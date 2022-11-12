Elon Musk has told staff they must commit to a new “hardcore” Twitter or he will fire them, according to reports.Staff received an email at midnight local pacific time telling them that the company will become “extremely hardcore” in the future.“This will mean working long hours at high intensity,” he said, according to a number of reports. “Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade.”Staff were forced to click “yes” on a link to pledge themselves to the new company, with a commitment required by Thursday. If they do not sign that pledge, they will be fired with three months pay, the email reportedly threatened.

24 MINUTES AGO