‘We did the robot all the time’: Mason Mount and Peter Crouch on World Cups past and present
Peter Crouch and Mason Mount are giddily talking about the World Cups that first got them into football when, with the way memory works, thoughts turn to a moment that was a bit more tense.Crouch starts discussing the 82nd minute of his second appearance in the tournament, which was at that point a frustrating 0-0 draw against Trinidad and Tobago. He’d obviously been in poor performances against weaker teams before but the concentration of a World Cup made it something else altogether.“You can feel it in the stadium,” Crouch says. “There’s obviously a tremendous pressure on you.”Mount was a mere...
BBC
Former para finds love and becomes dad on walking tour of UK
A former paratrooper who set out to walk the entire coastline of the UK to raise money for charity has found love and become a father in the process. Chris Walker left Wales in 2016 and is currently in Studland, Dorset, where he and his partner Kate Barron have been spending time with their son Magnus and dog Jet.
BBC
Footballer twins' shock over racism in junior league
Footballer twin brothers have described "shocking" incidents of racism at recent junior league matches. Chris and Shane Jackson, of Irvine Victoria FC, said both fans and players have made racist remarks - and rival clubs have been inconsistent in dealing with incidents. The 34-year-olds believe more needs to be done...
BBC
Man admits killing parents in Gloucestershire homes
A man has admitted stabbing both his parents to death after absconding from a psychiatric hospital. William Warrington, 42, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his father Clive, 67, and mother Valerie, 73, by reason of diminished responsibility. The divorced pair were found dead on 2 March at two separate...
BBC
BBC New Comedy Awards winner Dan Tiernan: 'It is the biggest, maddest thing I’ve done'
Dan Tiernan had been gigging for a few years before deciding to apply for the BBC New Comedy Awards. “It is very easy for a comic to slip into thinking that they’re deluded and they’re not getting anywhere,” he says. “I thought the competition, particularly because it is televised, would be a good way of getting my work out there.”
Opinion: Why Australia's elite basketballer is ready to tell the world he is gay
Throughout his life, elite Australian basketball player Isaac Humphries felt he had to hide his true identity from the public. Not any more.
BBC
Lincoln headteacher banned indefinitely from teaching
A headteacher who came to school "smelling of alcohol" and made inappropriate comments to staff and pupils has been banned from teaching. Jeremy Tucker, 64, was suspended from the Acorn School in Lincoln in 2018 after concerns were raised he "was under the influence of alcohol". A hearing by the...
BBC
Penistone-Stottercliffe memorial unveiled to mark children's graves
A memorial has been unveiled for more than 1,000 babies and children buried in unmarked graves in South Yorkshire. The public grave at the Penistone-Stottercliffe cemetery holds the remains of children from the late 1800s up until the 1970s. Babies who were stillborn or died shortly after birth were usually...
BBC
Hitmen jailed after gangster rap shooting boast in Glasgow
Two hitmen have been jailed after filming themselves boasting about a shooting in Glasgow. John McCann, 35, and Anton Brannigan, 30, made gun gestures as they sang along to gangster rap after blasting a sawn-off shotgun at two men. Robert "Boab" Spence was shot in the head while sitting in...
BBC
Cheltenham man hit woman with 'haymaker' punch in Covid row
A man hit a woman with a "haymaker" punch when she intervened in a row over Covid rules, a court heard. Arthur Beddow, 54, had denied assaulting Tessa Harris and threatening her partner James McAlary with a bottle at Morrisons in Hatherley in May 2020. He was convicted at Cheltenham...
