Grayslake, IL

Secret Chicago

Odyssey Fun World’s New AMAZE Light Festival Kicks Off This Coming Friday

As Christmas beckons our beloved seasonal events have started returning, providing us all with a shining light during the Midwest’s notoriously mean winter. Already home to a handful of returning light shows and Christmas pop-ups, the new AMAZE Light Festival is coming back bigger and better after debuting inside Rosemont’s Impact Field stadium last season. This time the immersive holiday universe is filling the expansive Odyssey Fun World in Tinley Park with “sparkle, music, food, dance, celebration, and wonder” starting this Friday, November 18th. Delighting people of all ages, AMAZE is pure holiday magic featuring a million twinkling lights inside various themed worlds. Guests can take in the wonder on a train ride, browse Sparky’s Sweet Shop or Zing’s Toyporium, and meet the lovable characters, Zing and Sparky, from the Amaze storybook, who bring the stage dancers, singers, and light show to life with their magic powers.
ROSEMONT, IL
wgnradio.com

Photos: Dean Richards live from Treetime

That’s a wrap on another Dean Richards’ annual Treetime Holiday Spectacular live broadcast!. The audience and listeners were treated to fun and festive music from Eddie Korosa, Jr. and his Boys from Illinois polka band, a sneak preview of “The Sound of Music” at Paramount Theatre in Aurora, treats from Anderson’s Candy Shop, and a pizza lunch courtesy of Lou Malnati’s.
AURORA, IL
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

Sonny Acres Farm presents Winter Wonderland

Santa’s Workshop has moved from the North Pole to West Chicago!. Sonny Acres Farm is open for their annual Winter Wonderland beginning November 21 through December 18. Fun for all ages, holiday happenings include a light show experience, photos with Santa, fresh cut Christmas trees, handmade wreaths, hot cocoa creations & more.
WEST CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

5 Dazzling Holiday Light Shows in Illinois You Shouldn’t Miss

When is time to pack into the car to go on a Christmas light display tour in northern Illinois with some hot chocolate, these are some great stops to make. There is no shortage of great places to take in all the illuminated colors of the holiday season. Once you've made it through all your favorite neighborhoods to see all the beautifully lit homes, it's on to something even bigger.
ILLINOIS STATE
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

Holiday Express at Blackberry Farm

Bring the family for a magical and memorable experience – just like visiting the North Pole! Blackberry Farm is a winter wonderland amid thousands of twinkling lights, festive holiday decorations and happy holiday music. Take a ride on the Holiday Express train – a charming tour around scenic Lake...
AURORA, IL
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

Fleetwood Skating Rink ~ Family Skating Fun!

Fleetwood Roller Rink (established 1957) is a family-owned business. Our venue hosts public skating, birthday parties (our specialty) private events, graduations, showers and fundraisers and more!. Checkout our Birthday Party Packages!. We promote family fun for all ages plus for “health sake, roller skate”. Come visit us and join...
SUMMIT, IL
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

Lighting Up Lemont

Come brighten up your holiday season and stroll all around our historic downtown during “Lighting Up Lemont.”. Your holiday photo spot from Nov. 25 to Jan. 31. Our dazzling holiday displays are nestled throughout our family-owned shops, restaurants, taverns, and brewery. It’s the perfect place to capture your holiday photos and magical moments.
LEMONT, IL
NBC Chicago

A Longtime Staple Is Returning to Westfield Old Orchard Ahead of the Holidays

A familiar storefront is heading back to Westfield Old Orchard in Skokie: Barnes & Noble. The bookstore originally resided on the suburban shopping center's grounds for 27 years before shuttering its doors in 2021 so the the site could be redeveloped. Word of its closure struck a chord with many shoppers, according to the company.
SKOKIE, IL
alittletimeandakeyboard.com

An Evening of Light and Joy Exploring Lightscape at Chicago Botanic Garden

Lightscape At Chicago Botanic Garden Blends Nature And Holiday Magic. **Disclosure: I did receive complimentary tickets in order to bring this review to you. No other compensation was received. All opinions are 100% my own. Lightscape once again captivates and uplifts revelers wandering a path through stunning light and sound...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

The List: Tombstones that Pat found funny

CHICAGO – It’s not a place known for humor, but on occasion, people like to leave this world with a laugh. That was the focus of Pat Tomasulo’s submission for “The List” on Tuesday’s WGN Morning News. He went around and found tombstones of people who tried to have a little fun with those who would visit the cemetery.
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Three New Businesses In Naperville Have Me Excited!

I have to tell you about a few new businesses in Naperville that have me really, really pumped!. The first is a really cool diner concept that is owned by a Vietnam veteran. It’s called Rosie’s Home Cooking, named after Rosie the Riveter. It’s owned by US Marine Lynn Lowder (love that name!) as a way to honor not only servicepeople, but everyone who is going through a tough spot in their lives. Here’s what Lynn had to tell NCTV 17 during a profile piece they did, which you can watch below.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WGN TV

Weekend Break: Chicagoland Antique and game show

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — Check out Marcella at the Chicagoland Antique and game show which showcases a variety of classics from jukeboxes to slot machines. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
GRAYSLAKE, IL

