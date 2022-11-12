ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithville, MO

Photos: Smithville tops Kearney for Class 4 District 8 championship

By Nate Latsch
 4 days ago

The reigning Missouri Class 4 champions are one step closer to heading back to Columbia.

The Smithville Warriors dominated Kearney 49-13 on Friday night in the Class 4 District 8 championship game to capture their third straight district title and fourth in five seasons.

The No. 10 team in the SBLive Missouri Power 25 rankings , Smithville (11-1) avenged a 20-19 loss to eighth-ranked Kearney (10-1) in Week 3. The Warriors improved to 24-1 since the start of the 2021 season.

Smithville advances to face Kansas City Center (9-3), which beat Nevada 35-13 on Friday, in the Class 4 quarterfinal round. The Warriors will host the Yellowjackets next Friday with a chance to move on to the semifinals for the third straight season.

MSHSAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFF BRACKETS | FOOTBALL SCORES

Here's a look at the game from photographer David Smith:

Smithville at Kearney

Photos from David Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VVp4x_0j8DOjn500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Opqi1_0j8DOjn500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zOmN4_0j8DOjn500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=212obs_0j8DOjn500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eusyZ_0j8DOjn500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39s5Zg_0j8DOjn500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ERYTw_0j8DOjn500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0adbWp_0j8DOjn500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MTLqC_0j8DOjn500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ds9H2_0j8DOjn500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zb2pk_0j8DOjn500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03khZ6_0j8DOjn500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GuJ04_0j8DOjn500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H8Mle_0j8DOjn500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gKTOe_0j8DOjn500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NieHz_0j8DOjn500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36AMDv_0j8DOjn500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WJiMf_0j8DOjn500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24EtcH_0j8DOjn500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fo7sD_0j8DOjn500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qpTC5_0j8DOjn500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d7jq5_0j8DOjn500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15552X_0j8DOjn500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CkEr2_0j8DOjn500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08lkAi_0j8DOjn500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kd7Gg_0j8DOjn500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F8Dgl_0j8DOjn500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OReld_0j8DOjn500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e4mYE_0j8DOjn500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pv5zx_0j8DOjn500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kgCNW_0j8DOjn500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aZpL4_0j8DOjn500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CYT58_0j8DOjn500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xdv7j_0j8DOjn500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X1cSF_0j8DOjn500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13fhAE_0j8DOjn500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15uKMg_0j8DOjn500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SMEru_0j8DOjn500

