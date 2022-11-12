Two people were hurt when one semi-truck crashed into another on Saturday morning. At around 1:40AM, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office reported to a crash scene along US Highway 20 at mile marker 261, located east of Independence. Deputies believe that one semi-truck traveling west on the highway hit the rear of the trailer of another semi that was parked on the right-hand shoulder of the roadway. Officials say both vehicles suffered significant damage leading to a shutdown of the westbound lanes that lasted for several hours. The drivers of both semis were injured and taken to the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. The driver of the semi that hit the parked one was cited for failure to maintain control. No names have been released.

INDEPENDENCE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO