LSU (8-2) will host UAB in a non-conference game Saturday at 8 p.m. on Senior Night at Tiger Stadium. Tulane is still ranked, falling to 21st in the A.P. poll and 22nd in the coaches poll following a 38-31 home loss to UCF. The Knights are up to 17th and 18th, respectively, in the polls.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO