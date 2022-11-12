ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Grieving Family Chose To Turn Their Pet Golden Retriever Into A Rug- Taxidermy Firm Says Its Now Becoming More Popular

Recently, a family opted to create an eccentric family piece that would "allow their beloved dog to head home." An Australian taxidermy firm recently posted a video to their Instagram of a pet golden retriever. Some viewers are astonished that the golden retriever had passed away and "had been fashioned into an ornamental rug at the request of its family." [i]
Tyla

Man praised after refusing to move when he blocked family's view at Disney World

A man has been met with support from the internet after explaining why he refused to move for a family with children while watching a fireworks display at Disney World. With Disney World being the place of wonder and magic that it is (for the most part, anyway), it's natural for visitors to want to try and soak up every single experience the theme park offers while visiting.
FLORIDA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Handsome German Shepherd Mix is FREE to Adopt from Southern Indiana Shelter

This handsome fella is our Thursday Pet of the Week, sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. He is available for adoption (for FREE) at It Takes a Village in Evansville. TOBY is a 2-year-old German Shephard Mix who plays well with other doggies, but not so much with cats. TOBY is also not a fan of small children. Our friends at ITV tell us that TOBY loves to go on car rides, making him a perfect co-pilot for your next road trip.
EVANSVILLE, IN
People

French Bulldogs, Poodles and Dozens of Other Dogs Saved from Puppy Mills and Flown to New Homes

BISSELL Pet Foundation facilitated a rescue flight for approximately 70 dogs surrendered by commercial breeders so that the canines could find loving families Puppy mills are a thing of the past for these pooches. On Oct. 27, over 70 dogs and puppies surrendered by puppy mills and commercial breeders in the Midwest boarded a plane for their second chance. French Bulldogs, poodles, Shih Tzus, Shiba Inus, Klee Kais, and other canines all took part in the rescue flight, facilitated by BISSELL Pet Foundation, which took off from...
CONNECTICUT STATE
People

Anonymous Caller Saves Puppies Abandoned in Box on Michigan Road During Storm

Harbor Humane Society, the animal shelter caring for the pups, shared on social media that the puppies survived their ordeal because of a phone call from a good Samaritan A group of puppies abandoned in a box are lucky to be alive after weathering a literal storm in Michigan. The puppies — all around four weeks old — were found abandoned in a cardboard box on the side of a road near Holland, Michigan, on Saturday, according to a Facebook post from Harbor Humane Society, the nonprofit...
HOLLAND, MI
Tyla

Woman finds hilarious note previous owner left under her wallpaper in the 90s

A woman ended up going viral after making a surprise discovery underneath her wallpaper, having found a ‘very British response’ waiting for her. Homes are often filled with signs of former life, whether it’s pencil marks on a doorframe denoting the growing heights of children or a mouldy, old forgotten carrot that you discover in the fridge on the day you move in.

