WTOP
Sessoms leads Coppin State against Tennessee Tech after 24-point game
Coppin State Eagles (2-2) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-2) BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State visits the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Sam Sessoms scored 24 points in Coppin State’s 75-68 victory against the Navy Midshipmen. Tennessee Tech finished 11-21 overall a season ago while going 7-7 at home. The...
WTOP
Democrat Andrea Salinas wins US House seat in Oregon’s 6th
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Democrat Andrea Salinas has won the U.S. House seat in Oregon’s newly created 6th District. The state representative and former congressional staffer defeated Republican Mike Erickson, a businessman. Salinas was one of two candidates seeking to be Oregon’s first Latina congresswoman, along with Republican...
WTOP
Season’s first flakes expected in DC’s western suburbs
Just as the growing season ends along Interstate 95 from Monday morning’s sub-freezing temperatures, Mother Nature has tricks up her sleeves on Tuesday. Low pressure pushing across the southern Plains will sweep into the D.C area just in time for the Tuesday evening commute. While the storm will be all rain for the Washington area, it’ll be a different story along and west of the Blue Ridge, where cold air will hang on as the moisture pushes into the region.
WTOP
Foggy start gives way to sunny, warmer Wednesday for DC area
It was a cold, rainy and dreary night for the D.C. area, and if you’re in the far west suburbs, a snowy one on Tuesday. But when the fog lifts, Wednesday will be sunny and a little warmer. Here’s what you need to know. Expect patchy fog before...
WTOP
Long-awaited Silver Line extension opens in Fairfax, Loudoun
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Metro is up and running in Loudoun County. Eight years after the first phase of the Silver Line opened five new stations in Fairfax County and more...
WTOP
Saved By the Jingle Bells: Mario Lopez to visit Westfield Montgomery for holidays
Hear our full conversation on my podcast “Beyond the Fame.”. When you wake up in the morning and your alarm clock gives out a warning, it’s alright because you’re saved by the jingle bells. Mario Lopez is coming to Westfield Montgomery in Bethesda, Maryland for “Home for the Holidays” on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WTOP
NORAD conducting flight exercises over DC-area early Tuesday morning
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The North American Aerospace Defense Command plans to conduct military training flights starting at midnight tonight over the D.C. area. Aircraft participating in the flight exercise include...
WTOP
Giving back: Shulman Rogers offers a Black-owned business in DMV a year of legal services at no cost
While law firms generally offer pro bono services, Shulman Rogers decided it wanted to do something more impactful for 2023. It has launched a program to provide free legal support for the entire year to a Black-owned business in the metropolitan Washington, D.C., region. “We recognize the need that Black-owned...
WTOP
Kansas refuses to increase Legislature’s power over agencies
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters have narrowly rejected a proposal to curb the power of the governor and other officials to regulate businesses and set environmental and public health rules, rebuking the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature again after affirming abortion rights this summer. The Associated Press called the...
WTOP
How 1 new Silver Line stop could spark development in 2 counties
Some local residents might not know the location of one particular stop along the new Silver Line extension — Innovation Station. But if someone mentioned “that oddly shaped, dark-colored glass building you see from the Dulles Toll Road,” that would solve the mystery. “If you’ve seen the...
WTOP
A week after Election Day, county exec races in Frederick, Anne Arundel Co. still up in the air
A week after Election Day, the outcome of two closely-watched county executive races in Maryland remain up in the air. In both Frederick County and Anne Arundel County, Republican candidates have the lead over their Democratic opponents — but the margins are shrinking as thousands of mail-in ballots are tallied.
WTOP
Loudoun landowner proposes more data centers
Chuck Kuhn, founder of JK Moving Services and one of the largest landowners in Loudoun County, is seeking county approval for a large data center and warehouse development on 112 acres he owns near Leesburg, Virginia. JK Land Holdings LLC’s proposal would replace asphalt and concrete plants on Cochran Mills...
WTOP
Footage of Md. road rage shooting released
Maryland State Police have released video of a deadly road rage shooting earlier this year, and they hope the public can identify the shooter. It happened around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, along eastbound U.S. Route 50 at Veterans Parkway. Police believe the victim, 29-year-old Delonte Hicks of D.C., had been exchanging words with the driver of a dark sedan when the driver pulled a gun and shot into the tow truck Hicks was driving.
