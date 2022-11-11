Read full article on original website
Related
Democrats Clinch Nevada, the Senate, and a Chance to Be Free From Joe Manchin
It’s official: Democrats have clinched control of the U.S. Senate. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, one of the Democrats’ most vulnerable incumbents, has fended off a challenge from conservative nepobaby Adam Laxalt and guaranteed her party at least 50 seats in the Senate. With the tie-breaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris, the chamber is now certain to remain in Democratic hands. But a runoff election in Georgia could still expand the Democrats’ majority if Sen. Raphael Warnock triumphs over Herschel Walker. Laxalt took an early lead in Nevada, with returns from the state’s rural counties arriving long before mail...
270towin.com
Democrats Retain Senate Control; 22 House Seats Remain Uncalled
Nevadans reelected Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, earning Democrats the 50th seat needed to maintain control of the Senate in the 118th congress. The final seat will be determined in a Georgia runoff on December 6. Pennsylvania is the only Senate seat that has flipped thus far. In Alaska, we know a Republican will win, but we won't know which one until November 23.
CNBC
We may not know who controls the U.S. Senate until December; House could be decided much sooner
The balance of political power in Congress has yet to be decided, three days after Election Day. Ongoing vote counts in about a dozen states will determine if Democrats retain majorities in the Senate and the House, or if Republicans will win one or both chambers. A runoff election in...
Democrats Sue Over Georgia Senate Runoff Early Voting After Republicans ‘Rig The System’
A coalition of Democratic groups has filed a lawsuit over what it describes as a Republican-led delay during the early voting period for the Georgia Senate runoff race between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican nominee Herschel Walker. The lawsuit filed by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), the Warnock...
Washington Examiner
Democratic lawmakers float striking deal with McCarthy for speaker's vote
With House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) facing a more turbulent road to the speakership after Republicans’ lackluster gains on election night, some Democrats argue that attempting to strike a deal with the California Republican in exchange for speaker votes on the floor could be beneficial as other Democrats float attempting to nominate an alternative GOP choice like outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) to serve in the role.
Midterm elections - live: Republicans one seat away from retaking House with slim majority
Republicans are just one victory shy of the 218 seats the party needs to secure a majority to retake control of the House following a series of GOP victories called in late Monday evening.Counting is still going on across the country but it has now been confirmed the Democrats will retain control of the Senate, securing 50 seats with a runoff in Georgia next month that could give President Joe Biden’s party an additional seat.And while the GOP is projected to take the House, it will do so with a very slim majority that could make things difficult for...
Top Democrats Warming Up To Denying GOP A Chance To Leverage Debt Limit
Raising the limit on government borrowing in the lame duck would help Biden but could risk other priorities.
Defeated Trump-backed Blake Masters blames McConnell for his loss accusing him of ‘malice’ or ‘gross incompetence’
Defeated Trump-backed Blake Masters has blamed Mitch McConnell for his defeat in Arizona and accused him of “malice” or “gross incompetence.”The Republican candidate was beaten by incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly in a race called by the Associated Press on Friday night.The win for Mr Kelly gave his party 49 Senate seats and needing just one more seat to secure a US Senate majority with Nevada and the Georgia run-off still in play.Mr Masters was interviewed by right-wing host Tucker Carlson on Fox News and asked why Mr McConnell, the Senate minority leader, had “avoided” the Arizona race.“I will...
Steve Kornacki: Republicans lost in states that will be ‘critical in 2024’
Democrats will keep control of the Senate after Arizona was called for Democrat Mark Kelly and Nevada was called for Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto over the weekend. Control of the House remains unknown, but the path for Democrats is "exceedingly narrow."Nov. 14, 2022.
Democrats weigh possibilities, pitfalls of meddling in GOP primaries after midterm wins
Democrats’ controversial tactic of meddling in Republican primaries largely paid off in the midterms, offering up both a potential roadmap and possible pitfalls for future elections. Various Democratic groups throughout the cycle sought to elevate more far-right or Trump-aligned candidates with the belief they would be easier to defeat in a general election. And while the tactic didn’t work in all GOP primaries, a number of Democratic candidates in races where it did ultimately prevailed over those Republican nominees.
NBC News
Voters who 'somewhat' disapproved of Biden broke for Democrats
WASHINGTON — If it’s Thursday ... Control of both House and Senate remains uncalled. ... GOP needs to win eight of 33 undecided House races for a majority, while Democrats need to win 26 of them. ... In Arizona Senate, Sen. Mark Kelly leads Blake Masters, 51%-46%, with 76% in. ... In Nevada Senate, Republican Adam Laxalt is ahead of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto by 15,800 votes, but bulk of what’s left are mail-in ballots from Clark and Washoe counties. ... Georgia Senate heads to Dec. 6 runoff. ... And President Biden, after celebrating his party's midterm performance, departs for overseas trip to Egypt and Cambodia.
Summer Lee Makes History as First Black Woman Elected To Congress From Pennsylvania
Progressive Democrat Summer Lee is the first Black woman elected to Congress in Pennsylvania after defeating Republican Mike Doyle in Tuesday’s midterm elections. The Hill reported that in 2019 Lee became the first Black woman elected to the state house in Harrisburg. “This was a movement that was about...
Trump Accused of Campaign Finance Violation Ahead of Potential 2024 Run
A watchdog group based in Washington, D.C., filed a complaint accusing former President Donald Trump of violating "soft money" laws ahead of his potential reelection campaign. The Campaign Legal Center (CLC) on Monday filed their complaint with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) and claim that the former president has poured money from his Save America leadership political action committee (PAC) into the Make America Great Again super PAC, with the intention of using the funds on his 2024 presidential run.
Senate Homeland Security Counsel Quietly Settled With Justice Department Over Conflict of Interest Claim
A former high-ranking Department of Homeland Security official turned senior counsel for the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee has entered into a settlement agreement over what the Justice Department alleged was a conflict of interest regarding the award of a no-bid contract worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. The Justice Department has not yet publicly disclosed the existence of the settlement, a copy of which The Intercept obtained.
Gallego says Sinema ‘did nothing’ to help Arizona Dems in midterms
Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) on Sunday said Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) “did nothing” to help Arizona Democrats in the midterm elections. “This year, the reason Democrats won is because we fought together as a party. I was out there campaigning for every Democrat in Arizona. I was personally donating, raising money for them, for our senators, for everyone up and down the ticket. We fought as a team in Arizona, and we won. Sen. Sinema was nowhere to be found — at all,” Gallego said on MSNBC’s “American Voices.”
McCarthy allies press moderate Dem to switch parties amid speakership turmoil
When Rep. Matt Gaetz asked the GOP leader if he would solicit Democratic votes for speaker, McCarthy replied "no," according to a person in the room.
Incoming House Republican: GOP shouldn’t launch probes in first six months
Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) said Republicans should not launch divisive investigations for at least six months and should instead focus efforts on improving the lives of Americans who voted them into office. Fox News anchor Sandra Smith asked Santos about a long list of probes being proposed by some in...
Neck and neck U.S. midterm races threaten Wall Street's split-government hopes
Nov 13 (Reuters) - (This Nov. 13 story has been refiled to say in headline 'Neck and neck U.S. midterm races' rather than 'Democrats' big midterm gains'.) A stronger-than-expected showing by Democrats in the U.S. midterm elections may force investors to rethink the split government scenario many had expected.
As Republican Civil War Starts, Democrats Face Revolt of Their Own
Republicans found rare success in New York on Tuesday, prompting calls for state Democratic leader Jay Jacobs to resign. Jacobs says he's not going anywhere.
Democrats' Winning Strategy for 2020 Georgia Runoff Likely Won't Work Now
Senator Raphael Warnock is hoping for another runoff win, but this year, he'll have to use a different playbook to fend off a Republican challenge.
Comments / 4