ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jerryratcliffe.com

UVA’s football team will be allowed to attend funerals of slain teammates

Virginia’s football team will be allowed to attend funerals of their slain teammates, services that will stretch across three states. “The [NCAA] rules are permissive, so we’ll do whatever it takes that helps our players heal and support the families of our three players,” said UVA director of athletics Carla Williams during Tuesday afternoon’s press conference.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Associated Press

Coach: Slain Virginia football players 'were all good kids'

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Three University of Virginia football players killed in an on-campus shooting were remembered Monday by their head coach as “incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures.” Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry were juniors returning to campus from a class trip to see a play Sunday night when authorities say they were killed by a fellow student. The young men were members of the Virginia football team, journeying through periods of transition in their careers — whether it was bouncing back from a season-ending injury, changing positions on the team or transferring in from another school. “They touched us, inspired us and worked incredibly hard,” head football coach Tony Elliott said in a statement.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

The 3-point field goal threat is alive and well for Virginia

Inside of an offense with the dynamics that coach Tony Bennett employs, the respite of the 3-point field goal will always be a key for the Virginia Cavaliers to attack their opponents. However, last season was a tough year from behind the 3-point line, as Virginia shot only 32.3 percent...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Spun

The College Football World Is Praying For UVA On Monday

The University of Virginia is in mourning on Monday. During the overnight hours of Sunday into Monday, three people were reportedly killed in a shooting on the school's campus in Charlottesville. One of the victims is reportedly Virginia defensive end D'Sean Perry, who was in his junior season. The suspect...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Spun

Wisconsin Football Players Sent Home After Tragic Killing

There will be no media availability for the Wisconsin Badgers today as players were sent home following the tragic events that unfolded in Virginia. Per Badgers beat reporter Colten Bartholomew, "Media availability today was canceled due to the news of former UW WR Devin Chandler being killed in the shooting at the University of Virginia. Players were set to begin lifting when news broke and were sent home."
MADISON, WI
CBS Philly

3 football players killed in UVA campus shooting; suspect in custody

Charlottesville, Virginia — A University of Virginia student is suspected of killing three of the school's football players in a shooting Sunday night, the school's president said Monday. The suspect, identified by authorities as student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was in custody, authorities announced Monday.The deceased victims were identified as Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry, UVA President Jim Ryan said during a press conference. Two other students were wounded in the shooting and were receiving treatment.Police released the photo of Jones below, from the university's athletics website, where he was listed as a member of the UVA football...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

UVA Press Conference

Furry Friends: Make Malachi a happy pup with a forever …. On Tuesday, November 15th, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. Malachi is a hound-mix brought to the shelter as part of a cruelty case. He was almost starved but is now gaining weight nice and slow.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

Statements from UVA coach Tony Elliott and AD Carla Williams

Statement from Virginia Head Football Coach Tony Elliott on the deaths of three players in tragic shooting:. “I cannot find the words to express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling today after the tragic events last night that resulted in the deaths of Lavel, D’Sean and Devin, and the others who were injured. These were incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant

Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant. Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Furry Friends:...
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy