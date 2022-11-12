De La Salle overcomes opening kickoff, mows into North Coast Section Open finals

There were times this season — starting 0-1, 1-2 and 3-3 — where this sort of momentum didn't seem attainable.

But after a 40-14 home win over James Logan-Union City, the Spartans (8-3) are actually right on track to do what they normally do: Win or play for championships.

They're riding a five-game win streak.

De La Salle moved into the CIF-North Coast Section Open championship with the win and next week hosts Pittsburg (10-1), a 55-22 semifinal winner over Antioch.

The loser of next week's game can still reach the CIF Regional round as it will take on the lower bracket's advancer for the Division I championship.

It's an odd setup, largely to help the large schools in the section which have been beaten — quite decisively in most instances — in championship games by the Spartans.

Like their season, this one didn't start well for the Spartans.

Anthony Delguidice returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown for James Logan. From there, it was all De La Salle.

Derrick Blanche ran for 100 yards on eight carries, Charles Greer ran for 90 and two touchdowns on 13 carries and Journey McKoy caught two touchdown passes to lead De La Salle.

Deguidice shocked everyone when he took the opening kickoff at his 5, cut to the right sideline and outran the Spartans coverage. Ricky Burton's kick made it 7-0.

De La Salle responded by scoring touchdowns on its first three offensive series. The Spartans went 66 yards in four plays with Toa Fa'avae hitting McKoy on a 13-yard touchdown pass. A penalty moved the extra point back five yards and Spencer Brien missed the kick to keep it at 7-6.

After a bad snap on a punt by the Colts gave the Spartans a short field, Greer scored on a 16-yard run. De La Salle went for two but Fa'avae's pass went incomplete. The Spartans led, 12-7.

After a three-and-out, got a 25-yard punt return to the James Logan 32 from Jonathan Guerrero. Greer capped the possession with a three-yard run. Brien made the conversion to make it 19-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Dominic Kelley scored on a four-yard run in the second quarter to make it 26-7. And Carson Su'esu'e connected with McKoy on a 22-yard touchdown pass at the end of the half to make it 33-7.

The Spartans opened the second half with a very quick, three-play drive for another touchdown. This time Fa'avae ran it in from five yards out.

James Logan had just 47 yards on 28 offensive snaps in the first half. The Colts finally got rolling on an eight-play, 82-yard drive in the third. Jaleel Jones scored on a five-yard run to make it 40-14.

Jones was the leading rushing for James Logan with 18 yards on 11 carries. Quarterback Thomas Miller was 11 of 24 for 117 yards, no touchdowns and two inteceptions.

Fa'avae was four of nine for 79 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Su'esu'e was three of four for 63 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game in the second half after being tackled on a run.