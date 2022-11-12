Read full article on original website
Related
Rochester Business Handing Out 100+ Free Turkeys On Friday
'Tis the season when we need to start defrosting our turkey for the big Thanksgiving Day. This year though, more people are struggling to pay their bills and with the price of meat continuing to increase, a turkey just isn't doable for Thanksgiving. A generous Rochester, Minnesota is stepping up to help this holiday season and is giving away 112 turkeys on Friday.
viatravelers.com
18 Best Restaurants in Rochester, Minnesota
If you’re planning a trip to Rochester, and you haven’t started searching for the best restaurants to eat at while you’re in town, don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. There are so many small and large restaurants in Rochester of all backgrounds, aesthetics,...
10 of the Best Sledding and Tubing Hills Near Rochester
The snow is starting to fall in the state of Minnesota so get ready to grab a thermos of hot cocoa, bundle the kids up in all of their adorable winter gear and check out these awesome hills around Rochester for some sledding fun. Top 10 Spots to Go Sledding...
Demolition of Former Iconic Rochester Restaurant Now Delayed
If you're wondering why the former Michaels building on Broadway in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota isn't gone yet, get in line. A lot of people have been asking. Michaels Isn't Torn Down Because Negotiations Are Down. Negotiations? Maybe you thought it was all Titan Development working on that space, and it...
Don’t Freak Out When You See Horses in Rochester!
If you've never gone on a sleigh ride during the Christmas season, you've got to put this on your bucket list! Sleigh rides are BACK in Rochester, Minnesota on December 18th this holiday season and you can grab tickets now!. Sleigh Rides are Back in Rochester, Minnesota for the Holidays...
Get Nostalgic at Video Rental Store Turned Airbnb in Winona
We're all about nostalgia and with video rental stores going away over the past few years, we've gotten especially nostalgic about that. Some video rental stores have even been transformed into places people can spend the night, like this one in Winona, Minnesota!. Video Rental Store Nostalgia. I remember growing...
‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalists Coming to Rochester Next Year
I saw they were going on tour on their Instagram and when I saw they were coming to Rochester, MN I freaked out a little! Finalists from the most recent season of 'America's Got Talent' will be performing at the Mayo Civic Center next year. I used to watch 'America's...
Two Exclusive Minnesota Zip Codes Are on the List of the Richest in the US
It's pretty safe to say that while I don't reside in either of them, a survey of the richest zip codes in the country found that two of them are located right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Thanks to the gang over at Bloomberg Business, we now have...
Horrific Video Shows Semi Jackknifed in Rochester Due to Weather
Monday morning in Minnesota was interesting thanks to the snow. Numerous accidents were reported and I saw a ton of cars spin out in Rochester while I was on my way to work. One of my kids who goes to Rochester Community Technical College said he saw three cars in the ditch too. But one accident with a semi was actually caught on camera and is a bit intense to watch.
Bite Down on This! List of Rochester Restaurants from A to Z
One of the silliest arguments couples have is deciding where to eat. In Minnesota, it is even worse because everyone is trying to be nice with our answers and so we do the whole back and forth of "No, you pick." Half an hour later you are still giving the other person a chance to make up their mind as you are still sitting on your couch as your stomach is growling.
KIMT
Mayo Civic Center hosts MN Christmas Market
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Earlier today at the Mayo Civic Center, the MN Christmas Market came to a close. The holiday pop-up market highlighted roughly sixty small businesses from all around Minnesota. They presented products like a latte that helps you fall asleep, wooden flowers, and football-themed spices. MN Christmas Market Co-founder Mitch Reaume said the shopping is all about the love.
Thousands Without Power in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Thousands of Rochester residents are without power as of Tuesday morning. Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) reports over 2,700 customers are in the dark. RPU’s Outage Map shows the power outage is near IBM in the area of Hwy. 52 and 37th St. Northwest. The outage...
First Accumulating Snow of the Season Possible in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The first accumulating snowfall of the season is possible in Rochester this week. The National Weather Service-La Crosse predicts light snowfall will occur on-and-off Monday through Thursday. Forecasters say Rochester has a 97% chance of seeing at least two inches of snow this week. Heavier snow...
Rochester Woman Strikes Concrete Guardrail in Spinout Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman was hurt after the vehicle she was driving spun out and struck a concrete guard rail Saturday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says the single-vehicle crash occurred while 50-year-old Sandra Ortiz was attempting to merge onto northbound Hwy. 52 from Civic Center Dr. around 10:30 a.m. The state crash report says was brought to an Olmsted County hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Rochester Area Crash Among Dozens of Injury Crashes Statewide
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Slick conditions created by today's snowfall contributed to hundreds of traffic crashes in Minnesota. As of late this morning, the Minnesota State Patrol had received reports of 322 crashes. 25 of those crashes resulted in injuries, but there were no serious injuries or fatalities reported. There were another 67 reports of vehicle spin-outs or vehicles off the road, and three reports of jackknifed semi-trucks.
Rochester Area Rest Stop to Close Monday
Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rest stop near Rochester is scheduled for a temporary closure starting on Monday. A MnDOT news release indicates the westbound I-90 Marion Rest Area will close at 7 a.m. The closure is to allow crews to install a new water treatment system. The facility is...
KAAL-TV
Police: NW Rochester burglary reported
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man reported more than $700 in tools stolen from his property last week. According to Rochester police, the theft took place between Thursday night, Nov. 10, and Friday morning, Nov. 11 at a residence on the 1400 block of 3rd Avenue NW. The...
What To Do If You See Someone Texting While Driving In Minnesota
Every single day, I'm cruising along Hwy 52 or Hwy 63 in Rochester, Minnesota and I see someone staring at their phone more than they are looking at the road. A few years ago, a woman was watching Netflix while driving, and then crashed her car. Not joking. It's against the law in Minnesota to text while driving and yet I'm basically crossing my fingers hoping that someone doesn't hit me while they are texting. It infuriates me and I started to wonder if there truly was anything that I could do when I see someone texting while driving. Well, I found out and the answer is "yes".
First Snow of the Season Snarls Traffic In Rochester, Across MN
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The first snowfall of the season in Rochester and across Minnesota wreaked havoc on Minnesota’s roads. The State Patrol responded to two crashes on Hwy. 52 in Rochester Saturday morning. One crash occurred at the Hwy. 52 interchange with Hwy. 63/Broadway Ave. South. Troopers also...
12 Celebrities That Received Care at Mayo Clinic in Rochester
If you live anywhere near Rochester, Minnesota, you know we live in a town that is known for excellent medical care. In fact, Mayo Clinic provides some of the best care in the world and people drive from Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and all over the country just to receive the best care in the world...including celebrities!
1520 The Ticket
Rochester, MN
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1520theticket.com
Comments / 0