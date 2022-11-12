Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Laura Nuttall has fourth major brain surgery
A woman given 12 months to live after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer four years ago has had a fourth major surgery to remove new tumours. Laura Nuttall had the aggressive tumours removed at Salford Royal hospital. The 22-year-old, who graduated from the University of Manchester in July, now...
BBC
Laura Nuttall: Mum says things feel bleak after removed tumour returns
The mother of a woman who has lived for four years with a terminal brain cancer diagnosis has said "things feel pretty bleak" after her daughter's tumour grew back within days of being removed. Laura Nuttall, from Barrowford in Lancashire, was given 12 months to live in 2018 and recently...
BBC
Empty Southend care beds are criminal says health boss
A care home manager said it was "criminal" that more hospital patients were not being discharged into empty beds within the community. Michael Daley, who is also chair of the South Essex Care and Health Association, said he did not understand why some homes were not being used. The association's...
BBC
Coroner criticises Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal over patient's death
A coroner has concluded that staff observations on a patient at a private hospital were "grossly inadequate" but did not cause her death. Deseree Fitzpatrick, 30, died days after being admitted to the psychiatric ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal (PHCR) in Stockport on 19 January. Assistant coroner Andrew Bridgman...
BBC
Scooter donated to 72-year-old Ukrainian refugee
A 72-year-old Ukrainian refugee who struggles to walk has been given a mobility scooter by local Rotary clubs. Olga Tatarenko travelled for three days from a small town near Kharkiv at the beginning of March to join her daughter Iuliia Chiritoi in Rushden, Northamptonshire. But the refugee...
Three girls died after major failings in NHS mental health care, inquiry finds
‘Systemic’ failures at Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys trust found to have contributed to self-inflicted deaths
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
Ex-Army sniper, 30, who was found dead at his home was traumatised after having to shoot someone in Iraq and losing friends in Afghanistan, inquest hears
A young British army veteran who was traumatised after serving in Afghanistan and Iraq was found dead at his home in Lancashire. The body of Ben Riches, 30, was found at his home in Lindel Road, Fleetwood, on April 11 2019, after he had been out with friends, an inquest heard at Preston Coroner's Court yesterday.
BBC
Sheffield: Dog shot dead in street after owner attacked
Police shot dead a dog in the street after it attacked its owner and went on the loose, prompting nearby schools to keep pupils inside. The woman was "severely bitten" on the arm in the Fox Lane area of Sheffield at about 14:00 GMT on Tuesday. Officers said the dog...
thenationalnews.com
Anger at plan to house asylum seekers at Yorkshire wedding venue with helipad
On a quiet leafy country lane in East Yorkshire, with views across 6.8 hectares of grounds to the Humber Bridge, is a four-star boutique hotel. With its own helipad, the Hull Humber View in North Ferriby, 14 kilometres from Hull, has been one of the jewels in the crown for hotel chain Best Western.
BBC
Former para finds love and becomes dad on walking tour of UK
A former paratrooper who set out to walk the entire coastline of the UK to raise money for charity has found love and become a father in the process. Chris Walker left Wales in 2016 and is currently in Studland, Dorset, where he and his partner Kate Barron have been spending time with their son Magnus and dog Jet.
BBC
Three charged after boy attacked in Warwick
Three youths have been charged over an attack that left a teenager with life-changing injuries to his face. Police said he was attacked in a field at the back of St Michael's Hospital in Warwick on 15 October. Two boys, aged 15 and 16, will appear before Warwick Crown Court...
BBC
Katie Kenyon: Man claims he accidentally killed woman, jury told
A man accused of murdering a woman then burying her in a makeshift grave, said he killed her accidentally when he threw an axe at a tree, a jury has heard. Andrew Burfield, 51, allegedly killed 33-year-old Katie Kenyon, from Padiham, Lancashire, on 22 April. He is then accused of...
BBC
Lost dog 'hands itself in' at Loughborough Police Station
A lost dog has been reunited with its owners after walking into a police station. Rosie sought help from officers after being scared by a firework on 3 November. CCTV footage from Loughborough Police Station captured the moment the border collie arrived and took a seat in the waiting room.
BBC
Officer killed himself with Bedfordshire Police armoury gun - coroner
There was a "serious failure" to safely manage a police armoury where an officer accessed a gun used to kill himself, a coroner said. Sgt Sean Duignan, 44, was found dead on the gym floor of the police unit at Luton Airport in May last year. An inquest heard Sgt...
BBC
Carlisle's Turkish baths shut after 113 years due to costs
Carlisle's 113-year-old Turkish baths have closed despite a campaign to keep them open. Carlisle City Council said it would have cost about £26,500 a month to keep the site operational, which it could not afford. The £27m redevelopment of the city's Sands Centre, with new swimming facilities, opens later....
BBC
Cheltenham man hit woman with 'haymaker' punch in Covid row
A man hit a woman with a "haymaker" punch when she intervened in a row over Covid rules, a court heard. Arthur Beddow, 54, had denied assaulting Tessa Harris and threatening her partner James McAlary with a bottle at Morrisons in Hatherley in May 2020. He was convicted at Cheltenham...
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent house seized as nightmare neighbours kicked out
Residents of a house in Stoke-on-Trent have been kicked out by police after their extensive anti-social behaviour. The house in Furnival Street, Cobridge, has been boarded up with a sign that orders people not to enter. Neighbours spoke of their relief and how they had endured people fighting in the...
BBC
Ipswich: The injunction to stop a hotel housing migrants
Ipswich Borough Council wants to cement its High Court temporary injunction preventing a town centre hotel from housing more migrants. What are the key issues at stake and what do those in the town make of the case?. The four-star Novotel stands proud in the centre of Ipswich between the...
BBC
Aberdare: Assault-accused teacher had no autism experience, court told
A teacher accused of taking a severely autistic boy's ear defenders away has told a court he frequently went without them at school. Laura Murphy, from Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf said she had seen other staff members remove the boy's ear defenders. Ms Murphy, 33, and teaching assistant Mandy Hodges,...
Comments / 0