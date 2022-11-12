ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Cincinnati the first offer for 2025 OT Parker Harden

Pickerington (Ohio) Central is one of the top football programs in the state of Ohio and over the years the Tigers have produced dozens of Division I prospects. Offensive tackle Parker Harden looks to be the next man up for the Tigers in the 2025 class as he recently picked up his first offer from Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
WTOP

Hall, Michigan State beat No. 4 Kentucky 86-77 in 2OT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Malik Hall forced two extra periods with dunks off inbounds plays, and Michigan State outlasted No. 4 Kentucky 86-77 in double overtime on Tuesday night after Oscar Tshiebwe concluded his strong season debut by fouling out. Tshiebwe, last season’s consensus national player of the year, had...
EAST LANSING, MI
FanSided

Indiana basketball vs. Xavier: Will Hoosiers shine in Gavitt Tipoff Games?

The Gavitt Tipoff Games started on Monday with the Big Ten and Big East facing off for the eighth season. Indiana basketball faces Xavier on Friday. Last season, the Hoosiers battled St. John’s in the Gavitt Tipoff Games on November 17 and took down the Red Storm, 76-74, in Assembly Hall. Indiana basketball has not lost a Gavitt Tipoff game since falling to then-ranked No. 22 Seton Hall, 84-68 in 2017-18. The Hoosiers have won three straight in this conference series.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WLWT 5

Bearcats back in AP Top 25 after improving record to 8-2

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats are back in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after their win over East Carolina on Friday night. Cincinnati is ranked No. 22 in the AP poll and is No. 21 in the AFCA Coaches Poll following the latest rankings release. Cincinnati won their...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Thomas More QB ties school record with five passing touchdowns

Big day Saturday in Crestview Hills as Thomas More won a football/men’s basketball double-header in a big way starting with a great finish for Saints football season with a 43-10 Mid-South Conference romp over the University of the Cumberlands. Quarterback Blaine Espinosa tied a program record with five passing...
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

OrthoCincy Welcomes Three New Doctors with Tri-State Ties

See bios for all three doctors. Shankar Narayanan, Benjamin Valley and Scott Jolson. Photos provided. (Edgewood, Ky.) - OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is proud to announce the arrival of three new doctors to the OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine team of physicians. Shankar Narayanan, MD is a St. Xavier...
EDGEWOOD, KY
WKRC

Cincinnati bar debuts its own soccer pitch as part of revamp

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - After just more than a year in business, a bar across the street from FC Cincinnati's home TQL Stadium has made a host of upgrades, including installing its own miniature soccer pitch. The Pitch, which opened at 1430 Central Parkway in May 2021, has debuted...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Even More Curious Cincinnati Street Names: The Syphilis Doctor, The Janitor, And The Confederate General

And now, the final part in this series explaining the origins of our city’s street names, from R to Z. Ravogli Avenue (Westwood) Dr. Augustus Ravogli had an important but unusual specialty. He was a syphilologist. In the days before penicillin and other antibiotics became available, Ravogli and his colleagues struggled to find a cure for syphilis, or what the newspapers of the day referred to as the “loathsome disease.” He was also a renowned dermatologist, and served as Italian consul in Cincinnati. His efforts to improve the image of Italian-Americans by condemning organized crime earned him several death threats, purportedly from the Mafia.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Iconic Cincinnati hotel at risk of foreclosure

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The hotel that is part of Cincinnati's iconic Carew Tower complex is the subject of a foreclosure complaint after other assets of the property faced a similar fate last year. Wells Fargo Bank, in conjunction with Wilmington Trust, filed a foreclosure complaint Nov. 7 against...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnati-oh.gov

The Unfortunate Arrival of the Spotted Lanternfly in Cincinnati

A new invasive pest has arrived in the Cincinnati area. The spotted Lanternfly (Lycorma. delicatula) was first detected in the United States in Pennsylvania in 2014 and has been. spreading ever since. A type of planthopper insect, the spotted lanternfly’s native habitat is in regions of China, but it has...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy