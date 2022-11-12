Read full article on original website
Game Balls from the OHSAA regional semifinals: Area high school football top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game balls go out to the following players for their Week 13 performances during the OHSAA regional football semifinals. Check them out and vote for who you think is the player of the week:. ⦁ Rocco Alfieri, Kirtland: All season, Kirtland’s backs put up big yards...
neosportsinsiders.com
Burning River Buckets Improve to 2-0 with a win over the Aviators
Mentor- Playing without Michael Ryan (injury) and Gabe Kynard, the Burning River Buckets improved to 2-0 over the scrappy Akron Aviators 110-94. The Buckets used a combination of strong inside play, and stellar outside shooting to pull away late. The game was surprisingly close throughout, as the Aviators shot the three ball well. In the end, the Buckets defense and experience proved to be too much.
Medina, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
whbc.com
Davis Resigns as Head Coach of Louisville
After three years at the helm, Troy Davis is resigning as Head Coach of the Louisville Leopards. As confirmed on louisvilleleopards.org. The Louisville City School District hired Davis away from Mount Union in 2020. Previous experience included playing and coaching for the Leopards. Davis leaves after a posting a 7-22...
Record-Herald
The Dragons do it again
The Fayette County Dragons flag football team traveled to the state tournament in Canton at the Hall of Fame complex on Saturday, Nov. 12. They were going for their fourth state championship in a row, as the Dragons were state champions in 2018, 2019, and 2021. Due to Covid, there was not a state tournament in 2020.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield orders demolition of West Park shopping center's main building
MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield has placed demolition orders on the crumbing L-shaped shopping strip at 1157 Park Ave. West. The building makes up most of the retail space at the West Park Shopping Center. GALLERY: West Park Shopping Center. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent...
whbc.com
East Sparta Fire: Golf Course Brush Fire Now ‘Smoldering’
PIKE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – East Sparta fire crews have been busy since Thursday, trying to contain a brush fire at the Spring Valley Golf Course in Pike Township. The department said Sunday that the fire was just smoldering. There was active fire starting Thursday afternoon...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burger places in Ohio, every day of the week.
natureworldnews.com
Another Winter System Moves Through Ohio, Several Parts Under Winter Storm Watch as Lake Effect Snow Sets In
Ohio is anticipating the passage of another winter system through the region. Winter Storm Watches are in effect in some areas. Lake Effect Snow will start to fall by midweek. Later today, the next winter system will progress into the Cleveland area. The morning commute will be uneventful, but evening showers with additional rain and a wintry mix will move in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. There will likely be little to no snow accumulation.
Cleveland teenager dies in Warren Friday night
A Cleveland school district is mourning the loss of a student that was killed in Warren Friday evening.
Owners of Hail Mary's and Salty Mary's Open Smokin’ Mary’s BBQ Pit and Saloon in N. Ridgeville
The Tex Mex-style barbecue joint dishes up a great mix of Texas roadhouse hits
clevelandurbannews.com
Funeral services announced for longtime Ohio state representative Barbara Boyd of Cleveland Hts....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio-Funeral arrangements have been announced for longtime Ohio state representative Barbara Boyd of Cleveland Hts, a Democrat and former mayor of Cleveland Hts. who passed away on Sat, Nov 5, 2022. She is the mother of former state representative Janine Boyd, also of Cleveland Hts. Funeral arrangements are...
Child suffers minor injuries from Akron house fire
The Akron Fire Department is investigating a fire that sent one child to the hospital with minor injuries.
Brunswick community remembers 16-year-old boy who was fatally shot
A 16-year-old boy from Brunswick died on Friday night, the father confirmed to News 5. The cause of death is unknown at this time.
whbc.com
Two Local FDs Benefit from State First Responder Program
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The governor, announcing that 62 first responder agencies will be getting a total of $9.9 million as part of the state’s First Responder Recruitment, Retention and Resilience Program. Canton Township Fire is getting $185,000 to hire four part-time firefighter/paramedics. This, while...
Winter Weather Advisories issued for East Side counties
The first impactful snowfall is expected to hit Northeast Ohio overnight on Wednesday into Thursday night.
Pets perish in North Canton house fire
A house fire that left destruction in its wake is now out in North Canton, firefighters said.
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron Area
If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Akron. If you want a great example of the famous Barberton chicken, you can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been around for several decades. Check out their signature classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy and tender breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing. It also comes with a side of "hot sauce" (actually a spicy rice and tomato mixture), vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh fries. They also offer a tasty chicken sandwich and homemade chicken noodle soup.
Missing CSU student found safe: Police
Cleveland police say the missing CSU student who was considered endangered has been found safe.
Brunswick schools mourns tragic death of 17-year-old student
Brunswick schools are mourning the loss of one of their students in a tragic death.
