Grieving Family Chose To Turn Their Pet Golden Retriever Into A Rug- Taxidermy Firm Says Its Now Becoming More Popular
Recently, a family opted to create an eccentric family piece that would "allow their beloved dog to head home." An Australian taxidermy firm recently posted a video to their Instagram of a pet golden retriever. Some viewers are astonished that the golden retriever had passed away and "had been fashioned into an ornamental rug at the request of its family." [i]
Dozens of starving dogs found living amongst faeces and decomposing puppies in ‘horrendous’ Welsh house
Shocking footage shows the inside of a faeces and urine-ridden house that a dog breeder subjected dozens of animals to. Julie Elizabeth Newcombe, 42, of Trefil Road, Tredegar was found to be keeping 90 dogs in "disgusting conditions" inside her Blaenau Gwent, Wales house. Footage filmed inside the property captures...
‘Millions of dogs and cats could be put down or abandoned’ due to cost of living crisis
Single parent with 14p in wallet shares reality of cost of living crisis. Millions of dogs and cats could be put down or abandoned, it is feared, as people struggle with their pets’ bills in the cost of living crisis. Campaigners are warning that without government intervention, swathes of...
Hundreds of cats could be left hungry and homeless this winter, charity warns
Loneliest cat faces another solo christmas because no one wants to adopt him. An “unprecedented number” of cats will be abandoned or given up for adoption this winter as owners struggle to cope with the cost of living crisis, a charity has warned. Cats Protection, the UK’s leading...
Dog waits outside house for weeks not realising owners abandoned him
This one is a tearjerker, so be prepared. A loyal dog waited outside his owners' house for weeks, not knowing he had been abandoned. Salvatore spent two weeks waiting outside the property in Florida, thinking that his owners would return. But they never did. After spotting the poor pooch, neighbours...
Dumped! Handful of puppies left with no food or water in broken kennel in Louisiana
Five puppies are looking for a new home after they were found inside a broken kennel on Thursday, November 3.
Dog rescued after woman in mobility scooter dragged it along road in distressing footage
Woman in mobility scooter dragged dog along road in distressing footage. A woman has been captured dragging a dog behind her mobility scooter on a road in distressing footage. The video - believed to be taken in Birmingham - shows someone shouting for her to stop and telling her she is hurting the animal.
Schoolboy, 12, died in front of horrified parents after crashing toboggan into member of staff on indoor ski slope
A YOUNG boy was killed in a “freak accident” at an indoor ski slope when his sled crashed into a member of staff, it’s been revealed. Louis Watkiss, 12, died while on a night out with pals at the SnowDome in Tamworth, Staffordshire, on September 24, 2021.
Man praised after refusing to move when he blocked family's view at Disney World
A man has been met with support from the internet after explaining why he refused to move for a family with children while watching a fireworks display at Disney World. With Disney World being the place of wonder and magic that it is (for the most part, anyway), it's natural for visitors to want to try and soak up every single experience the theme park offers while visiting.
Little Rock animal lovers demand answers after discovering dog they say starved to death
Little Rock animal lovers are demanding answers from the city after discovering a dead dog in town, and they say animal control had been called days prior.
Handsome German Shepherd Mix is FREE to Adopt from Southern Indiana Shelter
This handsome fella is our Thursday Pet of the Week, sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. He is available for adoption (for FREE) at It Takes a Village in Evansville. TOBY is a 2-year-old German Shephard Mix who plays well with other doggies, but not so much with cats. TOBY is also not a fan of small children. Our friends at ITV tell us that TOBY loves to go on car rides, making him a perfect co-pilot for your next road trip.
Gruesome details about Amazon driver ‘bitten to death by dogs’ as cops discover body left for hours in front yard
THE body of an Amazon delivery driver has been discovered after he was mauled to death by dogs while dropping off a package, police believe. Deputies found the remains, which had been in a yard for hours, at a Missouri residence at around 7pm where they were immediately attacked by two bloodthirsty animals.
The Rudest Things You Can Do As An Overnight Guest In Someone's Home
Etiquette experts share the faux pas to avoid while you're staying with a friend or family member.
French Bulldogs, Poodles and Dozens of Other Dogs Saved from Puppy Mills and Flown to New Homes
BISSELL Pet Foundation facilitated a rescue flight for approximately 70 dogs surrendered by commercial breeders so that the canines could find loving families Puppy mills are a thing of the past for these pooches. On Oct. 27, over 70 dogs and puppies surrendered by puppy mills and commercial breeders in the Midwest boarded a plane for their second chance. French Bulldogs, poodles, Shih Tzus, Shiba Inus, Klee Kais, and other canines all took part in the rescue flight, facilitated by BISSELL Pet Foundation, which took off from...
British pigeons ‘turning into zombies’ from mysterious disease that twists their neck and makes them walk in zigzags
A MYSTERIOUS disease is infecting British birds and turning them into slow moving 'zombies' with deformed necks. The highly infectious virus has already spread rapidly in Jersey pigeons and is feared to be circulating throughout the UK bird population. Horrific symptoms of the disease include deformed necks, dangerously thin bodies,...
Little girl is lucky to be alive after unknowingly picking up one of the world's most venomous snakes
An 11-year-old girl is 'extremely lucky' to be alive after she filmed herself unknowingly holding one of the world's most venomous snakes. The young girl had been on a walk in Newport, in Melbourne's south-west, when she came across the eastern brown snake - which is responsible for the most snakebite fatalities in Australia.
Anonymous Caller Saves Puppies Abandoned in Box on Michigan Road During Storm
Harbor Humane Society, the animal shelter caring for the pups, shared on social media that the puppies survived their ordeal because of a phone call from a good Samaritan A group of puppies abandoned in a box are lucky to be alive after weathering a literal storm in Michigan. The puppies — all around four weeks old — were found abandoned in a cardboard box on the side of a road near Holland, Michigan, on Saturday, according to a Facebook post from Harbor Humane Society, the nonprofit...
Playful kitten found to be neither male nor female in veterinary first
A homeless kitten is the first to be seen by vets at an animal charity that is neither male nor female. Tabby-and-white Hope was originally thought to be a female cat when it was admitted to Cats Protection’s rescue centre in Warrington, but vets found no external sex organs.
Woman left horrified after 'temporary' Halloween face tattoo wouldn't wash off
A woman was left desperately scrubbing her face when she realised the 'temporary' tattoo she used on Halloween wouldn't wash off. Elizabeth - who goes by @alliwanttodoismile on TikTok - explained how she decided to use the temporary face tattoo to get into the Halloween spirit. She even used the...
Woman finds hilarious note previous owner left under her wallpaper in the 90s
A woman ended up going viral after making a surprise discovery underneath her wallpaper, having found a ‘very British response’ waiting for her. Homes are often filled with signs of former life, whether it’s pencil marks on a doorframe denoting the growing heights of children or a mouldy, old forgotten carrot that you discover in the fridge on the day you move in.
