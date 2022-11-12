Read full article on original website
Liv Morgan Hangs Out With 'Scary' AEW Star
The spooky season may officially be over, but Liv Morgan still likes to keep the spirit alive. Following her recent appearance on USA's Networks "Chucky" series — which saw her character get murdered by the titular killer doll — Morgan has met another "scary" character. This time, it was "The Living Dead Girl."
Kevin Owens Reportedly Suffers Major Injury
Kevin Owens may be looking at some time off due to a reported injury at a WWE house show on Sunday night. According to The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, Owens suffered a MCL sprain in his right knee after coming down awkwardly on his leg during a matchup against Austin Theory. The untelevised match took place during a live house show at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin.
WWE Reportedly Had Different Raw Plans For Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio was featured on the November 14 episode of "WWE Raw” in a singles match against veteran Shelton Benjamin. Although the scion to the Mysterio bloodline was victorious in the bout, it appears the match wasn't part of WWE's original plans. Fightful Select reports that there were "several...
Kevin Nash Reunited With WCW Star After His Son's Passing
Time and tragedy have a way of putting things into perspective, and proving that petty grievances and personal grudges are not meant to be tattooed on one's heart. On the latest episode of "Kliq This," Kevin Nash talked about how numerous wrestlers have reached out in the wake of the untimely death of his son, Tristan. According to Nash, fellow WCW wrestler and one-time friend Konnan reached out to him, mending the fence between the two wrestlers.
AEW Star Says Sasha Banks' Focus Isn't On An In-Ring Return
As she's been discussing the process she went through in order to get cleared to compete again, AEW star Saraya revealed that one of the first people she contacted upon receiving the good news was Sasha Banks. Saraya, who performed as Paige in WWE, was forced to retire after she injured her neck taking a kick from Banks during a match in 2017.
Tyrus Celebrates NWA World Title Win
As NWA Hard Times 3 came to a close last night, the National Wrestling Alliance found themselves with a new World Heavyweight Champion: Tyrus. "The training the focus, the sacrifice," Tyrus wrote on Twitter. The new champion credited training alone, "living in the gym" instead of the fridge, and copious film study for his victory over former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch, as well as former champion Matt Cardona. Tyrus pinned then-champion Murdoch to win the title, much to the chagrin of Cardona, who was stripped of the NWA Title in June due to injury.
Shawn Michaels Addresses Whether He's A Better Wrestler Than Bret Hart
25 years later, those in wrestling still cannot stop talking about the Montreal Screwjob. They also cannot stop comparing Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels, the two principles at the center of the notorious double cross. After all, they had similar rises up WWE, going from tag team stars to arguably the two top names in WWE by the mid-'90s. As such, their personal and professional rivalry, in addition to the Screwjob, has made it clear the question of who was the better wrestler isn't going away, even all these years later.
CJ Perry Comments On Relationship With Triple H
2022 has been a year of great change in WWE. Shifting tides have shuffled rosters and seen once great titans of the boardroom reduced to shadows and dust, leaving a general sense that anything could happen. Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (aka Lana) recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, and her relationship with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque was among the topics discussed. Perry was released in June 2021, but with a number of released talent finding their way back to WWE, it seems Perry isn't ruling out a return to the company.
Chad Gable Set To Wrestle Top WWE Star On Raw
We're just hours away from Monday night's episode of "WWE Raw," and the red brand looks to deliver another must-see show on the road to Survivor Series: WarGames later this month. It was revealed via WWE's website this afternoon that a new match is confirmed for "Raw" that will feature Chad Gable going one-on-one against Matt Riddle. This is an interesting development because just one day earlier, it was advertised that Riddle would join forces with his recent ally, Elias, to take on both members of Alpha Academy – Gable and Otis – in a tag team bout. No explanation for the sudden change has been given as of this writing.
Jon Moxley Made Renee Paquette Nervous Backstage At AEW Dynamite
Renee Paquette reflected on the time her husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, made her nervous just before her AEW debut. Paquette debuted for the promotion on October 12 in Toronto and has been serving as a backstage interviewer. Paquette recently made an appearance on the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, where...
WWE Adds Rhea Ripley And Another Name To Women's WarGames Match
The field is nearly set for the Women's WarGames Match at the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event – Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley) vs. Team Bianca (Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim & an unnamed partner). Ripley and Yim...
Update On Bobby Roode's Possible Return To WWE
WWE star Bobby Roode has been out of action since June, but it appears he is getting closer to a return. Fightful Select reports that Roode was spotted backstage at the November 11 episode of "WWE SmackDown" in Indianapolis. The former WWE United States Champion revealed in September that he had a successful visit to Southlake Orthopedics and Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama, where many WWE stars go for surgical operations. Roode was once again seen in Birmingham this very week, spotted the in the days before he showed up at Indianapolis. There is no word on what kind of surgery Roode underwent, or the nature of his injury but an Instagram post from the former WWE NXT Champion showed small bandages on the side of his neck.
Naomi Hangs With WWE NXT Star
Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out of "WWE Raw" on May 16th, 2022, and neither woman has not been seen on WWE programming in nearly half a year. However, Banks and Naomi have both made public appearances outside the company since being suspended following their walk-out, and they have been heavily rumored to be making their return to WWE shortly — rumors that don't get any quieter when they're seen hanging out with WWE wrestlers outside of the ring.
Thunder Rosa Health Update
Thunder Rosa stepped away from the ring due to a back injury prior to AEW's All Out pay-per-view, however, she did not vacate her AEW Women's World Championship. Instead, a four-way was held between Toni Storm, Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, and Jamie Hayter for the interim championship, a match won by Storm.
Revisiting Sgt. Slaughter's Failed 1997 Return To WWE
Sgt. Slaughter may well be remembered as one of the greatest professional wrestling characters of the '80s and '90s, but his Attitude Era return to the WWF may also be remembered as one of the most unfortunate runs in history. Slaughter, whose real name is Robert Remus, was an enormous...
Jeff Jarrett Explains Why He Used 'Banana Nose Circus' Line On AEW TV
Although his arrival in All Elite Wrestling has been met with both positive and negative reactions, the company's newest signee, Jeff Jarrett, has brought the heat in both of his appearances on "Dynamite. On last week's episode, Jarrett took a shot at WWE star Braun Strowman while hyping up his monster, Satnam Singh, stating that Singh wasn't a "make-believe monster who wears red skinny jeans and who is produced by the banana nose circus."
Numerous International Stars Stiffed On Pay By Independent Promotion
If you thought that promoters stiffing talent at the pay window was a thing of the past from the days discussed on "Dark Side of the Ring" or "Tales From The Territories," then you would be wrong. This weekend, New Evolution Wrestling did exactly that to a locker room assembled for their anniversary show that included some of the biggest names in Japanese wrestling today and a former Impact Wrestling World Champion.
Akira Tozawa Shares Cryptic Tweet Following WWE Raw
Akira Tozawa wrestled his first match on "Monday Night Raw" last night since competing in a Last Chance Money in the Bank Qualifying match battle royal in June. This was Tozawa's first televised singles match on 'Raw" since he suffered a defeat against Keith Lee in September 2021. Tozawa suffered yet another defeat at the hands of Baron Corbin after Corbin nailed him with the End of Days for the win. This match came about after Tozawa challenged Corbin to a match following their poker game backstage that was won by Tozawa.
Natalya Has One More Big WWE Goal
Natalya has been on WWE's main roster for nearly 15 years and has wrestled nearly every top woman who has stepped through the company since she began. In November 2010, Natalya won her first title since making her way to the main roster, as she defeated the team of LayCool for the Divas Championship. Natalya held onto the title for 70 days and did not hold championship gold again until SummerSlam 2017 when she defeated Naomi for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship. Natalya's third, and most recent, championship victory is the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Tamina. Natalya revealed which WWE Women's Championship she currently has her eyes set on.
Bret Hart Has Major Regrets About His Pro Wrestling Career
As storied a career and legacy in pro wrestling that Bret "The Hitman" Hart had through the decades he stepped into the square circle, he still has a particular regret about his time in the industry. "I watched Undertaker and Shawn Michaels wrestle at one of the WrestleManias," Hart told...
