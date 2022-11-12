ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rigby, ID

Photos: On path to Class 5A championship, Rigby, Rocky Mountain usually bump into each other

By Todd Milles, SBLive
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17fvsd_0j8DO4sf00

MERIDIAN, Idaho - Luke Flowers and the Rigby Trojans are going to the Class 5A championship game - again.

The Trojans will make their fourth consecutive trip to the title game after a 34-27 win over Rocky Mountain on Friday night.

Luke Flowers ran for a touchdown and passed for another in the fourth quarter as Rigby erased a deficit. The Trojans needed a red-zone defensive stand in the final minute to preserve their road victory.

Here is Loren Orr's photo gallery from the Rigby-Rocky Mountain game:

PHOTO GALLERY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTQLA_0j8DO4sf00

Photo by Loren Orr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=304CuZ_0j8DO4sf00

Photo by Loren Orr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x9SOm_0j8DO4sf00

Photo by Loren Orr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oW8kI_0j8DO4sf00

Photo by Loren Orr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mV4eI_0j8DO4sf00

Photo by Loren Orr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nR45A_0j8DO4sf00

Photo by Loren Orr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cS9yR_0j8DO4sf00

Photo by Loren Orr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=225ngy_0j8DO4sf00

Photo by Loren Orr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nhkac_0j8DO4sf00

Photo by Loren Orr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DbN8i_0j8DO4sf00

Photo by Loren Orr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ltp5l_0j8DO4sf00

Photo by Loren Orr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fHqvz_0j8DO4sf00

Photo by Loren Orr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AJM0Z_0j8DO4sf00

Photo by Loren Orr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PPifL_0j8DO4sf00

Photo by Loren Orr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DYBlp_0j8DO4sf00

Photo by Loren Orr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3trHla_0j8DO4sf00

Photo by Loren Orr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TKQj1_0j8DO4sf00

Photo by Loren Orr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Evfud_0j8DO4sf00

Photo by Loren Orr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Y4md_0j8DO4sf00

Photo by Loren Orr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ufmIj_0j8DO4sf00

Photo by Loren Orr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zdcuu_0j8DO4sf00

Photo by Loren Orr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VMA9X_0j8DO4sf00

Photo by Loren Orr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20fn9v_0j8DO4sf00

Photo by Loren Orr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GaewI_0j8DO4sf00

Photo by Loren Orr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X7kaD_0j8DO4sf00

Photo by Loren Orr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R2WKY_0j8DO4sf00

Photo by Loren Orr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yJzki_0j8DO4sf00

Photo by Loren Orr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u0i5R_0j8DO4sf00

Photo by Loren Orr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dxYIT_0j8DO4sf00

Photo by Loren Orr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AR0a2_0j8DO4sf00

Photo by Loren Orr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wh2Em_0j8DO4sf00

Photo by Loren Orr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TCZhj_0j8DO4sf00

Photo by Loren Orr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AAAvP_0j8DO4sf00

Photo by Loren Orr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LR7BK_0j8DO4sf00

Photo by Loren Orr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FFiOh_0j8DO4sf00

Photo by Loren Orr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10yAX7_0j8DO4sf00

Photo by Loren Orr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QRdEw_0j8DO4sf00

Photo by Loren Orr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eCTfN_0j8DO4sf00

Photo by Loren Orr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BDsxT_0j8DO4sf00

Photo by Loren Orr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1whBSL_0j8DO4sf00

Photo by Loren Orr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tGV5u_0j8DO4sf00

Photo by Loren Orr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tbexd_0j8DO4sf00

Photo by Loren Orr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cr979_0j8DO4sf00

Photo by Loren Orr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Appxt_0j8DO4sf00

Photo by Loren Orr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wtdfV_0j8DO4sf00

Photo by Loren Orr

Comments / 0

Related
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls’ War Bonnet Round Up voted 2022’s best medium-sized rodeo in state

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo, The War Bonnet Round Up, has been voted as 2022’s Best Medium Rodeo in Idaho for the PRCA Wilderness Circuit. Members of the City of Idaho Falls War Bonnet Round Up Advisory Committee were present Saturday to receive the award at the 2022 PRCA Wilderness Circuit Finals in Heber City, Utah. The award recognizes Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo’s standing as Idaho’s overall medium-sized rodeo favorite among contestants, contractors and officials alike.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

More than 1,200 trout being stocked in eastern Idaho reservoirs this week

IDAHO FALLS – November isn’t just for hunting—you can squeeze in some great fishing, too!. Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing rainbow trout to three fisheries during November! But it’s the lunker trout (averaging 5 pounds) donated by Riverence Farms in Soda Springs that you may find yourself truly thankful for.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Fish and Game euthanizes grizzly sow and cubs in East Idaho

On Nov. 9 and 10, Idaho Fish and Game euthanized a sow grizzly and two cubs after the bears increasingly showed little fear toward humans and became habituated to areas near homes in the Tetonia area northwest of Driggs. Euthanization is never a desired outcome. However, there were no relocation sites available in Idaho and because of consistent habituation and potential for human risk, Fish and Game officials determined these bears should be removed from the population. ...
DRIGGS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Grizzly sow and cubs put down in Tetonia

TETONIA – On Nov. 9 and 10, Idaho Fish and Game euthanized a sow grizzly and two cubs after the bears increasingly showed little fear toward humans and became habituated to areas near homes in the Tetonia area northwest of Driggs. Euthanization is never a desired outcome. However, there...
TETONIA, ID
Idaho8.com

Crash blocks US 26 east of Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 8:01 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2022, at westbound US26 at milepost 339.5, east of Idaho Falls, in Bonneville County. The driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt was stopped at a stop sign on 45th...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Community invited to Sunday interfaith event in downtown Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – People of all faiths are invited to a special worship service in Idaho Falls Sunday afternoon. The Idaho Falls Interfaith Council, which consists of representatives from nine different religions, is hosting a Thanksgiving service at 4 p.m. on the top floor of the Colonial Theater in the Hartwell Room.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Good samaritan saves woman from Snake River in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Just after 10 a.m. Saturday morning, the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 900 block of River Parkway near the John’s Hole Bridge for a report of an individual who had driven a vehicle into the river.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

We’re looking to move and sell our home in a few months. Should we be worried about a market crash?

Dave Says is brought to you by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the leading neonatal and pediatric provider in the region. EIRMC offers the most comprehensive and advanced pediatric care, as well as access to pediatric subspecialties for children from birth to 18 years old. It is the only hospital in Idaho Falls with inpatient pediatric care.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two men die of self-inflicted gunshot wounds in unrelated East Idaho incidents

Two men died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds in unrelated East Idaho incidents this past week. Reo Keanu Ramirez, 27, of Tooele, Utah, died as a result of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound that occurred Tuesday night at a location on Ivins Road east of Bancroft, the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office reported. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the incident around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report that someone...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

One person dead, another in hospital following Rexburg crash

REXBURG — One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a head-on collision Tuesday evening at North 2nd East by Moran View Road in Rexburg. Two vehicles were involved in the crash around 7:10 p.m. One person was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where they were pronounced dead, according to Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen. An occupant in the second vehicle was transported to Madison Memorial Hospital.
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

Rexburg police on scene of major crash, public asked to avoid area

REXBURG — Police are on the scene of a major crash at the intersection of 2nd East and Moran View Road in Rexburg. Two vehicles were involved in the collision and at least one person is injured, according to Rexburg Police Assitant Chief Gary Hagen. The public is asked...
REXBURG, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Happyville Farms introduces new amenities

In the afternoon sun Saturday the Happyville Farm cut the ribbon for two new ammenities. A new shade pavilion and a dedicated urban forest area by the farm. Claudia Pine the director of the farm says that the hope for both is to continue to provide an open space from people to enjoy so close to home. The post Happyville Farms introduces new amenities appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Pursuit ends when Jeep rolls into dumpster

IDAHO FALLS — A 21-year-old man from Moore is facing multiple charges after allegedly speeding away from a police officer and jumping out of his vehicle before it hit a dumpster on Tuesday. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, an officer...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy