BBC
Swastika daubed on Buckley cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday
A swastika was sprayed on a cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday and a neo-Nazi flag left at the scene, police have said. The incident was reported at about 11:30 GMT at Hawkesbury memorial garden in Buckley, Flintshire. North Wales Police Insp Iwan Jones said: "This was a distressing and distasteful hate...
BBC
Military and emergency team completes 40-day yomp in Portsmouth
A seven-strong team of military and emergency services personnel has completed a non-stop, 40-day charity march. The serving and former frontline workers ended the 3,863-mile (5,182km) Yompathon in Portsmouth. The continuous relay went through England, Scotland and Wales, with the team keeping on the move 24 hours-a-day over six weeks.
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent house seized as nightmare neighbours kicked out
Residents of a house in Stoke-on-Trent have been kicked out by police after their extensive anti-social behaviour. The house in Furnival Street, Cobridge, has been boarded up with a sign that orders people not to enter. Neighbours spoke of their relief and how they had endured people fighting in the...
BBC
Avian flu in Wolverhampton and Birmingham after dead birds found in park
Cases of avian flu have been confirmed in Wolverhampton and Birmingham after dead birds were found in two parks. The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said infected Canada geese and wildfowl were found in West Park, Wolverhampton and Trittiford Mill Park in the Yardley Wood area. People...
BBC
Former para finds love and becomes dad on walking tour of UK
A former paratrooper who set out to walk the entire coastline of the UK to raise money for charity has found love and become a father in the process. Chris Walker left Wales in 2016 and is currently in Studland, Dorset, where he and his partner Kate Barron have been spending time with their son Magnus and dog Jet.
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
BBC
Blind woman and guide dog kicked out of London Premier Inn
A blind woman and her guide dog were thrown out of a London Premier Inn in the night after she was accused of lying about her assistance dog. Angharad Paget-Jones, 29, said she was woken up and asked for "proof" her dog Tudor was a registered guide dog. She claimed...
BBC
Sheffield: Dog shot dead in street after owner attacked
Police shot dead a dog in the street after it attacked its owner and went on the loose, prompting nearby schools to keep pupils inside. The woman was "severely bitten" on the arm in the Fox Lane area of Sheffield at about 14:00 GMT on Tuesday. Officers said the dog...
BBC
Eastbourne: Police issue appeal after woman raped on beach
Police investigating the rape of a woman on a beach in East Sussex have issued an image of a man they would like to trace. The woman was attacked near the Eastbourne bandstand in Grand Parade in the early hours of 23 October. She is being supported by specially-trained officers...
BBC
Gang turns Glasgow care home minibus into bonfire
A care home in Glasgow has condemned a gang of youths who stole its minibus and turned it into a bonfire. The vehicle belonging to Balmanno House in Cleveden Road in the west end of the city was taken on 5 November. Videos shared on social media showed the bus...
Sturgeon condemns ‘sickening’ destruction of Remembrance wreaths
Scotland’s First Minister has condemned the vandals who torched wreaths left in tribute to those who fell fighting for their country as “sickening and disgraceful”.Nicola Sturgeon led tributes at the war memorial in Edinburgh on Remembrance Sunday, with the First Minister among many who laid poppy wreaths at the Stone of Remembrance outside the City Chambers, the first such gathering since all Covid restrictions were lifted.But less than 24 hours after the Scottish capital fell silent to the sound of the one o’clock gun, many of the poppy wreaths laid in honour of the dead were set on fire and...
BBC
Madness announce woodland concerts in Cannock Chase and Delamere for 2023
Madness will perform gigs in Staffordshire and Cheshire as part of an annual series of woodland concerts. Forest Live events have been held since 2000 with more than two million people attending over 22 years, Forestry England said. The band, famous for hits including Baggy Trousers and It Must be...
Supermarket murder trial shown CCTV of youths ‘handling knives’
A jury trying five teenagers accused of “acting as a pack” as they murdered a software engineer has been shown CCTV footage alleged to capture the moment the victim was stabbed in the heart.Prosecutors claim the enhanced film from a security camera shows three members of the masked five-strong gang – then aged between 13 and 15 – handled two separate knives before the fatal stabbing of Ian Kirwan.A trial has been told the 53-year-old died shortly after being knifed in the chest by a 14-year-old youth outside an Asda store in Redditch, Worcestershire, on March 8 this year.It is...
Councils take legal action to stop government putting asylum seekers in local hotels
Councils are taking legal action to stop the government using local hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four local authorities have secured temporary injunctions against Home Office plans, blocking the department’s efforts to find accommodation for asylum seekers. The home secretary Suella Braverman has come under scrutiny for her handling of the Manston immigration centre in Kent. The site is at least three times over capacity because asylum seekers were not being moved on quickly enough to hotel accommodation. However, councils have pushed back against Home Office plans to transfer asylum seekers to hotels in their area. Great...
BBC
Boys badly hurt in Stratford-upon-Avon crash involving school bus
Two children have been flown to hospital with serious injuries after the car they were in was in collision with a double-decker school bus. It happened near Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, at 08:13 GMT leaving the boys and a woman trapped inside their vehicle. The woman is also being treated for serious...
Sir Iain Duncan Smith feared for his wife over traffic cone incident, court told
Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith has told a court how he feared for his wife and her friend when he had a traffic cone “slammed” on to his head as they were followed by a “threatening” group of protesters hurling abuse at him.Sir Iain told a district judge how he was subjected to a “cacophony of sound”, a banging drum, abuse and insults, as he walked from the Midland Hotel to the Mercure Hotel, in Manchester city centre, on October 4, 2021, during the Conservative Party conference, with his wife Betsy and one of her friends.The MP, 68,...
Queen’s service and duty praised at Festival of Remembrance
The Queen’s dedicated service and duty have been hailed at the annual Festival of Remembrance attended by the King and other members of the royal family. Charles and his siblings, the Princess Royal and Earl of Wessex, watched on as archive footage of their late mother was played at the Royal Albert Hall.
Cambridgeshire railway bridge is most-bashed in Britain
Britain’s 10 most-bashed railway bridges have been revealed.Network Rail said the bridges were all hit by road vehicles at least 10 times in the year to the end of March.Stonea Road bridge near Manea, Cambridgeshire, suffered the most frequent damage, being hit 33 times in just 12 months.This was followed by Lower Down’s Road bridge in Wimbledon, south-west London (18 strikes) and Harlaxton Road bridge in Grantham, Lincolnshire (17 strikes).There were a total of 1,833 bridge strikes across Britain’s rail network in 2021/22, according to Network Rail.They cost the Government-owned company nearly £12 million in compensation pay outs for delays.The...
BBC
Children in Need: BBC South East pier to pier challenge sets off
A team from BBC South East has set off on a long-distance walk across Kent and Sussex for Children in Need. Pudsey's pier to pier challenge left Gravesend at 09:00 GMT on Monday to travel 61 miles (98km) over five days to Eastbourne. The event is part of a nationwide...
