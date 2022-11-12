Poteau gets running game in gear as Pirates cruise into 4A quarterfinals with 48-14 win

By George Mitchell

Photo of Poteau's Jackson Sommers by Ramona Smith

POTEAU - Winning first-round playoff games at Poteau is becoming a thing for the Pirates and head coach Greg Werner.

Even after a slow start, the Pirates’ defense made the stops, and the offense made the running plays to give Poteau another week of football with the 48-14 win against Miami at Costner Stadium on Friday in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.

“I’ve told everybody in all the years I’ve coached that the first-round game scares me, especially when you’re the favorite because a lot of times you come out flat when you think you’re going to win the game,” Werner said. “We were a little flat to start, but then we got rolling.”

Poteau junior Dax Collins had nine carries for 142 yards, three touchdowns on offense, and a kickoff return for another score. Classmate Jackson Sommers had 126 yards on 10 carries and two touchdowns.

“I thought we played really well, and I’m proud of our kids, and we get to go to the next round,” said Werner. “We came up with the big plays when we needed on both sides of the ball, just one play after the next.

"I think we are playing well at the right time. We’ve played well all season, but we’re starting to get better, and we just got to keep the train going.”

It was Werner’s 355th career win and his fourth consecutive season back at Poteau - where he also coached from 2012 to 2014 before returning to guide the Pirates again in 2019 - with at least nine wins, which included the 2019 Class 4A state championship.

The trip was bittersweet for the Miami (6-5) program, which earned its first playoff berth and its first winning season since 2008.

Miami moved the ball on its first possession, but had to punt after gaining 21 yards. The Wardogs forced Poteau (9-2) on a three and out on a pair of tackles for a loss.

Miami needed two plays to strike first on a 59-yard touchdown run by sophomore Seth Davis.

However, Collins answered right back with a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

“I think I saw a big hole, and I knew we had it,” Collins said. “The ball bounced three or four times, and I picked it up, made one cut, and was out.

"Our offensive line is not very big, but they will move you. I know they love me, and I love them, and they’ll die for Jackson Sommers and me.”

After a Miami punt early in the second quarter pinned the Pirates back on their own 3, Sommers broke free of the line for a 97-yard touchdown run.

“Well, I saw a great big hole opening, and there was some good blocking. I had to beat a couple of dudes, but after that, I was able to get down the field,” Sommers said. “Our offensive line isn’t very big, but they are effective at what they do.”

Poteau hosts Clinton next Friday in the 4A quarterfinals. The Red Tornadoes upset Bethany, 34-27, in overtime in their opening-round game Friday.

“It’s going to be tough, but we can get it. We’re gonna fight,” Sommers said as it continued to sleet at Costner Stadium. “I’m enjoying this cold weather. It’s better than being hot.”

Collins added an 89-yard run for a touchdown to cap the first half.

This was the second meeting for the two schools in the playoffs. The last time Miami came to a playoff game in Poteau was in 1995, and the Pirates won.

Hunter Nichols paced Miami’s offense with 84 yards on nine carries, and Davis added four carries for 75 yards and a touchdown. Miami quarterback Karson Jinks came to Poteau averaging 127.8 yards per game, but the Pirates limited him to minus 7 yards.