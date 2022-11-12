Photos: On path to Class 5A championship, Rigby, Rocky Mountain usually bump into each other

MERIDIAN, Idaho - Luke Flowers and the Rigby Trojans are going to the Class 5A championship game - again.

The Trojans will make their fourth consecutive trip to the title game after a 34-27 win over Rocky Mountain on Friday night.

Luke Flowers ran for a touchdown and passed for another in the fourth quarter as Rigby erased a deficit. The Trojans needed a red-zone defensive stand in the final minute to preserve their road victory.

Here is Loren Orr's photo gallery from the Rigby-Rocky Mountain game:

