Former Classmates Are Sharing What Happened To Their School's "Smart Kid," And The Valedictorian-To-Prison Pipeline Is Kind Of Concerning
"I saw our valedictorian at our high school reunion last year. He drove his Tesla back to our small ass town, and he looked like a fish out of water. It was hilarious."
Citrus County Chronicle
Migration talks mark progress in tense U.S.-Cuba relations
HAVANA (AP) — Following a series of talks on migration with the Biden administration, Cuba said Tuesday that it will receive deportation flights from the United States that had been stalled in the pandemic — and said it was open to continuing dialogue with Washington. The agreement comes...
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman
An oil tanker associated with an Israeli billionaire has been struck by a bomb-carrying drone off the coast of Oman amid heightened tensions with Iran
Citrus County Chronicle
Stinkhorn fungi live up to their name
Despite the many negative statements about Hurricane/Tropical Storm Nicole, at least it provided ample rain after about two dry months. Even this late in the year, the moisture supports growth, but in late autumn the development usually takes place unseen, below ground. That is not the case with native fungi...
Artemis launch - live: Nasa to try and launch its beleaguered Moon rocket once again
Nasa has finally launched its troubled Moon rocket.The Artemis mission was originally due to launch in August, but ran into a series of issues including bad weather and gas leaks that forced it to be repeatedly delayed.But the space agency was finally successful in a new launch window, in the early hours of the morning local eastern time.If successful, the spacecraft will take off from Florida and head for a trip around the Moon, before coming back down to Earth.As it does so, it will test the equipment that Nasa hopes will one day take humanity back to the Moon – with a view to using it that as one step on the way to Mars.
