Honolulu, HI

Made In Hawaii Festival returns to Ala Moana Center

By Kamaka Pili
 4 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) – The 28th Made In Hawaii Festival has returned here to Ala Moana Center; and I’ve got to say, it’s bigger and better than last year.

Nearly 400 vendors taking up the entire level of the parking lot here at Ala Moana Center.

There are so many vendors to speak with.

We were able to snag two as they were really busy with their crowd, so I don’t want to hold them up too much.

We are here with Kea Peters who is the owner of Kakou Collective.

Congratulations because I see so many people in your booth and you were sharing that there was a lot of people from the very get-go.

But, tell us a little bit about what Kakou Collective is all about.

“Kakou Collective is my studio,” said Peters.

“I am a Native Hawaiian illustrator; and essentially, we specialize in Native Hawaiian stationary. We like to create things that our community can identify with, basically giving them a place to put their thoughts, their dreams, their hopes, even to write to their friends and family; and we like to incorporate endemic and native species that are special to us here in Hawaii.”

How is this year compared to last year?

“Oh, my goodness, it’s so much bigger,” said Peters.

“It’s definitely better. We have more of our community come out than we had last year. We are really excited about the turn out and we even had people from other islands. It’s been a really cool experience; and with every person, we get to tell our story, we get to connect with individuals that we only have connected to through social media. It really has been a cool experience.”

That’s just one vendor, but there’s another vendor so let’s check them out as well.

The other vendor we were able to snag was Page Chang who is the owner of Pukoa Studios.

You look like you have a beautiful booth and focusing on kapa in many different fashions, earrings and hats and so forth.

Tell us a little bit about the pandemic and how challenging that was for you as a business owner and how beneficial Made In Hawaii is for your brand.

“Made In Hawaii has been fabulous,” said Chang.

“My first show was the year before the pandemic hit and it was remarkable, and I was brand new to this whole thing. And then the pandemic hit, and it was brutal. The retail stores closed; the schools closed. I was teaching in the schools, the festivals shut down. It was brutal, but we made it through. I started teaching at home. I do workshops there. I still do workshops.”

“And coming back last year for Made In Hawaii was wonderful. It was a little bit smaller because we haven’t opened up completely and this year, we have already made today’s goal early. It’s been wonderful. It’s been cool. It’s been packed. And so, we are looking forward to a long relationship with the Made In Hawaii Festival.”

Again, this is the 28th Made In Hawaii Festival here at Ala Moana Center in the parking lot.

Tickets are still available.

You have a 2-hour slot ticket or an all-day ticket.

