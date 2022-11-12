Read full article on original website
Mt. Lebanon school board holds moment of silence for alumna killed in Mercer County crash
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — On Monday, the Mt. Lebanon school board held a moment of silence for 19-year-old Danielle Duncan. The 2022 alumna was killed, and another teenager was seriously injured in a car accident on Interstate 79 in Mercer County. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Pittsburgh teen killed, another seriously...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Big-Play WR Peter Gonzalez Huge in Central Catholic Surge
DORMONT Pa. — With rainy conditions playing a major factor, Pittsburgh Central Catholic quarterback Payton Wehner threw the ball just 11 times in the Vikings’ 28-7 win over Mount Lebanon on Friday night in the WPIAL Class-6A semifinal. However, Wehner got it done through the air when he needed too, as he tossed two touchdown passes Peter Gonzalez. The first touchdown grab by Gonzalez was a 20-yarder and the game-sealing one was from 12 yards out. Both were fade passes where he high pointed the ball.
Victim’s family unhappy with probation deal for man who snuck into elementary school bathroom
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — “This was not justice. What just happened here was not justice,” Allyson Calloway told Channel 11. She isn’t satisfied with Brian Mintmier’s plea deal, after he snuck into Ramsey Elementary School’s girls restroom while her daughter was in there. He...
North Hills DUI Task Force announces weekend detail
The North Hills DUI Task Force will conduct DUI detail during the weekend of Nov. 18. The task force includes police from the communities of Bradford Woods, Etna, Indiana, Marshall, O’Hara, Pine, Richland, Ross, Shaler, West Deer, McCandless, West View and Millvale. This is the 26th year for the...
Allegheny College student killed in I-79 car crash over the weekend
An Allegheny College student was killed in a car accident over the weekend. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 19-year-old Danielle Duncan of Pittsburgh was killed in the crash. It happened just after 8 p.m. Friday along I-79 in Mercer County. She was a passenger in the car when the driver reportedly lost control, went off […]
wtae.com
West Virginia fires AD Shane Lyons as football team falters
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia fired athletic director Shane Lyons on Monday, a move that comes amid the worst stretch for the football team in more than four decades. President Gordon Gee said there were no immediate plans to make changes under coach Neal Brown. Lyons is gone after...
Crafton Heights woman thanks Channel 11 viewers after outpouring of donations
Christmas has come early for Jill Cole and her daughter after several good Samaritans paid it forward this holiday season in a big way. Last week, Channel 11 shared the story of a thief stealing Cole’s outdoor Christmas tree, several of her daughter’s toys, and other items from their Crafton Heights home, costing Cole at least $1,000.
wtae.com
Fire breaks out at Wilmerding home
WILMERDING, Pa. — The Allegheny County fire marshal is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a home in Wilmerding on Sunday. The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. at a home on Airbrake Avenue. It left neighbors without power for hours. "No power. We are...
Railcars filled with toys during Toys for Tots 40-mile trip through Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY — Toys for Tots railcars rolled through Westmoreland County Saturday, and community members came out to fill them with toys. According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, a group of operators run the railcars through a 40-mile trip every November. The railcars travel on the Southwest Pennsylvania Railroad line from East Huntingdon to Hempfield.
Police officer shoots dog after being bit in South Fayette Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A police officer shot a dog in South Fayette Township on Monday night after the dog bit him.The officer was responding to a call about another person being bitten by the dog on Orchard Drive.It's unclear if the dog survived.
wtae.com
Downtown Pittsburgh church opens as temporary shelter for homeless
PITTSBURGH — Just as the weather turns cold and wet, Allegheny County's Department of Human Services announced that Smithfield United Church of Christ will open on a temporary basis as a homeless shelter. This measure serves as an alternative shelter while the Second Avenue Commons prepares to open within...
Parents of Taco Bell employee allegedly shot, killed by supervisor speak out
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Carmella Wilson and Richard Carver can only weep for their son Dorian, who they will bury this Saturday. “It took me three days to bring him into the world. It took only seconds to take him,” Wilson said. “I can’t say I love you....
wtae.com
Baden police chief's sudden retirement came during internal investigation
BADEN, Pa. — The Baden police chief's sudden retirement comes after an anonymous person submitted videos of the chief to the borough council — videos that launched an investigation. Sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that the videos in question allegedly showed...
wtae.com
27-year-old man killed in Armstrong County crash
NORTH APOLLO, Pa. — A 27-year-old man was killed in a crash in North Apollo Borough, Armstrong County. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday on Hickory Nut Road. The Armstrong County coroner said Brady Bollinger, of Blairsville, lost control of his 1989 Ford Mustang, hit a mailbox and then a tree before the vehicle rolled over.
Kennywood said its new ‘out-of-this-world’ ride will be first of its kind in the nation
Kennywood amusement park in western Pa. has announced plans for a new ride that will be the centerpiece of the new Area 412 next year. Spinvasion at Kennywood Park in West Mifflin, Allegheny County, will open in the spring of 2023. Kennywood said it will be the first of its kind in the United States.
Police: Pittsburgh teen dies in Mercer County rollover crash after pickup hits wrecked vehicle
A woman who was a passenger in a vehicle that rolled over after the driver lost control along Interstate 79 in Mercer County on Friday died when another car crashed into the wreck. Danielle J. Duncan, 19, of Pittsburgh was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash near mile...
wtae.com
One man dead after stabbing in West Mifflin
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A man died Tuesday after a stabbing in West Mifflin, according to Allegheny County police. A release from the Allegheny County Police Department said that at about 4:30 p.m., West Mifflin police were notified of a man stabbed near 5 Midway Drive. First responders found an adult male victim suffering from stab wounds.
wtae.com
Man killed after exchanging gunfire with police in Forest Hills identified
FOREST HILLS, Pa. — A 38-year-old man is dead after Allegheny County police said an encounter with Forest Hills police ended in gunfire Sunday morning. The alleged incident occurred at the 2300 block of Ardmore Boulevard near Taco Bell. Police said the man had been reported to police for...
wtae.com
Butler County church looking for stolen van
PROSPECT, Pa. — Butler County police got a call from a local pastor Tuesday morning: The church van had been stolen overnight, according to a statement from Pennsylvania State Police. The statement says that Mt. Zion Baptist Church Pastor Benjamin Oesterling reported the van missing at 9:43 a.m. He...
nextpittsburgh.com
5 places for the best bagels in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh bagels — they’re not just failed doughnuts anymore. OK, bagels have always been awesome, when done right. (Source: NYC, Montreal). But Pittsburgh has long been a barren wasteland for bagels. Of course, New Yorkers have often asserted that proper bagels cannot exist outside the five boroughs and...
