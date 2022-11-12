Read full article on original website
Kentucky man composed one of the most popular Christmas songs covered and recordedAmarie M.Covington, KY
T.J. Maxx's Sierra Store Opened Cincinnati AreaBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night skyRoger MarshErlanger, KY
3 Places To Get Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
247Sports
Cincinnati the first offer for 2025 OT Parker Harden
Pickerington (Ohio) Central is one of the top football programs in the state of Ohio and over the years the Tigers have produced dozens of Division I prospects. Offensive tackle Parker Harden looks to be the next man up for the Tigers in the 2025 class as he recently picked up his first offer from Cincinnati.
WTOP
Hall, Michigan State beat No. 4 Kentucky 86-77 in 2OT
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Malik Hall forced two extra periods with dunks off inbounds plays, and Michigan State outlasted No. 4 Kentucky 86-77 in double overtime on Tuesday night after Oscar Tshiebwe concluded his strong season debut by fouling out. Tshiebwe, last season’s consensus national player of the year, had...
Indiana basketball vs. Xavier: Will Hoosiers shine in Gavitt Tipoff Games?
The Gavitt Tipoff Games started on Monday with the Big Ten and Big East facing off for the eighth season. Indiana basketball faces Xavier on Friday. Last season, the Hoosiers battled St. John’s in the Gavitt Tipoff Games on November 17 and took down the Red Storm, 76-74, in Assembly Hall. Indiana basketball has not lost a Gavitt Tipoff game since falling to then-ranked No. 22 Seton Hall, 84-68 in 2017-18. The Hoosiers have won three straight in this conference series.
Purcell Marian High School girls bball team ranked No. 20 nationally by ESPN
The Purcell Marian girls basketball team is ranked No. 20 nationally by ESPN this week. The Cavaliers open the season at home Friday night.
Three Man Weave: Bearcats Dominate EKU 87-69 to Cap Homestand
Cincinnati ravaged the Colonels on the glass.
WLWT 5
Bearcats back in AP Top 25 after improving record to 8-2
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats are back in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after their win over East Carolina on Friday night. Cincinnati is ranked No. 22 in the AP poll and is No. 21 in the AFCA Coaches Poll following the latest rankings release. Cincinnati won their...
Three-Star Cornerback Decommits from UC
UC now has 20 commits slated to sign their NLIs next month.
linknky.com
Thomas More QB ties school record with five passing touchdowns
Big day Saturday in Crestview Hills as Thomas More won a football/men’s basketball double-header in a big way starting with a great finish for Saints football season with a 43-10 Mid-South Conference romp over the University of the Cumberlands. Quarterback Blaine Espinosa tied a program record with five passing...
Locations set for Greater Cincinnati teams in OHSAA football regional finals
The neutral locations are set for the Divisions I-IV regional finals involving seven Greater Cincinnati teams Nov. 18-19.
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
eaglecountryonline.com
OrthoCincy Welcomes Three New Doctors with Tri-State Ties
See bios for all three doctors. Shankar Narayanan, Benjamin Valley and Scott Jolson. Photos provided. (Edgewood, Ky.) - OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is proud to announce the arrival of three new doctors to the OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine team of physicians. Shankar Narayanan, MD is a St. Xavier...
WKRC
Cincinnati bar debuts its own soccer pitch as part of revamp
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - After just more than a year in business, a bar across the street from FC Cincinnati's home TQL Stadium has made a host of upgrades, including installing its own miniature soccer pitch. The Pitch, which opened at 1430 Central Parkway in May 2021, has debuted...
Longtime local meteorologist is retiring
Michael Lewis has reached many people and left a lasting legacy at the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office.
budgettravel.com
QuirKY, FunKY, and WacKY in Kentucky
Experience all the weird of Covington, Kentucky with a visit to a Spaceship house, a tour of taxidermy, and of course, bourbon (400 types!).
cincinnatimagazine.com
Even More Curious Cincinnati Street Names: The Syphilis Doctor, The Janitor, And The Confederate General
And now, the final part in this series explaining the origins of our city’s street names, from R to Z. Ravogli Avenue (Westwood) Dr. Augustus Ravogli had an important but unusual specialty. He was a syphilologist. In the days before penicillin and other antibiotics became available, Ravogli and his colleagues struggled to find a cure for syphilis, or what the newspapers of the day referred to as the “loathsome disease.” He was also a renowned dermatologist, and served as Italian consul in Cincinnati. His efforts to improve the image of Italian-Americans by condemning organized crime earned him several death threats, purportedly from the Mafia.
WLWT 5
Ticketmaster gives update after 'historically unprecedented demand' for Taylor Swift tickets
CINCINNATI — Someone check on Taylor Swift fans. Fans have been waiting in a virtual line for hours Tuesday, hoping to snag tickets to her 2023 shows, including two in Cincinnati. Presale for Taylor Swift's 2023 tour, including her two shows in Cincinnati, began at 10 a.m Tuesday. Only...
WKRC
Iconic Cincinnati hotel at risk of foreclosure
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The hotel that is part of Cincinnati's iconic Carew Tower complex is the subject of a foreclosure complaint after other assets of the property faced a similar fate last year. Wells Fargo Bank, in conjunction with Wilmington Trust, filed a foreclosure complaint Nov. 7 against...
WLWT 5
'Not unexpected': Cincinnati Zoo says hippos Fiona and Tucker have been breeding
CINCINNATI — Months after a baby hippo was born at the Cincinnati Zoo, there's been some new developments at Hippo Cove. Officials with the Cincinnati Zoo posted to member Facebook pages saying hippos Fiona and Tucker have been breeding. "They are not related and this was expected to happen...
cincinnati-oh.gov
The Unfortunate Arrival of the Spotted Lanternfly in Cincinnati
A new invasive pest has arrived in the Cincinnati area. The spotted Lanternfly (Lycorma. delicatula) was first detected in the United States in Pennsylvania in 2014 and has been. spreading ever since. A type of planthopper insect, the spotted lanternfly’s native habitat is in regions of China, but it has...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries at Fountain Square in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries at Fountain Square in Downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
