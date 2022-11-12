Read full article on original website
Related
Donald Trump’s 2024 announcement delights fans as critics hit 'low energy' speech
Former President Trump's biggest fans and critics took to Twitter in response to his announcement launching his third presidential run just one week after the midterm elections.
Channel 3000
Takeaways from a grim weekend for Republicans in the election that won’t end
It was a disappointing weekend for Republicans and ex-President Donald Trump as Democrats kept the Senate for two more years after holding off a red wave in the House, which remains uncalled six days after the election. The weekend marked a moment of vindication for President Joe Biden, whose party...
A Defiant Donald Trump Enters the Arena for Another Fight
The former President says he wants to Make America Great Again, again.
Channel 3000
Cortez Masto says Democrats ‘can’t take any community for granted’ after midterms performance
Democratic Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, whose recent reelection denied Republicans the chance to control the Senate, said Democrats cannot take any community for granted moving forward. “We can’t take any community for granted, and we have to not only constantly outreach, but we have to follow up and we...
Channel 3000
Biden, Xi meet at G-20 summit; Congress returns after elections; sports, entertainment highlights | Hot off the Wire podcast
President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are holding their first in-person meeting since the U.S. president took office nearly two years ago. The leaders are meeting Monday on the Indonesian island of Bali at the Group of 20 summit. Congress is returning to an extremely volatile post-election landscape....
Channel 3000
Fact-checking Trump’s 2024 announcement speech
Former President Donald Trump began his 2024 presidential campaign just as he ended his presidency in 2021: with a whole lot of inaccuracy. Like many of Trump’s speeches as president, his announcement speech in Florida on Tuesday was filled with false and misleading claims about a variety of topics — from his record in office to his Democratic opponents to the economy, the environment and foreign policy.
Channel 3000
Pence calls Trump tweet on January 6 ‘reckless’
Former Vice President Mike Pence said former President Donald Trump’s words on social media during the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol were “reckless” and criticized Trump for being “part of the problem” that day. Pence was asked on ABC News about Trump’s...
New York Daily News Rips Donald Trump With Scathing Reminder Of His Scandals
The newspaper's front page hit the former president with some blasts from the past after he announced his 2024 run for the White House.
Paul Pelosi saga shows NBC 'hypocrisy,’ says former CIA official
Buck Sexton, radio host and former CIA officer, sounded off on the suspension of NBC reporter Miguel Almaguer following a report on the break-in at Paul Pelosi's house.
Channel 3000
Pence: ‘I think we’ll have better choices in the future’ than Trump
Former Vice President Mike Pence said in a newly released interview clip that he and his family are giving “prayerful consideration” to whether he should run for president in 2024 and that the US will have “better choices in the future” than former President Donald Trump.
Voters supported abortion rights. Here's what anti-abortion leaders should learn from it.
Faced with two extremes during the midterm elections, voters chose the option they believed more closely resembled what they had with Roe v. Wade.
Comments / 0