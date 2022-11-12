ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Citrus County Chronicle

Migration talks mark progress in tense U.S.-Cuba relations

HAVANA (AP) — Following a series of talks on migration with the Biden administration, Cuba said Tuesday that it will receive deportation flights from the United States that had been stalled in the pandemic — and said it was open to continuing dialogue with Washington. The agreement comes...
WASHINGTON STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Stinkhorn fungi live up to their name

Despite the many negative statements about Hurricane/Tropical Storm Nicole, at least it provided ample rain after about two dry months. Even this late in the year, the moisture supports growth, but in late autumn the development usually takes place unseen, below ground. That is not the case with native fungi...
The Independent

Artemis launch - live: Nasa to try and launch its beleaguered Moon rocket once again

Nasa has finally launched its troubled Moon rocket.The Artemis mission was originally due to launch in August, but ran into a series of issues including bad weather and gas leaks that forced it to be repeatedly delayed.But the space agency was finally successful in a new launch window, in the early hours of the morning local eastern time.If successful, the spacecraft will take off from Florida and head for a trip around the Moon, before coming back down to Earth.As it does so, it will test the equipment that Nasa hopes will one day take humanity back to the Moon – with a view to using it that as one step on the way to Mars.
FLORIDA STATE

