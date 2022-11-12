Read full article on original website
AL.com Power 25: Hoover, Theodore top rankings entering Round 3 of the playoffs
The top team in Class 7A and the top team in Class 6A also top this week’s AL.com Power 25 rankings entering Round 3 of the 2022 playoffs. Class 7A Hoover, winners of 11 straight, is No. 1 again this week heading into its semifinal rematch against rival Thompson.
Methodists, USFL, straight-ticket voting: Down in Alabama
According to church leaders, 11 more United Methodist Church congregations in the North Alabama Conference on Sunday voted to disaffiliate from the UMC. The USFL’s Birmingham Stallions are returning this spring. Straight-ticket voting: The debate and the how often it was used last week. The “Down in Alabama” podcast...
Position-by-position breakdown of Alabama’s roster before offseason changes
Alabama played for pride last weekend in Oxford and will have the state’s bragging rights on the line -- and not much else -- in next week’s Iron Bowl. But sandwiched in-between is Saturday morning’s game against Austin Peay, which will be an important opportunity for the Tide to evaluate its roster against an FCS opponent.
Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night
Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
This Alabama City Made The List Of Worst Cities To Visit
After living in Alabama for a little over three years, I have to admit something people may not like. Every city in this state isn't the best destination someone would want to visit. Miles and miles of roads and fields aren't the best things that attract visitors you know?. I...
Enjoy the ‘warmth’: Monday could be Alabama’s warmest of the week
Enjoy today, Alabama. It could be the warmest we’ll get all week. More cool late-fall weather is in the forecast after today for most of the state, with some rain thrown in there as well late, according to the National Weather Service. Thanks to a surge of air from...
wvtm13.com
Coldest weather so far this season in central Alabama
Much colder Saturday night with lows falling into the mid and upper 20s. A Freeze Warning is in effect. Check the video forecast for the latest. It will be an awfully cold night in Alabama. A widespread freeze is expected and temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20's in many locations. Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston will all be near 30 degrees first thing Sunday morning. Clouds gradually thin out overnight, and we will see sunshine to begin our Sunday.
Here comes the cold: Freeze warnings issued for part of Alabama
A blast of cold air was making its presence felt in Alabama on Saturday, and a cold night is ahead. High temperatures today (Saturday) will be very chilly compared with the past few days, with highs only reaching the 50s for a wide area:. Then the real cold sets in...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Alabama school closings, early dismissals
Tropical Storm Nicole is prompting the early dismissals and closures for some Alabama schools. Daleville City Schools - Releasing at noon Thursday. Pre-K program releasing at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served and busses will run. Dothan City Schools – Schools will close early on Nov. 10 with the following...
Jimmy O’Neal Spencer sentenced to death for three 2018 Alabama murders
A north Alabama man convicted last month of killing three people was sentenced to death this morning. Jimmy O’Neal Spencer was found guilty of seven counts of capital murder in the 2018 deaths of Martha Dell Reliford, 65, Marie Kitchens Martin, 74, and Martin’s great-grandson, Colton Ryan Lee, 7. A jury had previously recommended the death penalty.
How Democratic ‘discouragement’ allowed GOP to flex its muscle in Mobile, Madison counties
Republicans continued their dominance in Alabama by squashing any surprises and swamping Democrats in competitive contests in two of the state’s largest counties. Mobile and Madison counties standout because they trail only Jefferson County -- the state’s largest Democratic stronghold – in population size. But neither county has a Democrat in charge of a countywide office, and Tuesday’s election results suggest that Republicans have little reason to sweat.
Alabama ‘failing’ schools: 79 schools on first list published since pandemic
The newest list of Alabama’s failing schools, the first in a series of accountability measures expected in the coming week, is up. This year, there are 79 schools in 31 school districts on the list. There were 74 schools in 29 districts on the list the last time it was published in 2019. Accountability requirements, including federal and state report card achievement measures, were paused for 2020 and 2021.
WAFF
Boat crash on Wheeler Lake leaves one injured
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was taken to a local hospital after a boat crash on Wheeler Lake. According to officials with Major League Fishing, a competitor in one of their competitions collided with a competitor in a different tournament that was happening at the same time. At...
This Is The Most Violent City In The State Of Alabama
I've done lots of research on the scariest places and cities in Alabama, as well as America. I wish violent crimes were not an everyday occurrence in Alabama. Wish in one hand, and, well, you-know-what in the other hand....and see which one fills up first. As we get ready for...
Alabama man dies after being shot by mom during fight with brother
When authorities arrived the day after the shooting, they found the suspect unresponsive.
Flu in Alabama at highest level on CDC scale
Influenza in Alabama has reached the highest level on the Centers for Disease Control’s scale, according to the latest data. Flu data for week ending Nov. 5 lists Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia as having “very high” levels of flu-like illnesses circulating. Common symptoms include fever plus a cough and sore throat, CDC said.
wvtm13.com
Kelley: Democrats have work to do in Alabama after election showing
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Democrats saw disappointing results in Tuesday’s election as the party continues to struggle to find its footing after the 2020 defeat of former U.S. Sen Doug Jones. Democratic candidates in statewide races were held to about 30% of the vote on Tuesday, about 10...
Guest opinion: Rural hospitals meet essential needs in the community
On November 17 we celebrate National Rural Health Day, a time to remember your friends and neighbors in Alabama’s rural hospitals. Alabama’s rural hospitals are an essential part of our communities. Over 12,000 people are employed by these hospitals. In many communities they are among the largest employers.
