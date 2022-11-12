Read full article on original website
BBC
Made.com customers given 25 November delivery deadline
Made.com customers have been told that unless an outstanding order arrives by 25 November, they should submit a claim in a bid to get their money back. Administrators PwC say nearly 4,500 orders in the UK and Europe are already with carriers. But "a large proportion of customer orders" will...
BBC
Cost of living: 'We've got to sell our family home due to mortgage rise'
A mother-of-three said she was devastated at having to put her house on the market because she could no longer afford her mortgage payments. Emma Piddock, 32, from Norwich, is selling her family home and looking for a shared ownership property instead. It means the family would only own 25%...
BBC
NI Protocol: Medicine supply still faces 'significant issue'
There are still unresolved issues with the Northern Ireland protocol despite changes made by the EU, says a major pharmaceutical firm. Earlier this year, the EU altered its laws in a move aimed at guaranteeing the supply of medicines from Great Britain to Northern Ireland. However, Teva says there is...
BBC
Former para finds love and becomes dad on walking tour of UK
A former paratrooper who set out to walk the entire coastline of the UK to raise money for charity has found love and become a father in the process. Chris Walker left Wales in 2016 and is currently in Studland, Dorset, where he and his partner Kate Barron have been spending time with their son Magnus and dog Jet.
Dreams of wealth turn to dust for Qatar migrant workers
Hundreds of thousands of people have flocked to Qatar in recent years to work on giant construction schemes as it boosted its infrastructure ahead of the World Cup. Cario arrived in Qatar in 2012, two years after the country was named as the World Cup host.
BBC
BBC New Comedy Awards winner Dan Tiernan: 'It is the biggest, maddest thing I’ve done'
Dan Tiernan had been gigging for a few years before deciding to apply for the BBC New Comedy Awards. “It is very easy for a comic to slip into thinking that they’re deluded and they’re not getting anywhere,” he says. “I thought the competition, particularly because it is televised, would be a good way of getting my work out there.”
Elon Musk tells staff to commit to ‘hardcore Twitter’ or he will fire them
Elon Musk has told staff they must commit to a new “hardcore” Twitter or he will fire them, according to reports.Staff received an email at midnight local pacific time telling them that the company will become “extremely hardcore” in the future.“This will mean working long hours at high intensity,” he said, according to a number of reports. “Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade.”Staff were forced to click “yes” on a link to pledge themselves to the new company, with a commitment required by Thursday. If they do not sign that pledge, they will be fired with three months pay, the email reportedly threatened.
BBC
Byjus, Meta, Twitter: India tech workers fight back amid mass layoffs
Thousands of young Indians are suddenly staring at an uncertain future as technology companies and start-ups announce mass layoffs due to global headwinds and funding crunches. But many are refusing to stay quiet about it. In October, when Ravi (name changed on request) realised that he and several colleagues were...
Howard’s heroics to dos a cero: US men’s World Cup campaigns ranked
The US men have been to every World Cup so far … aside from the last one, the 1938 edition, and every single one between 1950 and 1990. Some trips have been momentous occasions that propelled the sport in the US forward. Some passed by a country that ignored soccer for a generation or three. And some may bring about traumatic memories, in which case American readers may be advised to skip down to No 6 or so.
BBC
Scottish government admits key wind power statistic is wrong
Claims about Scotland's potential offshore wind capacity are not accurate despite regularly being cited by ministers, the Scottish government has admitted. The government first claimed in 2010 that the country had 25% of Europe's offshore wind potential. The statistic has been used by several different SNP ministers since then. But...
BBC
Colchester landlord told to remove advertising sign after 63 years
A landlord has said he would be prepared to go to the High Court after a council warned he could be prosecuted if he does not remove an advertisement sign. David Rayner said a sign had been in Butt Road, Colchester for more than 60 years. The road, however, was...
BBC
Police pay woman £40,000 after using unlawful force
A woman has been paid £40,000 compensation by a police force after two officers trespassed in her home and unlawfully arrested her. Nottinghamshire Police has admitted that the officers used unlawful force against the woman and "committed batteries". One of the officers was dismissed for gross misconduct but got...
BBC
Hitmen jailed after gangster rap shooting boast in Glasgow
Two hitmen have been jailed after filming themselves boasting about a shooting in Glasgow. John McCann, 35, and Anton Brannigan, 30, made gun gestures as they sang along to gangster rap after blasting a sawn-off shotgun at two men. Robert "Boab" Spence was shot in the head while sitting in...
