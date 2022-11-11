Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
My Favorite Wood Fired Pizza is Located in South BarringtonChicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win over NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Odyssey Fun World’s New AMAZE Light Festival Kicks Off This Coming Friday
As Christmas beckons our beloved seasonal events have started returning, providing us all with a shining light during the Midwest’s notoriously mean winter. Already home to a handful of returning light shows and Christmas pop-ups, the new AMAZE Light Festival is coming back bigger and better after debuting inside Rosemont’s Impact Field stadium last season. This time the immersive holiday universe is filling the expansive Odyssey Fun World in Tinley Park with “sparkle, music, food, dance, celebration, and wonder” starting this Friday, November 18th. Delighting people of all ages, AMAZE is pure holiday magic featuring a million twinkling lights inside various themed worlds. Guests can take in the wonder on a train ride, browse Sparky’s Sweet Shop or Zing’s Toyporium, and meet the lovable characters, Zing and Sparky, from the Amaze storybook, who bring the stage dancers, singers, and light show to life with their magic powers.
wgnradio.com
Photos: Dean Richards live from Treetime
That’s a wrap on another Dean Richards’ annual Treetime Holiday Spectacular live broadcast!. The audience and listeners were treated to fun and festive music from Eddie Korosa, Jr. and his Boys from Illinois polka band, a sneak preview of “The Sound of Music” at Paramount Theatre in Aurora, treats from Anderson’s Candy Shop, and a pizza lunch courtesy of Lou Malnati’s.
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
Sonny Acres Farm presents Winter Wonderland
Santa’s Workshop has moved from the North Pole to West Chicago!. Sonny Acres Farm is open for their annual Winter Wonderland beginning November 21 through December 18. Fun for all ages, holiday happenings include a light show experience, photos with Santa, fresh cut Christmas trees, handmade wreaths, hot cocoa creations & more.
5 Dazzling Holiday Light Shows in Illinois You Shouldn’t Miss
When is time to pack into the car to go on a Christmas light display tour in northern Illinois with some hot chocolate, these are some great stops to make. There is no shortage of great places to take in all the illuminated colors of the holiday season. Once you've made it through all your favorite neighborhoods to see all the beautifully lit homes, it's on to something even bigger.
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
Holiday Express at Blackberry Farm
Bring the family for a magical and memorable experience – just like visiting the North Pole! Blackberry Farm is a winter wonderland amid thousands of twinkling lights, festive holiday decorations and happy holiday music. Take a ride on the Holiday Express train – a charming tour around scenic Lake...
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?
It has been some time since I visited Kuma‘s Corner in the Schaumburg area. I wanted to see if they added anything new and exciting to their long list of burgers on their menu.
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
Fleetwood Skating Rink ~ Family Skating Fun!
Fleetwood Roller Rink (established 1957) is a family-owned business. Our venue hosts public skating, birthday parties (our specialty) private events, graduations, showers and fundraisers and more!. Checkout our Birthday Party Packages!. We promote family fun for all ages plus for “health sake, roller skate”. Come visit us and join...
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
Lighting Up Lemont
Come brighten up your holiday season and stroll all around our historic downtown during “Lighting Up Lemont.”. Your holiday photo spot from Nov. 25 to Jan. 31. Our dazzling holiday displays are nestled throughout our family-owned shops, restaurants, taverns, and brewery. It’s the perfect place to capture your holiday photos and magical moments.
NBC Chicago
A Longtime Staple Is Returning to Westfield Old Orchard Ahead of the Holidays
A familiar storefront is heading back to Westfield Old Orchard in Skokie: Barnes & Noble. The bookstore originally resided on the suburban shopping center's grounds for 27 years before shuttering its doors in 2021 so the the site could be redeveloped. Word of its closure struck a chord with many shoppers, according to the company.
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
Business Briefs: Burger King closes; Winter in Woodstock promotions; Die Cast site; Business Champion Awards
Holiday business promos for Winter in Woodstock This week marks the unofficial kickoff to the holiday season in Woodstock with the launch of the Legend of the Pickle Scavenger Hunt. […]
Take a Walk Through Time in One of Illinois’ Grandest Mansions This Holiday Season
When the Barnes Mansion was built in Rockford, Illinois in 1893, it was the grandest home of its time and THE gem of the city's social scene. Many fabulous parties were thrown there by Williams Fletcher Barnes and his family, and everyone who was anyone in Rockford used to hang out there.
alittletimeandakeyboard.com
An Evening of Light and Joy Exploring Lightscape at Chicago Botanic Garden
Lightscape At Chicago Botanic Garden Blends Nature And Holiday Magic. **Disclosure: I did receive complimentary tickets in order to bring this review to you. No other compensation was received. All opinions are 100% my own. Lightscape once again captivates and uplifts revelers wandering a path through stunning light and sound...
Chicago holidays: Morton Arboretum winter light show returns for the 10th season
An immersive experience, Illumination: Tree Lights, is headed to The Morton Arboretum in Lisle this November 19 through January 7. (CHICAGO) November 2013 marked the first year The Morton Arboretum kicked off its unique holiday light show.
wgnradio.com
Fred Winston: Comedy, photography, and a legendary radio career
Legendary Chicago radio personality Fred Winston doesn’t do interviews – but he’s talking with Steve. Fred reminisces and talks about his stellar nature photography while simultaneously telling us how to stand.
WGNtv.com
The List: Tombstones that Pat found funny
CHICAGO – It’s not a place known for humor, but on occasion, people like to leave this world with a laugh. That was the focus of Pat Tomasulo’s submission for “The List” on Tuesday’s WGN Morning News. He went around and found tombstones of people who tried to have a little fun with those who would visit the cemetery.
State Street Holiday Market features small businesses, holiday programing in Loop
The State Street Holiday Market will be filled with over 70 vendors, holiday-focused programming and educational forums for small business owners.
959theriver.com
Three New Businesses In Naperville Have Me Excited!
I have to tell you about a few new businesses in Naperville that have me really, really pumped!. The first is a really cool diner concept that is owned by a Vietnam veteran. It’s called Rosie’s Home Cooking, named after Rosie the Riveter. It’s owned by US Marine Lynn Lowder (love that name!) as a way to honor not only servicepeople, but everyone who is going through a tough spot in their lives. Here’s what Lynn had to tell NCTV 17 during a profile piece they did, which you can watch below.
athleticbusiness.com
'What are you going to do with a facility that has three pools and a locker room?': Fitness Center's Announced Closure Frustrates Members
A fitness center in an Illinois city has announced that it will close at the end of the year, frustrating some residents and facility-goers, who say there's a lack of other options in the area. The Northwestern Medicine Fitness Center in Crystal Lake notified its members on Oct. 28 that...
Weekend Break: Chicagoland Antique and game show
GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — Check out Marcella at the Chicagoland Antique and game show which showcases a variety of classics from jukeboxes to slot machines. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
foxillinois.com
Renowned orthopedic trauma surgeon doubles as savior of Chicago Blues, musicians and all
CHICAGO, Ill. - There are many times you'll see Dr. Dan Ivankovich at a Chicago hospital with his signature black scrubs on, which has doubled several times as wardrobe for his second career as a blues musician. "There were many times that I'd hit the stage wearing my hospital scrubs,...
