Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenPlymouth County, MA
1,400 Zionists attend Jewish National Fund-USA's National ConferenceInna DBoston, MA
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
MBTA finalizes plan to overhaul bus network by 2028The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Related
BC Heights
A Look Into BC Dining: Undercooked Food and Bugs Where They Don’t Belong
This is the first installment of a three part series about BC Dining. Jamie D’Ambra, MCAS ’25, was finishing her chicken and two sides—a Boston College Dining classic—when her roommate noticed something dark peeping out of the vegetables. Unsure of what it was, D’Ambra said the...
mynbc5.com
Harvard Study Shows Long History of White Supremacy in American Textbooks
Despite a national debate over whether critical race theory and "anti-whiteness" are being taught in public schools, research from Harvard University's Hutchins Center for African and African American Research found the exact opposite: white supremacy instruction has a long foothold in American schools. Joie Chen travels to Cambridge, Massachusetts, to speak with author and researcher Donald Yacovone about his new book, "Teaching White Supremacy."
Natick officials vote to remove popular dam
NATICK, Mass. — It is a spot for selfies, solitude and the simple appreciation of beauty. But a beloved park in South Natick is in line for a permanent change -- because of its dam. “A lot of people come here, local people come here,” said Natick resident Patty...
whdh.com
A ‘Brew-tiful’ Event: two men host ‘Drinksgiving’ to raise money for Lynn families in need
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men in Lynn pub-crawled for a cause Saturday, raising money to provide people with free Thanksgiving turkeys. Organizers Sean Reid and Thomas Mackin invited people to join them as they visited pubs, selling tickets to raise money to provide families in need with free turkeys for the holiday.
Time Out Global
How to celebrate National Pickle Day in Boston
Are you even aware that there is such a thing as “National Pickle Day”? While there seems to be a day for everything these days, this is one we can get behind because it always encourages some interesting flavor combos that we do not see any other time of year.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Biotech’s next destination: Why not Lynn?
AFFECTIONATELY KNOWN as an industrial hub hundreds of years ago, Lynn became known as the “shoe center of the new world” by the 1800s, thanks to the establishment and growth of the first tannery in the US in the mid-1600s. The exponential economic growth led corporations, such as Edison General Electric, to move to Lynn in 1862. With the economic boom also came hopeful residents from around the world who wanted to be a part of a thriving community. (GE Aviation, by the way, remains the city’s largest private employer to this day.)
6-Week-Old Girl From Cape Cod Battling RSV At Boston's Children Hospital
A 6-week-old girl is one of thousands of people in Massachusetts to contract a virus that has seen a surge in cases over the past month. Katie Hauge's niece Kinsley was hospitalized with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) at Boston Children's Hospital on Friday, Nov. 4, Hauge said in a GoFundMe campaign.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole State
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
nerej.com
Ipswich Bay Glass holds high-rise glass training for Cambridge and Somerville Fire Departments
Cambridge, MA Ipswich Bay Glass (IBG), one of the largest commercial façade companies in the Northeast, recently held a high-rise glass training exercise with the Cambridge and Somerville Fire Departments. The need for training arose due to the evolving city scape in both municipalities. As high-rises continue to be built at a scale that has not been seen before, there were concerns on the part of the Fire Departments to understand how to best interact with high-rise glass. Representatives from Ipswich Bay Glass and captain Patrick Halloran from the Somerville Fire Department coordinated the training session that took place at Northpoint in Cambridge.
whdh.com
Hunter recalls rescue after becoming stuck hanging from tree in Sudbury wildlife refuge
SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A hunter who called 911 after becoming trapped hanging from a tree after a tree stand malfunction on Thursday is thanking the emergency crews that came to his rescue in the Assabet River National Wildlife Refuge. The 38-year-old hunter, who asked that his name not be...
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Massachusetts was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Charlestown man arrested on Fentanyl charges after four overdose in Hyde Park
A Charlestown man is facing charges related to trafficking Fentanyl after four individuals overdosed Sunday morning. Gilbert Eatherton, 22, was arrested Sunday after police treated multiple overdose victims at a Hyde Park home and found Eatherton’s fanny pack containing the drug at the scene. According to Boston police, officers...
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?
There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
Local coffee shop chain closing all of its locations after 30 years of business
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A local coffee shop chain recently announced a plan to close all four of its Cambridge locations after 30 years of business. In a statement, Steven and Isabel Darwin, said Darwin’s Ltd. locations on Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge Street, Mass Avenue, and Putnam Avenue will on Nov. 22.
cambridgeday.com
Attend Cambridge meetings from Nov. 14-20: Garden Street lanes; empanadas filling Izzy’s
Attend Cambridge meetings from Nov. 14-20: Garden Street lanes; empanadas filling Izzy’s. City Council, 5:30 p.m. Monday. More resources are being asked for rat control efforts – $586,000 from free cash, with $300,000 of it to maintain and expand the “Smart Boxes” made by Anticimex that lure rats inside and electrocute them aboveground and in sewers. The six-month, $50,000 test of 40 boxes has killed 380 rats. The rest of the money would go to a private-property rodent control program that had to be rebid after a contractor “stopped responding to [Inspectional Services] requests of approved applications starting in June”; pricing on the rebids came in “significantly higher than expected,” the City Manager’s Office said, but the company Secured Environments has led to the “amount of resident-related complaints regarding the contractor’s services [being] greatly reduced.” The city also expects to post a job listing for a “rat liaison” next month.
Winthrop resident calls for drivers to slow down after car careens into fence
One Winthrop resident is ordering drivers to slow down after someone crashed into a fence. Paul Turner told Boston 25 that people frequently walk their dogs on this sidewalk and if someone was in the wrong place and wrong time Sunday afternoon, they would have gotten hit. “It’s frustrating you...
NECN
These New England Cities Are Among the Rattiest in the US
Rats have been a rising problem in New England cities and some have been named among the most rat-infested cities in the country. Boston; Hartford; Portland, Maine; and Burlington, Vermont, were the cities in New England included in the top 50 for 2022. Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles topped the list.
whdh.com
Local doctor thankful after Allston pawn shop recovers sentimental stolen necklace
ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A local doctor is thanking the owner of an Allston pawn shop after his quick thinking led to the recovery of a sentimental necklace that had been stolen and he feared he would never see again. In the hopes of recovering the necklace, which he said...
universalhub.com
Historical marker on Hyde Park Avenue bears witness to a lost age
This historical marker on Hyde Park Avenue in Hyde Park beckons you to another time, when people rummaged through their pockets for a dime or quarter to call for a ride home or, failing that, made a collect call (station to station, of course, so much cheaper than person to person).
Popular Kelly’s Roast Beef Just Launched Its First-Ever Shop in New Hampshire
Many people in Salem, New Hampshire, and the surrounding areas are doing their happy dance right now. That's because Kelly's Roast Beef is finally open in Salem, New Hampshire. The franchise is at 181 South Broadway, which was formerly Burger King. There are so many people excited about this Boston-based...
Comments / 0