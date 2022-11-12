Man Utd man hailed as 'amazing footballer' after another brilliant Sunderland performance

Tony Mowbray couldn't be happier with Amad Diallo after he helped Sunderland to a fine win in the Championship.

Tony Mowbray has hailed Manchester United winger Amad Diallo ‘an amazing footballer’ after he put in a match-winning performance for Sunderland at Birmingham.

Sunderland beat Birmingham 2-1 at St Andrews, with Amad creating the first for Ellis Simms before scoring a brilliant solo goal himself.

It was his third goal in five games, and Mowbray thinks he is showing the kind of quality that persuaded Man Utd to pay big money for him.

"He's an amazing footballer,” Mowbray said. “Somebody said he cost £37m from Atalanta when he joined Manchester United, so I find it difficult to think how he is at Sunderland, but probably the pressure of playing in front of a big crowd and he relishes it.

"He can run all day and he has the ball stuck to his foot, he runs past people and he can score goals like that. We're delighted he's here with us."

Mowbray’s decision to bring Alex Pritchard back into the lineup meant Diallo could have found himself to be the player dropped to the bench to accommodate it.

In the end, though, Mowbray selected the Ivorian ahead of Patrick Roberts, and he says that speaks volumes about how much he rates Amad.

"As I've been saying, when you've got no strikers you have to find a way - who is going to score the goals - and Amad has come to the party," said Mowbray.

"I think there's an understanding now that this kid has got real talent and deserves to be well-respected within the football team. For me to pick Amad over Patrick Roberts, because I said a few weeks ago that I don't think there is a better footballer in the league than Patrick Roberts, yet I left him out for Amad tonight because in training he has been unbelievable with the ball, how fast he is, how direct he is.

"You look at his physical data in every one of the last three or four games and he's had the highest distance covered, the highest sprint distance, the highest intensity energy runs. He played and scored a wonderful goal, but we see him do it every day.”