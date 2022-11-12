Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's where to find the best barbecue aroundJake WellsAkron, OH
Summit County Aspiring Young Male Models Work Day Jobs and Walk the Runway on Weekends: Gifted and FashionableBrown on ClevelandSummit County, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
Related
whbc.com
Davis Resigns as Head Coach of Louisville
After three years at the helm, Troy Davis is resigning as Head Coach of the Louisville Leopards. As confirmed on louisvilleleopards.org. The Louisville City School District hired Davis away from Mount Union in 2020. Previous experience included playing and coaching for the Leopards. Davis leaves after a posting a 7-22...
neosportsinsiders.com
Burning River Buckets Improve to 2-0 with a win over the Aviators
Mentor- Playing without Michael Ryan (injury) and Gabe Kynard, the Burning River Buckets improved to 2-0 over the scrappy Akron Aviators 110-94. The Buckets used a combination of strong inside play, and stellar outside shooting to pull away late. The game was surprisingly close throughout, as the Aviators shot the three ball well. In the end, the Buckets defense and experience proved to be too much.
realcombatmedia.com
Unraveling Stevie Spark vs. Montana Love DQ Controversy by Robert Brizel
Unraveling Stevie Sparks vs. Montana Love DQ Controversy. Editorial By Robert Brizel, Head Real Combat Media Boxing Correspondent. Cleveland, Ohio (November 14th, 2022)– On Saturday evening, November 12, 2022, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, in Cleveland, Ohio, the televised DAZN main event ended in controversy when referee David Fields disqualified undefeated junior welterweight contender Montana Love, The disqualification was issued in the sixth round after Fields attempted to break up a clinch in a corner and was unsuccessful, resulting in Montana aggressively back flipping Sparks over the ropes, who fortunately landed on his feet.
27 First News
WATCH: Last second Hail Mary sends Mount Union past Baldwin-Wallace for OAC title
Mount Union now waits for the NCAA selection show November 13 when the 32-team playoff bracket is released, with first round games being played November 19. WATCH: Last second Hail Mary sends Mount Union past …. Mount Union now waits for the NCAA selection show November 13 when the 32-team...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burger places in Ohio, every day of the week.
Cleveland teenager dies in Warren Friday night
A Cleveland school district is mourning the loss of a student that was killed in Warren Friday evening.
What’s the trademark in Akron?
Each city has its own trademark, which represents the image of this city. What do you think is the trademark that best represents Akron? Why?
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Canton Area
If you're looking for a great bakery in the Canton area, you should check out these local businesses. For over a century, Norcia Bakery has been offering delicious baked goods. You can't go wrong with some of their freshly baked Italian bread, which is made from a family recipe that has gone unchanged for over 100 years. Customers also highly recommend getting some of their delectable pepperoni rolls; you can't go wrong with either the original pepperoni rolls or sweet dough ones. If you have a sweet tooth, check out their homemade cinnamon rolls or cookies, which are baked fresh every day. They have cookies like butter sugar, chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, lemon, and more.
spectrumnews1.com
Eviction numbers on the rise in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — The city of Akron see’s around 300 evictions each month. This is an issue that Steven McGarrity, the executive director of Community Legal Aid in Akron, called a crisis. “Housing is everything," he said. "Without a home you don’t have a school to go to,...
Accident: I-90 E closed between Nagel and Crocker in Avon, use Detroit instead
According to a statement from the Avon Police Department on Twitter, I-90 is closed in between Nagel Road and Crocker Road due to an accident. Drivers should use Detroit as an alternate.
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron Area
If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Akron. If you want a great example of the famous Barberton chicken, you can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been around for several decades. Check out their signature classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy and tender breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing. It also comes with a side of "hot sauce" (actually a spicy rice and tomato mixture), vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh fries. They also offer a tasty chicken sandwich and homemade chicken noodle soup.
Police looking for missing Cleveland girl
Ary'onna Warren, 17, was last seen near MetroHealth Hospital on Thursday.
Akron to renovate 1 of 2 outdoor pools
It may be the middle of November, but the City of Akron is already looking forward to the summer of 2023.
abandonedway.com
History of Abandoned Molly Stark Sanatorium
Molly Stark Sanatorium is an abandoned tuberculosis hospital building located on the grounds of Molly Stark Park in Louisville, Ohio. It was named after the wife of General John Stark and was just one of 25 tuberculosis hospitals built in Ohio. Molly Stark Sanatorium was designed in the Spanish Revival style of architecture by architect Albert Thayer of New Castle, Pennsylvania.
whbc.com
East Sparta Fire: Golf Course Brush Fire Now ‘Smoldering’
PIKE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – East Sparta fire crews have been busy since Thursday, trying to contain a brush fire at the Spring Valley Golf Course in Pike Township. The department said Sunday that the fire was just smoldering. There was active fire starting Thursday afternoon...
Anthony 'TJ' Mays II found buried in a lot in the Hough neighborhood Sunday
Sunday, the search for Anthony Mays II ended when his body was found in a lot in the 1600 block of E. 85th Street in the Hough Neighborhood, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.
theccmonline.com
John’s Bakery and Café opens in former Classic ’57 building
John’s Bakery and Café is open and continues to provide the same services as the previous Classic ’57, but with the promise of future additions. John Myers returned to his hometown of Minerva after 35 years and multiple successful businesses in San Antonio, Texas, with the intention of retiring. In the past Myers had a restaurant in Hanoverton and in Texas he ran an event center for catering and various events, a bar and grill, a coffee shop, and commercial parking lot. He started a successful First Friday event as well.
Deer strike throws animal in path of motorcycle in Canfield
Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to an accident where a car hit a deer, causing the deer to hit a motorcyclist in Canfield Thursday morning.
Winter Weather Advisories issued for East Side counties
The first impactful snowfall is expected to hit Northeast Ohio overnight on Wednesday into Thursday night.
Comments / 0