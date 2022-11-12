Photos: Smithville tops Kearney for Class 4 District 8 championship

The reigning Missouri Class 4 champions are one step closer to heading back to Columbia.

The Smithville Warriors dominated Kearney 49-13 on Friday night in the Class 4 District 8 championship game to capture their third straight district title and fourth in five seasons.

The No. 10 team in the SBLive Missouri Power 25 rankings , Smithville (11-1) avenged a 20-19 loss to eighth-ranked Kearney (10-1) in Week 3. The Warriors improved to 24-1 since the start of the 2021 season.

Smithville advances to face Kansas City Center (9-3), which beat Nevada 35-13 on Friday, in the Class 4 quarterfinal round. The Warriors will host the Yellowjackets next Friday with a chance to move on to the semifinals for the third straight season.

• MSHSAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFF BRACKETS | FOOTBALL SCORES

Here's a look at the game from photographer David Smith:

Smithville at Kearney

Photos from David Smith