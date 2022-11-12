Read full article on original website
AP PHOTOS: Soccer’s most memorable World Cup moments
The Hand of God. Zidane’s headbutt. Gazza’s tears. Many of soccer’s most iconic moments have taken place at the World Cup, the latest edition of which starts in Qatar on Sunday. The Associated Press has covered the tournament through the years and followed the world’s greatest players,...
He didn't watch soccer until high school in North Jersey. Now he's in World Cup for USA
Matt Turner is an anomaly in the world of elite athletes. His road to the biggest stage in soccer didn't come on a perfectly-scripted path. It was forged behind the firehouse in Park Ridge on the only turf field in town. It was right after his 16th birthday when the...
BBC
DP World Tour Championship: Tommy Fleetwood boosted by home comforts in Dubai
Fresh from posting his first victory for three years Tommy Fleetwood will prepare for European golf's season finale by doing the school run. The DP World Tour Championship is just a buggy ride away from the Englishman's new home in Dubai and Fleetwood can make the shortest of journeys to and from the course knowing he is completing a golf season of genuine progress.
BBC
Footballer twins' shock over racism in junior league
Footballer twin brothers have described "shocking" incidents of racism at recent junior league matches. Chris and Shane Jackson, of Irvine Victoria FC, said both fans and players have made racist remarks - and rival clubs have been inconsistent in dealing with incidents. The 34-year-olds believe more needs to be done...
