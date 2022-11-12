Read full article on original website
Waterloo Columbus fullback/linebacker Carson Hartz wins Glen “Doc” Miller Award
Waterloo Columbus’ Carson Hartz has been named this year’s winner of the Glen “Doc” Miller Award. The annual award is presented by the Waterloo Rotary Club to the Most Valuable High School Football Player in Waterloo. Hartz, a fullback and linebacker had a productive senior season...
Cedar Falls girls finish 7th at State Swimming & Diving
The Cedar Falls girls swimming and diving team completed action at the State Meet Saturday in Marshalltown. The Tigers finished 7th as a team. Freshman Taytem Lehmann garnered the Tigers best result, finishing third in the 100 freestyle. Waterloo United placed 25th in the team standings, highlighted by a third...
11.15.22 – Cole & Company Podcast
Tuesday’s show begins with area sports news & scores. HawkeyeInsider.com’s David Eickholt joins with his latest news & analysis of Iowa football and men’s basketball. We begin previewing the upcoming high school basketball season as Cedar Falls girls basketball coach Gregg Groen joins with a 2022-23 preview of the Tigers.
11.14.22 – Cole & Company Podcast
Monday’s show begins with area sports news & scores. We recap another tough loss for the Iowa State football team and discuss the men’s basketball team improving to 2-0 with play-by-play voice John Walters. We hear audio from UNI football coach Mark Farley coming off the Panthers late...
Two Hurt in Early Saturday Semi Crash
Two people were hurt when one semi-truck crashed into another on Saturday morning. At around 1:40AM, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office reported to a crash scene along US Highway 20 at mile marker 261, located east of Independence. Deputies believe that one semi-truck traveling west on the highway hit the rear of the trailer of another semi that was parked on the right-hand shoulder of the roadway. Officials say both vehicles suffered significant damage leading to a shutdown of the westbound lanes that lasted for several hours. The drivers of both semis were injured and taken to the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. The driver of the semi that hit the parked one was cited for failure to maintain control. No names have been released.
