Which writer’s daughter was Princess Diana’s stepmother? The Saturday quiz

By Thomas Eaton
 4 days ago

The questions

1 Six Nobel prizes have involved research into which insects?
2 Where did Changeover Day take place on 14 February, 1966?
3 What was carried by Simon from Cyrene?
4 Which writer’s daughter was Princess Diana’s stepmother?
5 Which South American country has Atlantic and Pacific coastlines?
6 Stan Campbell sang which 1980s protest song?
7 What claims to be the world’s first fully vegan football club?
8 Where did liberty horses perform?
What links:
9 Milos, Greece; Arles, France; Willendorf, Austria?
10 Mercury; Rodgers; Lambert?
11 Margaret of Anjou & Elizabeth Woodville; Lucy Cavendish; Elizabeth Hughes?
12 Roll hoop; halo; Hans device?
13 Founder of Moscow; first Mr Men character; 1976 Kenner action doll?
14 Lusitania; Aquitania; Dacia; Belgica; Britannia?
15 Jennet Humfrye; Johnny Cash; Gary Player; Jonah Lomu?

Know all there is to know about Nobel prizes? Photograph: Fernando Vergara/AP

The answers

1 Fruit flies (Drosophilia).
2 Australia (decimal currency introduced).
3 Jesus’s cross (in the synoptic Gospels).
4 Barbara Cartland (Raine Spencer).
5 Colombia.
6 Nelson Mandela (with the Special AKA)
7 Forest Green Rovers.
8 Circus.
9 “Venus” statues found there.
10 Singers with Queen.
11 Named in Cambridge colleges: Queens’; Lucy Cavendish; Hughes Hall.
12 Safety devices in Formula One cars.
13 Long arms: Yuri Dolgoruky (lit. the long armed); Mr Tickle; Stretch Armstrong.
14 Provinces of the Roman empire.
15 Wore black: Woman in Black (Susan Hill story); Man in Black singer; Black Knight golfer; All Black rugby player.

