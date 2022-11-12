Just as the growing season ends along Interstate 95 from Monday morning’s sub-freezing temperatures, Mother Nature has tricks up her sleeves on Tuesday. Low pressure pushing across the southern Plains will sweep into the D.C area just in time for the Tuesday evening commute. While the storm will be all rain for the Washington area, it’ll be a different story along and west of the Blue Ridge, where cold air will hang on as the moisture pushes into the region.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO