NEW YORK - More than a decade after Steve Jobs' passing, a pair of worn-down, old Birkenstocks owned by the late Apple co-founder sold for an astounding $218,750 on Sunday. The sandals were sold through Beverley Hills-based Julien's Auctions, as part of its annual "Icons and Idols: Rock N Roll" event which was held at the Hard Rock Café in New York City.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO