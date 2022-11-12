Read full article on original website
Marcus Jordan Revealed How His Father Michael Jordan Took Away A Gift He Received From Dennis Rodman
Marcus Jordan spoke about the time his father Michael Jordan took away a gift he received from Dennis Rodman.
This Surprising Team Is Interested In Signing Carmelo Anthony
The Tainan TSG GhostHawks are interested in signing Carmelo Anthony, who is still a free agent after averaging 13.3 points per contest for the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
Skip Bayless: Kevin Durant Clearly Took a Shot at LeBron James By Calling Him One of the Best Players Ever
LeBron James sat out the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup against the Brooklyn Nets over the weekend, which is too bad because it very well could be one of the final opportunities we get to see LeBron face off against Kevin Durant on the court. The two generational talents are on the back nine of their careers and only play twice a year as foes in opposite conferences. The amount of games left for them to duel is dwindling quickly. Durant was asked about that after the Nets' loss and laughed that he was glad LeBron missed the game because...
Shaquille O'Neal Reveals Where His $400 Million Will Go When He Passes Away
Shaquille O'Neal once revealed where his $400 million will go after he passes away.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Klay Thompson sends strong message after Warriors’ latest loss
The NBA’s defending champions look anything but right now, but Klay Thompson does not sound too worried. The Golden State Warriors suffered another bad loss Sunday to the division rival Sacramento Kings, falling by the final of 122-115. Golden State is now 5-8 to start the season, which is 13th in the Western Conference.
Carmelo Anthony's Son Makes A Huge Announcement
On Sunday, Carmelo Anthony's son (Kiyan) announced that he has been offered a scholarship by Syracuse.
Mark Cuban on Kyrie Irving and Kanye West anti-Semitic comments - "You’d just assume they’re crazy and keep on walking”
Cuban said that he doesn't believe that Irving is a bad guy, but believes that he isn't educated enough to be speaking on all the subjects he chooses to speak about
Carmelo Anthony could have unexpected new gig?
Carmelo Anthony’s career may soon be jumping the shark. Liu Meng-chu, head coach of the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, told reporters over the weekend that his team is having talks with the ten-time NBA All-Star Anthony’s representatives (per CNA English News). The GhostHawks are a professional team based in Taiwan (competing in the T1 League).
Richard Jefferson says he’s taking Klay Thompson over Stephen Curry if he needed a ‘set shot’ with his life on the line
Former NBA player and current NBA analyst Richard Jefferson had an interesting take about who he would rather shoot for his life between Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Obviously, Curry and Thompson are two of the greatest shooters in NBA history, but Jefferson may have a different pick than most when it comes to the Golden State Warriors sharpshooters.
Steph Curry was hilariously hyped after nailing a pregame trick shot
One sure sign that Steph Curry is about to have a good game is if he nails a pregame trick shot and celebrates like he just won his fifth NBA Championship. Good news for Golden State Warriors fans, Curry did just that ahead of Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. While the Warriors may gone a tepid 5-7 to start the 2022-23 NBA season, Curry’s not lost a step so far this year.
3 players Golden State Warriors should include in a trade for Anthony Davis
Both the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers are in a terrible shape right now. The Lakers were
Isiah Thomas Reveals What Larry Bird Said To Him Before He Fired Him As Head Coach Of The Pacers
Isiah Thomas revealed what Larry Bird told him before he fired him as head coach of the Indiana Pacers in 2003.
NFL Starting Running Back Gets Cut In Stunning Move Monday
The Arizona Cardinals have made a surprising roster move Monday following the team's 21-17 victory over the Rams. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cardinals released running back Eno Benjamin this afternoon. "A roster surprise: Cardinals have informed RB Eno Benjamin - who started for ...
3 reasons why Jordan Poole should request a trade from the Golden State Warriors
Despite only starting in three of his first 14 games, Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole continues to show that
Ja Morant reacts to Sixers’ Joel Embiid obliterating Jazz for 59 points
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant couldn’t believe his eyes after witnessing Joel Embiid score more than half of the Philadelphia 76ers’ total points against the Utah Jazz on Sunday. Embiid exploded for 59 points in the 105-98 win, going 19-of-28 from the field and 20-of-24 from the free...
Lakers reportedly working out former Darvin Ham player
Darvin Ham probably feels like he is rearranging the chairs on the deck of the Titanic right now, but a familiar face might be able to offer some help. Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting this week that the Los Angeles Lakers worked out veteran wing Tony Snell, who played last season for the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans. Charania also mentions Joe Wieskamp, another wing who was waived by the San Antonio Spurs in October, as a recent workout for the Lakers as well.
NBC Sports
JK reveals hardest part of being in and out of Dubs' rotation
It's been a learning experience for Jonathan Kuminga in the 2022-23 NBA season. The 20-year-old found himself out of the Warriors' rotation at one point before coach Stever Kerr put him back into the fold recently. Additionally, there were reports that Kuminga, the former No. 7 overall pick in the...
WATCH: Steph Curry's Absurd Handles In Warriors-Kings Game
Steph Curry had an unbelievable drive to the basket in Sunday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings.
