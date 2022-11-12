Read full article on original website
Fact-checking Trump's 2024 announcement speech
Former President Donald Trump began his 2024 presidential campaign just as he ended his presidency in 2021: with a whole lot of inaccuracy.
World leaders hold emergency meeting as 'Russian-made' missile kills two in Poland
World leaders gathering at the G20 summit in Bali are attempting to diffuse a potential escalation in the months-long Ukraine war after a "Russian-made" missile struck NATO-member Poland killing two people.
Flying on private jets undermines the point of a climate summit | Letters
Biden urges leaders to put focus on climate change at summit | Nov. 12. Let me see if I got this right. President Joe Biden and many world leaders are flying their fancy jets to Egypt and Southeast Asia to discuss climate change and how to reduce global warming caused by excessive use of fossil fuel. Can you say oxymoronic? Here’s a thought, how’s about a Zoom meeting?
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Climate envoy John Kerry said the U.S. is “fully engaged” in talks with China at the U.N. climate summit underway in Egypt. Kerry met with China's top climate official Xie Zhenhua Tuesday, a hint of improving relations seen as vital for substantial progress against global warming. Beijing put talks on hold three months ago in retaliation for U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan.
US declines to comment on reports 'Russian made' missile that struck Poland was fired by Ukrainian forces
A spokesperson with the US National Security Council has declined to comment on reports the "Russian-made missile" that stuck eastern Poland killing two people was fired by Ukrainian forces, trying to intercept a Russian attack.
Trump’s eternal quest for attention has led to the announcement of a presidential bid
The incredible shrinking Trump announced, in the most predictable news of the year, that he’s running for president again. In his eternal quest for attention, he had to be dissuaded from doing it before the recent election, so he wouldn’t do what he most aspires to do, which is to steal attention from everyone else, including the candidates in the party he may or may not still head but definitely disrupted.
Dreams of wealth turn to dust for Qatar migrant workers
Hundreds of thousands of people have flocked to Qatar in recent years to work on giant construction schemes as it boosted its infrastructure ahead of the World Cup. Cario arrived in Qatar in 2012, two years after the country was named as the World Cup host.
Russia-Ukraine war live: China and France urge calm and caution after missile kills two in Poland
Nato to meet after two people killed in explosion in village close to Ukrainian border; G20 leaders condemn Russian aggression
Qatar’s World Cup of woe: inside the 18 November Guardian Weekly
Ordinarily a football World Cup would be a moment for celebration, a time to savour sport’s power to unite nations and a glorious distraction from the problems of the day. Not this time: the 2022 tournament has been mired in controversy since it was awarded to Qatar 12 years ago. The small but ultra-wealthy Middle Eastern state thought that hosting the world’s most-watched sporting event would showcase it as a major player on the global stage. But instead Qatar has come in for severe criticism on a number of fronts, in particular for its treatment of migrant workers, anti LGBTQ+ laws, and restrictions on freedom of speech.
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman
An oil tanker associated with an Israeli billionaire has been struck by a bomb-carrying drone off the coast of Oman amid heightened tensions with Iran
