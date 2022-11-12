DORMONT Pa. — With rainy conditions playing a major factor, Pittsburgh Central Catholic quarterback Payton Wehner threw the ball just 11 times in the Vikings’ 28-7 win over Mount Lebanon on Friday night in the WPIAL Class-6A semifinal. However, Wehner got it done through the air when he needed too, as he tossed two touchdown passes Peter Gonzalez. The first touchdown grab by Gonzalez was a 20-yarder and the game-sealing one was from 12 yards out. Both were fade passes where he high pointed the ball.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO