Photos: On path to Class 5A championship, Rigby, Rocky Mountain usually bump into each other
By Todd Milles, SBLive
Scorebook Live
4 days ago
MERIDIAN, Idaho - Luke Flowers and the Rigby Trojans are going to the Class 5A championship game - again.
The Trojans will make their fourth consecutive trip to the title game after a 34-27 win over Rocky Mountain on Friday night.
Luke Flowers ran for a touchdown and passed for another in the fourth quarter as Rigby erased a deficit. The Trojans needed a red-zone defensive stand in the final minute to preserve their road victory.
Here is Loren Orr's photo gallery from the Rigby-Rocky Mountain game:
