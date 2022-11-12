Read full article on original website
CIA director warns Russian spy chief against deploying nukes
WASHINGTON (AP) — CIA Director Bill Burns met on Monday with his Russian intelligence counterpart to warn of consequences if Russia were to deploy a nuclear weapon in Ukraine, according to a White House National Security Council official. The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke...
World leaders hold emergency meeting as 'Russian-made' missile kills two in Poland
World leaders gathering at the G20 summit in Bali are attempting to diffuse a potential escalation in the months-long Ukraine war after a "Russian-made" missile struck NATO-member Poland killing two people.
Flying on private jets undermines the point of a climate summit | Letters
Biden urges leaders to put focus on climate change at summit | Nov. 12. Let me see if I got this right. President Joe Biden and many world leaders are flying their fancy jets to Egypt and Southeast Asia to discuss climate change and how to reduce global warming caused by excessive use of fossil fuel. Can you say oxymoronic? Here’s a thought, how’s about a Zoom meeting?
At G-20, FIFA head calls for World Cup ceasefire in Ukraine
GENEVA (AP) — FIFA President Gianni Infantino urged world leaders on Tuesday to call for a ceasefire in Russia’s war against Ukraine during the World Cup that starts this week. Just days after asking World Cup teams to avoid the political and human rights issues swirling around host...
US declines to comment on reports 'Russian made' missile that struck Poland was fired by Ukrainian forces
A spokesperson with the US National Security Council has declined to comment on reports the "Russian-made missile" that stuck eastern Poland killing two people was fired by Ukrainian forces, trying to intercept a Russian attack.
US sanctions firms over Iranian drone transfers to Russia
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. said Tuesday it is imposing new sanctions on firms and entities accused of being involved in the transfer of Iranian drones to Russia for use in Vladimir Putin’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The move comes after Iranian officials earlier this month acknowledged that...
Poland says Russian-made missile fell in its east, killing 2
PRZEWODOW, Poland (AP) — Poland said Wednesday that a Russian-made missile fell in the country’s east, killing two people, though U.S. President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” it was fired from Russia. The blast, which Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy decried as “a very significant escalation,”...
Trump’s eternal quest for attention has led to the announcement of a presidential bid
The incredible shrinking Trump announced, in the most predictable news of the year, that he’s running for president again. In his eternal quest for attention, he had to be dissuaded from doing it before the recent election, so he wouldn’t do what he most aspires to do, which is to steal attention from everyone else, including the candidates in the party he may or may not still head but definitely disrupted.
ICRC: Humanitarian convoy arrives in Ethiopia’s Tigray
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — The International Committee of the Red Cross said a convoy of trucks carrying medicine arrived in Tigray’s regional capital Mekele on Tuesday, the first aid delivery by the group to the embattled region since August. “It is an enormous relief for us to...
Russia-Ukraine war live: China and France urge calm and caution after missile kills two in Poland
Nato to meet after two people killed in explosion in village close to Ukrainian border; G20 leaders condemn Russian aggression
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman
An oil tanker associated with an Israeli billionaire has been struck by a bomb-carrying drone off the coast of Oman amid heightened tensions with Iran
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The Latest on COP27, the United Nations climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda to the U.N. told ministers Tuesday that the island nation won’t leave the summit without a fund for climate-related loss and damage caused in large part by industrialized nations to developing ones.
Japan to reopen to cruise ships after 2 1/2-year ban
TOKYO (AP) — Japan will lift a more than 2 1/2-year ban on international cruise ships that was imposed following a deadly coronavirus outbreak on the cruise ship Diamond Princess at the beginning of the pandemic, transport officials said Tuesday. The Transport Ministry said cruise ship operators and port...
UK withdrawing troops from Mali peacekeeping mission
LONDON (AP) — Britain announced Monday it is withdrawing its peacekeepers from Mali, saying the West African country’s growing reliance on Russian mercenaries is undermining stability. Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said the 300-strong British force that has been stationed in Mali since 2020 as part of a...
