A Maryland couple has a lottery-playing routine: when the Powerball jackpot gets big enough, the wife goes out and buys a ticket. But ahead of the historic Nov. 2 Powerball drawing with a top prize of around $2.04 billion, the North Potomac couple had to switch things up when the wife didn’t have time to grab tickets, the husband told Maryland lottery officials, according to a Nov. 14 news release.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO