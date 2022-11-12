Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
JJ Starling helps Notre Dame hold off Youngstown State
Freshman JJ Starling hit a pair of key 3-pointers late in the second half Sunday afternoon for host Notre Dame,
WTOP
No. 22 Michigan plays Pittsburgh following Dickinson’s 31-point performance
Michigan Wolverines (2-0) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (1-1) BOTTOM LINE: The No. 22 Michigan Wolverines visit the Pittsburgh Panthers after Hunter Dickinson scored 31 points in Michigan’s 88-83 victory against the Eastern Michigan Eagles. Pittsburgh went 8-11 at home last season while going 11-21 overall. The Panthers shot 41.4% from...
Youngstown State falls despite late push at Notre Dame
In a close battle throughout the game, Youngstown State dropped a road matchup against Notre Dame 88-81.
WTOP
Valparaiso earns 81-65 win over Western Michigan
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Ben Krikke had 28 points in Valparaiso’s 81-65 victory over Western Michigan on Sunday night. Krikke was 13 of 24 shooting, including 0 for 3 from distance, and went 2 for 5 from the line for the Beacons (1-1). Kobe King scored 26 points while shooting 9 for 13 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line. Quinton Green added 10 points.
whbc.com
Davis Resigns as Head Coach of Louisville
After three years at the helm, Troy Davis is resigning as Head Coach of the Louisville Leopards. As confirmed on louisvilleleopards.org. The Louisville City School District hired Davis away from Mount Union in 2020. Previous experience included playing and coaching for the Leopards. Davis leaves after a posting a 7-22...
ysnlive.com
EAST BOYS BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER: (EP 1.) WITH CHIVAS WHIPPLE
YOUNGSTOWN, OH- The East Golden Bears have a lot to look forward to on the hardwood in 2022-2023. The Golden Bears return a ton of varsity basketball players from a year ago. The Golden Bears bring back sophomore point guard Jared Colon. As a freshman, Colon started every game and averaged just under 14 points per game. Other sophomores to look for are Michael Brogdon, Arjay Pierce, Jamari Crum and Michael Franklin jr. All of these guys got valuable varsity minutes last season for the Golden Bears.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Youth Flag Football qualifies sixth team for nationals
The Youngstown Youth Flag Football Association qualified its sixth team for the NFL Flag Championships at the Pro Bowl. On Sunday, the 12U team consisting of 11 and 12 year old players from the area won the Cleveland Browns regional tournament at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton against the Reynolds Panthers from Kansas City, MO. The team is coached by Larry Barksdale.
Playoff pairings, neutral sites for 8 remaining local high school football teams
Eight local teams in both Ohio and Pennsylvania have advanced to Week 14 of the high school football season
ysnlive.com
JEFFERSON PUTS THEIR BEST FOOT FORWARD
CANFIELD OH- Jefferson played maybe their best game of the season when it mattered most. On Saturday at South Range, a place that has been haunting for the Falcons in league play became a place of a fever dream as they beat Canton South 49-35 to earn a spot in the Regional Final.
Cleveland teenager dies in Warren Friday night
A Cleveland school district is mourning the loss of a student that was killed in Warren Friday evening.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Youngstown
Youngstown is in northeast Ohio on the Ohio-Pennsylvania state border. The city rose to prominence in Ohio during the 20th century as a steel producer, but Youngstown had to reinvent itself once more as the industry started to decline. Today, the city is a beacon for arts and culture in the Mahoning Valley and beyond, with art museums and live music venues found all over the sizeable city.
Boardman strip gets new auto dealer
There's a new auto dealer selling cars along the famed strip of dealerships in Boardman.
ysnlive.com
FROM SLEEPING ON THE SIDEWALK TO WALKING ON SUNSHINE
CRANBERRY, PA- “Keep it Fresh” was some advice that a young Youngstown entrepreneur received in his early days of starting a business. Since those words were uttered, Sean Pregibon has delivered freshness in his restaurants, and in nearly everything he touches. Pregibon’s entrepreneurial story began when he was...
spectrumnews1.com
Meet Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown
Mayor Jamael Tito Brown of Youngstown, Ohio was inspired to run for office because he wanted to make a difference in his community. After losing his first race, his community urged him to run again, and now he's been mayor for two terms. Brown claims that Youngstown invented grit. His...
WKBN reporter honored at Power to the People Awards
Power to the People" and was organized by Swag Sisters.
Report: Man found in Girard with missing teen girl
A Girard man is facing charges after being found with a 14-year-old girl reported missing from Cleveland.
theccmonline.com
John’s Bakery and Café opens in former Classic ’57 building
John’s Bakery and Café is open and continues to provide the same services as the previous Classic ’57, but with the promise of future additions. John Myers returned to his hometown of Minerva after 35 years and multiple successful businesses in San Antonio, Texas, with the intention of retiring. In the past Myers had a restaurant in Hanoverton and in Texas he ran an event center for catering and various events, a bar and grill, a coffee shop, and commercial parking lot. He started a successful First Friday event as well.
WFMJ.com
Community meeting set on proposed landfill in West Point area
A community meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, November 16 at 6:00 p.m. at the Beaver Local High School auditorium regarding a proposed landfill in the West Point area. According to a flier sent to 21 News by Madison Township Citizen's Council member, Jamie Nentwick-Haney, West Point Renewables is operating a transfer station for garbage out of the old Rosebud Fly Ash plant on Route 45.
Festive craft show happening in Austintown
A festive event happening in Austintown Sunday. It's the Holiday Market and Craft Show.
Senate race results show changing political landscape in NE Ohio
The Ohio Senate race between Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance ended as the late polls had predicted -- with 6 percentage points separating the two candidates.
Comments / 0