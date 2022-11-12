Read full article on original website
Biden administration risks political backlash if Musk-run Twitter investigated
With the midterm elections fading into memory, one of the most talked-about stories in Washington is Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter — and what the Biden administration may or may not do about it.
wtaj.com
US, Indonesia, other nations sign $20B deal to accelerate clean energy transition
The United States, Indonesia and other allies signed a $20 billion deal on Tuesday at the Group of 20 (G-20) summit that will help Indonesia reduce its reliance on coal. The goal of the agreement, called the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), is to help Indonesia reduce emissions and transition away from fossil fuels to renewable energy. The U.S. and Japan co-led the deal, which was also signed by Canada, Denmark, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Norway and the United Kingdom.
US News and World Report
Xi to Biden: Knock off the Democracy Vs. Autocracy Talk
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has frequently referred to the current state of global politics as an "inflection point" - a moment, he says, when people need to choose between democratic systems of government and dictatorships, or find the world forever changed. Chinese president Xi Jinping, whose consolidation...
Maybe the lunatics are right about Ukraine: Defeating Putin isn't worth nuclear war
In recent weeks, a bevy of thought leaders on the political fringe have come out strongly against the war in Ukraine, arguing that the Biden administration and NATO have put us on the path to nuclear conflict. At the beginning of October, Tucker Carlson was lampooned for declaring that the war had entered a new phase, "one in which the United States is directly at war with the largest nuclear power in the world."
'Stop shouting at me': Just Stop Oil activist clashes with Sky News presenter
A Sky News interview with a Just Stop Oil activist turned firey when the protester and host clashed in a heated debate.“The media has failed to make political change ...If you were doing your job properly everyone would be out on the streets,” Indigo Rumbelow sternly said to Mark Austin.As the discussion became more intense, Ms Rumbelow asked Mr Austin if he has children, and later if he loved those children “more than fossil fuels.”“Indigo, please,” the host interjected, before later asking her to “stop shouting” at him.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More M25 brought to a standstill as Just Stop Oil activists scale gantryActivists stage silent protest at Cop27 against human rights abusesNHS staff are quitting to work at Tesco for better pay, says union chief
US intelligence believes United Arab Emirates trying to manipulate American political system, report says
US intelligence believes that the United Arab Emirates has engaged in a decades-long effort to manipulate the American political system.The UAE, a major US ally in the Middle East, used legal and illegal measures to push US foreign policy in a favourable direction to the country an intelligence report states, according to The Washington Post.The newspaper says that its reporting is based on speaking to three people who have read the report but did not provide them with a copy.It states that the UAE targeted weaknesses in the American political system, including a “reliance on campaign contributions, susceptibility to powerful...
State Department refuses audit of $1B spent in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan
American taxpayers have spent more than $1 billion in Afghanistan since the botched withdrawal, yet the Biden administration is refusing to give an accounting of the funds to a government watchdog.
The Midterm Results Show Muslim Americans Are No Longer on the Fringe of U.S. Politics
The Nov. 8 midterms almost saw Dr. Mehmet Oz become the first Muslim U.S. Senator. The Republican TV doctor-turned-politician—who wasn’t exactly popular among a wide swathe of Muslim Americans—would have been a controversial first for the community. But Oz’s loss to Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania masks what was otherwise a record-breaking election for the community of at least 3.45 million people.
Retired Marine generals call on Schumer to compensate Beirut bombing victims
Seven retired four-star generals from the U.S. Marine Corps are urging Senate leaders to include victims and the families of victims from the 1983 Beirut attack on the U.S. Marine Corps barracks in legislation delivering $3 billion to 9/11 families. The generals are calling for the Fairness for 9/11 Families...
Biden official throws cold water on report of waning inflation: 'We have a ways to go'
Americans shouldn't read too much into the slight dip in inflation in October, a top official at President Biden's Federal Reserve said Monday. Inflation spiked throughout 2022.
US intelligence document describes UAE efforts to influence American politics – report
Classified material claims United Arab Emirates engaged in operations that ‘resemble espionage’
With Proposition 12, the Supreme Court could be ruling on more than factory farms
This article originally appeared on FoodPrint. Earlier this October, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case of the National Pork Producers Council vs. Ross. The court's ruling will determine if a recent California law that sets minimum animal welfare standards for pigs and chickens should be upheld. Because the law stipulates that all pork sold in California must meet the state's production standards, it has the attention of the pork industry nationwide, which has largely refused to comply with the new standards. They have taken the case all the way to the Supreme Court in the hope that they'll be overturned. But the ruling could ultimately have implications beyond animal welfare concerns, potentially undermining a legislative method that progressive interest groups have used to bring reform to numerous industries nationwide.
"Opinion:" Nitwit Nation: Is America Too Dumb for Democracy
Most Americans are ardent supporters of their civil rights, but few are willing to be Democrats (or Republicans, if they like) to take on their most important responsibility. Vote reasonably and competently; The mountain of evidence that has been ignored for too long shows the inability of the vast majority of American citizens to meet this responsibility. Therefore our form of government can't accurately be called a "democracy." The word is similar to "Ochlocracy." A government based on the mob's ignorant passions and whims.
White House to ask for $10 billion in public health funds by year end -report
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Officials from U.S. President Joe Biden's administration are finalizing a request this week for about $10 billion in public health funds by the end of the year, The Washington Post reported on Monday.
Fact Check: Joe Biden's Claim HIMARS Given to Ukraine Have '160 Mile' Range
Ukraine's support from the U.S., and in particular its military donations, have demonstrably furthered Kyiv's counterattacks against Russia. In particular, Lockheed Martin's High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) have given Ukrainian forces both the mobility and range to push back on Russian positions, which have reduced considerably in the past few months.
The Jewish Press
A Big Difference between Israel and the Palestinians
Israel has too many elections. The Palestinians have too few. In the last four years, Israel has had five elections. Since 2006 — when Hamas won 74 of the 132 seats in the Palestinian Legislative Council — the Palestinians have had none. Mahmoud Abbas has been serving his “four-year term” as president of the Palestinian Authority since 2005, and there is little evidence that he — or anyone else — will be up for election anytime soon. Part of the reason for the Palestinian Authority’s unwillingness to let the people decide is their understandable concern that Hamas will once again prevail.
qhubonews.com
FACT SHEET: President Biden Announces New Initiatives at COP27 to Strengthen U.S. Leadership in Tackling Climate Change
Today at the 27th U.N. Climate Conference (COP27), President Biden will announce new initiatives to strengthen U.S. leadership tackling the climate crisis and galvanize global action and commitments. President Biden will demonstrate that the United States is following through on its existing commitments and initiatives while also accelerating new and expanded domestic and global efforts. As President Biden said at last year’s COP in Glasgow, this is a decisive decade – and the United States is acting to lead a clean energy future that leverages market forces, technological innovation, and investments to tackle the climate crisis. The initiatives the President is announcing today also reflect the global imperative to support vulnerable developing country partners in building resilience to a changing climate, helping them cope with a problem they did not create.
Rightwing group pushing US states for law blocking ‘political boycott’ of firms
Lobbying group Alec wrote model legislation to protect oil companies, big ag and gunmakers from economic backlash
Neck and neck U.S. midterm races threaten Wall Street's split-government hopes
Nov 13 (Reuters) - (This Nov. 13 story has been refiled to say in headline 'Neck and neck U.S. midterm races' rather than 'Democrats' big midterm gains'.) A stronger-than-expected showing by Democrats in the U.S. midterm elections may force investors to rethink the split government scenario many had expected.
Defense One
The Supreme Court Targets Military Readiness
On this Veterans Day, the nation would do well to heed retired military leaders who are alarmed by the Supreme Court’s apparent willingness to jeopardize U.S. national security in its eagerness to trample decades of precedent. Just last week the Supreme Court’s conservative majority indicated openness to banning any consideration of race in college admissions as a means to achieving a diverse student body.
