Effective: 2022-11-17 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Genesee; Northern Erie LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 feet in the most persistent lake snows. The heaviest snow is expected late Thursday night through Friday night when snowfall rates could exceed two inches per hour. Snowfall totals of up to 4 feet will be possible if the main snow band is slower to push north late Friday night. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Erie and Genesee counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 1 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Some major roadways could temporarily close. The hazardous conditions will impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4345 7548 4363 7581 4355 7625 4365 7623 4276 7879 4253 7939 4232 7975 4206 7976 4218 7912 4243 7856 TIME Y22M11D17T0600Z-Y22M11D17T1800Z COORD...4320 7587 4346 7543 4358 7577 4351 7653 4257 7917 4232 7975 4208 7975 4252 7856 4208 7952 4225 7866 TIME Y22M11D17T1800Z-Y22M11D18T0000Z COORD...4344 7545 4353 7545 4361 7584 4349 7633 4362 7609 4312 7845 4300 7898 4283 7889 4255 7915 4260 7872 TIME Y22M11D18T0000Z-Y22M11D18T0600Z COORD...4390 7588 4428 7556 4395 7636 4399 7638 4433 7583 4415 7638 4302 7901 4281 7890 4259 7911 4290 7820 TIME Y22M11D18T0600Z-Y22M11D18T1200Z COORD...4385 7580 4412 7530 4422 7543 4386 7637 4426 7556 4433 7568 4397 7634 4440 7591 4415 7638 4300 7902 4253 7915 4295 7825 TIME Y22M11D18T1200Z-Y22M11D19T1200Z COORD...4266 7836 4330 7600 4348 7584 4369 7620 4270 7834 4274 7903 4232 7975 4199 7977 4200 7941 4222 7884 TIME Y22M11D17T0600Z-Y22M11D17T1800Z COORD...4331 7606 4354 7577 4334 7638 4356 7598 4349 7656 4245 7952 4232 7975 4210 7975 4233 7912 4210 7948 4213 7912 TIME Y22M11D17T1800Z-Y22M11D18T0000Z COORD...4330 7600 4368 7584 4368 7611 4300 7806 4321 7850 4310 7897 4288 7889 4245 7945 4249 7870 4298 7806 TIME Y22M11D18T0000Z-Y22M11D18T0600Z COORD...4376 7597 4425 7548 4388 7637 4429 7563 4399 7638 4415 7638 4306 7903 4281 7890 4249 7945 4264 7863 TIME Y22M11D18T0600Z-Y22M11D18T1200Z COORD...4388 7592 4425 7548 4431 7562 4399 7634 4434 7577 4418 7631 4310 7894 4281 7890 4255 7936 4286 7841 TIME Y22M11D18T1200Z-Y22M11D19T1200Z

ERIE COUNTY, NY ・ 43 MINUTES AGO