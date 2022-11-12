ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BC Heights

A Look Into BC Dining: Undercooked Food and Bugs Where They Don’t Belong

This is the first installment of a three part series about BC Dining. Jamie D’Ambra, MCAS ’25, was finishing her chicken and two sides—a Boston College Dining classic—when her roommate noticed something dark peeping out of the vegetables. Unsure of what it was, D’Ambra said the...
mynbc5.com

Harvard Study Shows Long History of White Supremacy in American Textbooks

Despite a national debate over whether critical race theory and "anti-whiteness" are being taught in public schools, research from Harvard University's Hutchins Center for African and African American Research found the exact opposite: white supremacy instruction has a long foothold in American schools. Joie Chen travels to Cambridge, Massachusetts, to speak with author and researcher Donald Yacovone about his new book, "Teaching White Supremacy."
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Natick officials vote to remove popular dam

NATICK, Mass. — It is a spot for selfies, solitude and the simple appreciation of beauty. But a beloved park in South Natick is in line for a permanent change -- because of its dam. “A lot of people come here, local people come here,” said Natick resident Patty...
NATICK, MA
Time Out Global

How to celebrate National Pickle Day in Boston

Are you even aware that there is such a thing as “National Pickle Day”? While there seems to be a day for everything these days, this is one we can get behind because it always encourages some interesting flavor combos that we do not see any other time of year.
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Biotech’s next destination: Why not Lynn?

AFFECTIONATELY KNOWN as an industrial hub hundreds of years ago, Lynn became known as the “shoe center of the new world” by the 1800s, thanks to the establishment and growth of the first tannery in the US in the mid-1600s. The exponential economic growth led corporations, such as Edison General Electric, to move to Lynn in 1862. With the economic boom also came hopeful residents from around the world who wanted to be a part of a thriving community. (GE Aviation, by the way, remains the city’s largest private employer to this day.)
LYNN, MA
nerej.com

Ipswich Bay Glass holds high-rise glass training for Cambridge and Somerville Fire Departments

Cambridge, MA Ipswich Bay Glass (IBG), one of the largest commercial façade companies in the Northeast, recently held a high-rise glass training exercise with the Cambridge and Somerville Fire Departments. The need for training arose due to the evolving city scape in both municipalities. As high-rises continue to be built at a scale that has not been seen before, there were concerns on the part of the Fire Departments to understand how to best interact with high-rise glass. Representatives from Ipswich Bay Glass and captain Patrick Halloran from the Somerville Fire Department coordinated the training session that took place at Northpoint in Cambridge.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Q97.9

Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?

There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
DANVILLE, NH
cambridgeday.com

Attend Cambridge meetings from Nov. 14-20: Garden Street lanes; empanadas filling Izzy’s

Attend Cambridge meetings from Nov. 14-20: Garden Street lanes; empanadas filling Izzy’s. City Council, 5:30 p.m. Monday. More resources are being asked for rat control efforts – $586,000 from free cash, with $300,000 of it to maintain and expand the “Smart Boxes” made by Anticimex that lure rats inside and electrocute them aboveground and in sewers. The six-month, $50,000 test of 40 boxes has killed 380 rats. The rest of the money would go to a private-property rodent control program that had to be rebid after a contractor “stopped responding to [Inspectional Services] requests of approved applications starting in June”; pricing on the rebids came in “significantly higher than expected,” the City Manager’s Office said, but the company Secured Environments has led to the “amount of resident-related complaints regarding the contractor’s services [being] greatly reduced.” The city also expects to post a job listing for a “rat liaison” next month.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
NECN

These New England Cities Are Among the Rattiest in the US

Rats have been a rising problem in New England cities and some have been named among the most rat-infested cities in the country. Boston; Hartford; Portland, Maine; and Burlington, Vermont, were the cities in New England included in the top 50 for 2022. Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles topped the list.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Historical marker on Hyde Park Avenue bears witness to a lost age

This historical marker on Hyde Park Avenue in Hyde Park beckons you to another time, when people rummaged through their pockets for a dime or quarter to call for a ride home or, failing that, made a collect call (station to station, of course, so much cheaper than person to person).
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy