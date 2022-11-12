Effective: 2022-11-16 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-17 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. A Winter Weather Advisory for snow is issued when moderate amounts of accumulating snow will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Crawford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches expected in the most persistent lake effect snows, with the highest accumulations expected in the northern half of the county. * WHERE...Crawford County. * WHEN...From 7 PM EST this evening to 10 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lake effect snow will develop late this afternoon into this evening. The best chance of accumulating snow will be overnight tonight into early Thursday morning. Snow will wane in intensity during the day Thursday, before the most organized snow bands start lifting north over the lake by Thursday evening.

