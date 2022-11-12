ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

pittsburghsportsnow.com

Big-Play WR Peter Gonzalez Huge in Central Catholic Surge

DORMONT Pa. — With rainy conditions playing a major factor, Pittsburgh Central Catholic quarterback Payton Wehner threw the ball just 11 times in the Vikings’ 28-7 win over Mount Lebanon on Friday night in the WPIAL Class-6A semifinal. However, Wehner got it done through the air when he needed too, as he tossed two touchdown passes Peter Gonzalez. The first touchdown grab by Gonzalez was a 20-yarder and the game-sealing one was from 12 yards out. Both were fade passes where he high pointed the ball.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

North Hills DUI Task Force announces weekend detail

The North Hills DUI Task Force will conduct DUI detail during the weekend of Nov. 18. The task force includes police from the communities of Bradford Woods, Etna, Indiana, Marshall, O’Hara, Pine, Richland, Ross, Shaler, West Deer, McCandless, West View and Millvale. This is the 26th year for the...
MILLVALE, PA
YourErie

Allegheny College student killed in I-79 car crash over the weekend

An Allegheny College student was killed in a car accident over the weekend. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 19-year-old Danielle Duncan of Pittsburgh was killed in the crash. It happened just after 8 p.m. Friday along I-79 in Mercer County. She was a passenger in the car when the driver reportedly lost control, went off […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

West Virginia fires AD Shane Lyons as football team falters

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia fired athletic director Shane Lyons on Monday, a move that comes amid the worst stretch for the football team in more than four decades. President Gordon Gee said there were no immediate plans to make changes under coach Neal Brown. Lyons is gone after...
wtae.com

Fire breaks out at Wilmerding home

WILMERDING, Pa. — The Allegheny County fire marshal is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a home in Wilmerding on Sunday. The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. at a home on Airbrake Avenue. It left neighbors without power for hours. "No power. We are...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Railcars filled with toys during Toys for Tots 40-mile trip through Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY — Toys for Tots railcars rolled through Westmoreland County Saturday, and community members came out to fill them with toys. According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, a group of operators run the railcars through a 40-mile trip every November. The railcars travel on the Southwest Pennsylvania Railroad line from East Huntingdon to Hempfield.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Downtown Pittsburgh church opens as temporary shelter for homeless

PITTSBURGH — Just as the weather turns cold and wet, Allegheny County's Department of Human Services announced that Smithfield United Church of Christ will open on a temporary basis as a homeless shelter. This measure serves as an alternative shelter while the Second Avenue Commons prepares to open within...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Baden police chief's sudden retirement came during internal investigation

BADEN, Pa. — The Baden police chief's sudden retirement comes after an anonymous person submitted videos of the chief to the borough council — videos that launched an investigation. Sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that the videos in question allegedly showed...
BADEN, PA
wtae.com

27-year-old man killed in Armstrong County crash

NORTH APOLLO, Pa. — A 27-year-old man was killed in a crash in North Apollo Borough, Armstrong County. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday on Hickory Nut Road. The Armstrong County coroner said Brady Bollinger, of Blairsville, lost control of his 1989 Ford Mustang, hit a mailbox and then a tree before the vehicle rolled over.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

One man dead after stabbing in West Mifflin

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A man died Tuesday after a stabbing in West Mifflin, according to Allegheny County police. A release from the Allegheny County Police Department said that at about 4:30 p.m., West Mifflin police were notified of a man stabbed near 5 Midway Drive. First responders found an adult male victim suffering from stab wounds.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
wtae.com

Butler County church looking for stolen van

PROSPECT, Pa. — Butler County police got a call from a local pastor Tuesday morning: The church van had been stolen overnight, according to a statement from Pennsylvania State Police. The statement says that Mt. Zion Baptist Church Pastor Benjamin Oesterling reported the van missing at 9:43 a.m. He...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

5 places for the best bagels in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh bagels — they’re not just failed doughnuts anymore. OK, bagels have always been awesome, when done right. (Source: NYC, Montreal). But Pittsburgh has long been a barren wasteland for bagels. Of course, New Yorkers have often asserted that proper bagels cannot exist outside the five boroughs and...
PITTSBURGH, PA

