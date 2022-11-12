Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Steve Jobs' old, worn-out Birkenstocks sell for more than $200,000
NEW YORK - More than a decade after Steve Jobs' passing, a pair of worn-down, old Birkenstocks owned by the late Apple co-founder sold for an astounding $218,750 on Sunday. The sandals were sold through Beverley Hills-based Julien's Auctions, as part of its annual "Icons and Idols: Rock N Roll" event which was held at the Hard Rock Café in New York City.
