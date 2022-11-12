COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — D’Moi Hodge scored 17 of his 30 points in the first half and Missouri routed SIU Edwardsville 105-80 on Tuesday night. Hodge, a 6-foot-4 transfer from Cleveland State, finished 11-of-19 shooting from the floor, grabbed seven rebounds and had three assists and four steals. Sean East II scored 14 points for Missouri (4-0). Kobe Brown added 12 points, and Tre Gomillion and Isiaih Mosley each had 10.

