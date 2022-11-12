ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, CA

De La Salle overcomes opening kickoff, mows into North Coast Section Open finals

By Damin Esper
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R6pG7_0j8DOLnl00

There were times this season — starting 0-1, 1-2 and 3-3 — where this sort of momentum didn't seem attainable.

But after a 40-14 home win over James Logan-Union City, the Spartans (8-3) are actually right on track to do what they normally do: Win or play for championships.

They're riding a five-game win streak.

De La Salle moved into the CIF-North Coast Section Open championship with the win and next week hosts Pittsburg (10-1), a 55-22 semifinal winner over Antioch.

The loser of next week's game can still reach the CIF Regional round as it will take on the lower bracket's advancer for the Division I championship.

It's an odd setup, largely to help the large schools in the section which have been beaten — quite decisively in most instances — in championship games by the Spartans.

Like their season, this one didn't start well for the Spartans.

Anthony Delguidice returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown for James Logan. From there, it was all De La Salle.

Derrick Blanche ran for 100 yards on eight carries, Charles Greer ran for 90 and two touchdowns on 13 carries and Journey McKoy caught two touchdown passes to lead De La Salle.

Deguidice shocked everyone when he took the opening kickoff at his 5, cut to the right sideline and outran the Spartans coverage. Ricky Burton's kick made it 7-0.

De La Salle responded by scoring touchdowns on its first three offensive series. The Spartans went 66 yards in four plays with Toa Fa'avae hitting McKoy on a 13-yard touchdown pass. A penalty moved the extra point back five yards and Spencer Brien missed the kick to keep it at 7-6.

After a bad snap on a punt by the Colts gave the Spartans a short field, Greer scored on a 16-yard run. De La Salle went for two but Fa'avae's pass went incomplete. The Spartans led, 12-7.

After a three-and-out, got a 25-yard punt return to the James Logan 32 from Jonathan Guerrero. Greer capped the possession with a three-yard run. Brien made the conversion to make it 19-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Dominic Kelley scored on a four-yard run in the second quarter to make it 26-7. And Carson Su'esu'e connected with McKoy on a 22-yard touchdown pass at the end of the half to make it 33-7.

The Spartans opened the second half with a very quick, three-play drive for another touchdown. This time Fa'avae ran it in from five yards out.

James Logan had just 47 yards on 28 offensive snaps in the first half. The Colts finally got rolling on an eight-play, 82-yard drive in the third. Jaleel Jones scored on a five-yard run to make it 40-14.

Jones was the leading rushing for James Logan with 18 yards on 11 carries. Quarterback Thomas Miller was 11 of 24 for 117 yards, no touchdowns and two inteceptions.

Fa'avae was four of nine for 79 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Su'esu'e was three of four for 63 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game in the second half after being tackled on a run.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

East Bay ATH Keynan Higgins sorting through his options

Pittsburg (Calif.) athlete Keynan Higgins has a handful of offers in that he's considering. But a few of them are standing out to him. "The offers sticking out the most are Arizona State, San Jose State and BYU," said Higgins. Higgins took an official visit to San Jose State already...
PITTSBURG, CA
sfstandard.com

Why Are SF’s High School Football Playoffs on a Thursday Afternoon?

Unlike most of their counterparts from around the Bay Area, San Francisco public school athletes won’t get to play postseason football games in front of packed crowds on Friday night. The Academic Athletic Association (AAA), which serves as the sporting arm of the San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD),...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Man Shot After Attempting to Remove Unknown Guest from Family Party in Antioch

The Antioch Police Department confirmed Monday that a man was shot several times over the weekend during a house party within the City of Antioch. Police released minimal information on the Saturday night shooting, however, officers responded to a house party in the 4000 block of Vinewood Way after shots were reportedly fired at 11:30 pm. Police located a 25-year-old Hispanic male who was shot several times and is in critical, but stable condition.
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Longtime Concord sports store closing

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A business inspired by a man’s career as a concessionaire is closing up shop. The owner of Heads Up Sports in Concord is shutting down after more than 25 years in operation. His store survived the pandemic but continued supply chain issues and a desire to travel are leading to the […]
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 wounded in midday shooting on International Blvd. in East Oakland

OAKLAND – An investigation is underway after two people were wounded in a midday shooting in East Oakland on Tuesday.According to Oakland Police, officers were called to the 3000 block of International Boulevard shortly before 12 noon. Officers found one of the victims, who sustained at least one gunshot wound.The victim was treated at the scene before taken to a local hospital. Police said the victim was listed in stable condition.Officers also learned that a second victim was wounded in the shooting but left the scene before they arrived. Police did not give the condition of the second victim.Details about potential suspects was not immediately available.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Felony Assault Unit by calling 510-238-3426. 
OAKLAND, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Antioch, CA

Situated along the San Joaquin River, Antioch is a city off Highway 4 in Contra Costa County, California. It was founded as Smith’s Landing in 1849, later renamed after the biblical Antioch of Syria during a town picnic in 1851. Antioch started as an agricultural community until industries and...
ANTIOCH, CA
KCRA.com

Jackpot! Winning lottery ticket sold at Sacramento gas station

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A winning California lottery ticket worth $41 million was sold in Sacramento Saturday night, according to the California Lottery. The jackpot ticket for the SuperLotto Plus drawing was bought at a Chevron at 2500 Fulton Avenue, according to officials. The store employees wonder if the winner...
SACRAMENTO, CA
berkeleyside.org

All-day breakfast, cornhole and wi-fi at the East Bay’s newest outdoor restaurant

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
BERKELEY, CA
Fox40

Man hit by car in Stockton dies from injuries

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a vehicle in Stockton Sunday night, the Stockton Police Department said. The police department said officers responded to a report of a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian near March Lane and Pershing Avenue around 6 p.m. According...
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Chain Reaction Crash on Southbound Interstate 680 in Dublin

On Saturday, November 12, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal chain reaction car accident on Interstate 680 in the Dublin area. The incident occurred at approximately 3:00 a.m. on southbound I-680 in the vicinity of Alcosta Boulevard, officials said. Details on the Fatal Chain Reaction Accident in Dublin.
DUBLIN, CA
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy