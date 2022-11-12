Read full article on original website
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
Late Evening Shooting at University of Virginia - Suspect in CustodyAction NewsCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
UVA’s football team will be allowed to attend funerals of slain teammates
Virginia’s football team will be allowed to attend funerals of their slain teammates, services that will stretch across three states. “The [NCAA] rules are permissive, so we’ll do whatever it takes that helps our players heal and support the families of our three players,” said UVA director of athletics Carla Williams during Tuesday afternoon’s press conference.
ODU coach who graduated from UVA gets emotional at basketball game
"We can't keep having our young people especially being killed, being executed," Jones plead. "I'm not offering up solutions, I'm not pretending I know all the answers. But we've got to do better."
UVA shooting victim played high school football in Tennessee
One of the three University of Virginia victims killed in a shooting Sunday night was a former high school football player in Tennessee.
Wisconsin Sends Players Home Following Tragic Virginia Football News
The college football world woke up to devastating news on Monday morning. Three Virginia football players were shot and killed by a former member of the team on Sunday night, the university has now confirmed. Wide receivers Devin Chandler and Lavell Davis Jr. and linebacker D'Sean Perry were killed ...
College football players killed in Virginia shooting
An unthinkable tragedy struck the University of Virginia on Sunday night as three football players were killed and other people wounded in a shooting on campus. D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis, Jr., and Devin Chandler died from gunshot wounds, Virginia president Jim Ryan confirmed on Monday. Chris ...
jerryratcliffe.com
UVA: no decision on Saturday’s game being played as of Tuesday afternoon
In the wake of Sunday night’s triple murder of three University of Virginia football players, the school hasn’t announced a decision on whether the final two games of the season will be played. The question came up during Tuesday afternoon’s press conference with head coach Tony Elliott and...
Coach: Slain Virginia football players 'were all good kids'
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Three University of Virginia football players killed in an on-campus shooting were remembered Monday by their head coach as “incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures.” Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry were juniors returning to campus from a class trip to see a play Sunday night when authorities say they were killed by a fellow student. The young men were members of the Virginia football team, journeying through periods of transition in their careers — whether it was bouncing back from a season-ending injury, changing positions on the team or transferring in from another school. “They touched us, inspired us and worked incredibly hard,” head football coach Tony Elliott said in a statement.
jerryratcliffe.com
The College Football World Is Praying For UVA On Monday
The University of Virginia is in mourning on Monday. During the overnight hours of Sunday into Monday, three people were reportedly killed in a shooting on the school's campus in Charlottesville. One of the victims is reportedly Virginia defensive end D'Sean Perry, who was in his junior season. The suspect...
WSLS
Virginia Tech women’s basketball team honors UVA shooting victims before Monday’s game
BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team honored UVA before Monday night’s game against USC Upstate in the wake of the tragic shooting of three UVA football players Sunday evening. There was also a moment of silence held. The team and staff sported white t-shirts...
jerryratcliffe.com
Elliott: ‘I’m not worried; I’m not going to change my message’ as UVA slips to 1-6 in ACC
A smattering of boos followed Virginia’s football team off the field at halftime of the Cavaliers’ 37-7 home loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon. UVA trailed 28-0 before the smallest crowd of the season (36,529) and the smallest since the second game of the 2021 campaign. As attendance...
U.Va. shooting suspect part of field trip, school confirms
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — (AP) — A University of Virginia student who went on a field trip to see a play with classmates is the one suspected of opening fire inside the bus they were riding in when the group returned to campus, a university spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. Spokesperson...
Wisconsin Football Players Sent Home After Tragic Killing
There will be no media availability for the Wisconsin Badgers today as players were sent home following the tragic events that unfolded in Virginia. Per Badgers beat reporter Colten Bartholomew, "Media availability today was canceled due to the news of former UW WR Devin Chandler being killed in the shooting at the University of Virginia. Players were set to begin lifting when news broke and were sent home."
jerryratcliffe.com
3 University of Virginia football players killed; former player in custody, cops say
The suspect, who was considered “armed and dangerous,” was located Monday, police say.
3 football players killed in UVA campus shooting; suspect in custody
Charlottesville, Virginia — A University of Virginia student is suspected of killing three of the school's football players in a shooting Sunday night, the school's president said Monday. The suspect, identified by authorities as student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was in custody, authorities announced Monday.The deceased victims were identified as Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry, UVA President Jim Ryan said during a press conference. Two other students were wounded in the shooting and were receiving treatment.Police released the photo of Jones below, from the university's athletics website, where he was listed as a member of the UVA football...
wfxrtv.com
UVA Press Conference
jerryratcliffe.com
Statements from UVA coach Tony Elliott and AD Carla Williams
Statement from Virginia Head Football Coach Tony Elliott on the deaths of three players in tragic shooting:. “I cannot find the words to express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling today after the tragic events last night that resulted in the deaths of Lavel, D’Sean and Devin, and the others who were injured. These were incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures.
NBC Washington
Gov. Youngkin Orders Flags at Half-Staff in Virginia After UVA Shooting
Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered Virginia and U.S. flags to fly at half-staff in the state on Tuesday, in memory of the three University of Virginia students shot and killed late Sunday night. On Tuesday he extended the order to continue until sunset Thursday. Flags flying over the state Capitol in...
wfxrtv.com
