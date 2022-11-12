ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WTOP

No. 22 Michigan plays Pittsburgh following Dickinson’s 31-point performance

Michigan Wolverines (2-0) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (1-1) BOTTOM LINE: The No. 22 Michigan Wolverines visit the Pittsburgh Panthers after Hunter Dickinson scored 31 points in Michigan’s 88-83 victory against the Eastern Michigan Eagles. Pittsburgh went 8-11 at home last season while going 11-21 overall. The Panthers shot 41.4% from...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTOP

Valparaiso earns 81-65 win over Western Michigan

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Ben Krikke had 28 points in Valparaiso’s 81-65 victory over Western Michigan on Sunday night. Krikke was 13 of 24 shooting, including 0 for 3 from distance, and went 2 for 5 from the line for the Beacons (1-1). Kobe King scored 26 points while shooting 9 for 13 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line. Quinton Green added 10 points.
KALAMAZOO, MI
whbc.com

Davis Resigns as Head Coach of Louisville

After three years at the helm, Troy Davis is resigning as Head Coach of the Louisville Leopards. As confirmed on louisvilleleopards.org. The Louisville City School District hired Davis away from Mount Union in 2020. Previous experience included playing and coaching for the Leopards. Davis leaves after a posting a 7-22...
LOUISVILLE, OH
ysnlive.com

EAST BOYS BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER: (EP 1.) WITH CHIVAS WHIPPLE

YOUNGSTOWN, OH- The East Golden Bears have a lot to look forward to on the hardwood in 2022-2023. The Golden Bears return a ton of varsity basketball players from a year ago. The Golden Bears bring back sophomore point guard Jared Colon. As a freshman, Colon started every game and averaged just under 14 points per game. Other sophomores to look for are Michael Brogdon, Arjay Pierce, Jamari Crum and Michael Franklin jr. All of these guys got valuable varsity minutes last season for the Golden Bears.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Youth Flag Football qualifies sixth team for nationals

The Youngstown Youth Flag Football Association qualified its sixth team for the NFL Flag Championships at the Pro Bowl. On Sunday, the 12U team consisting of 11 and 12 year old players from the area won the Cleveland Browns regional tournament at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton against the Reynolds Panthers from Kansas City, MO. The team is coached by Larry Barksdale.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
ysnlive.com

JEFFERSON PUTS THEIR BEST FOOT FORWARD

CANFIELD OH- Jefferson played maybe their best game of the season when it mattered most. On Saturday at South Range, a place that has been haunting for the Falcons in league play became a place of a fever dream as they beat Canton South 49-35 to earn a spot in the Regional Final.
JEFFERSON, OH
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Youngstown

Youngstown is in northeast Ohio on the Ohio-Pennsylvania state border. The city rose to prominence in Ohio during the 20th century as a steel producer, but Youngstown had to reinvent itself once more as the industry started to decline. Today, the city is a beacon for arts and culture in the Mahoning Valley and beyond, with art museums and live music venues found all over the sizeable city.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
ysnlive.com

FROM SLEEPING ON THE SIDEWALK TO WALKING ON SUNSHINE

CRANBERRY, PA- “Keep it Fresh” was some advice that a young Youngstown entrepreneur received in his early days of starting a business. Since those words were uttered, Sean Pregibon has delivered freshness in his restaurants, and in nearly everything he touches. Pregibon’s entrepreneurial story began when he was...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Meet Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown

Mayor Jamael Tito Brown of Youngstown, Ohio was inspired to run for office because he wanted to make a difference in his community. After losing his first race, his community urged him to run again, and now he's been mayor for two terms. Brown claims that Youngstown invented grit. His...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
theccmonline.com

John’s Bakery and Café opens in former Classic ’57 building

John’s Bakery and Café is open and continues to provide the same services as the previous Classic ’57, but with the promise of future additions. John Myers returned to his hometown of Minerva after 35 years and multiple successful businesses in San Antonio, Texas, with the intention of retiring. In the past Myers had a restaurant in Hanoverton and in Texas he ran an event center for catering and various events, a bar and grill, a coffee shop, and commercial parking lot. He started a successful First Friday event as well.
MINERVA, OH
WFMJ.com

Community meeting set on proposed landfill in West Point area

A community meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, November 16 at 6:00 p.m. at the Beaver Local High School auditorium regarding a proposed landfill in the West Point area. According to a flier sent to 21 News by Madison Township Citizen's Council member, Jamie Nentwick-Haney, West Point Renewables is operating a transfer station for garbage out of the old Rosebud Fly Ash plant on Route 45.
WEST POINT, OH

