Fairfax, VA

WTOP

Sessoms leads Coppin State against Tennessee Tech after 24-point game

Coppin State Eagles (2-2) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-2) BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State visits the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Sam Sessoms scored 24 points in Coppin State’s 75-68 victory against the Navy Midshipmen. Tennessee Tech finished 11-21 overall a season ago while going 7-7 at home. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Democrat Andrea Salinas wins US House seat in Oregon’s 6th

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Democrat Andrea Salinas has won the U.S. House seat in Oregon’s newly created 6th District. The state representative and former congressional staffer defeated Republican Mike Erickson, a businessman. Salinas was one of two candidates seeking to be Oregon’s first Latina congresswoman, along with Republican...
OREGON STATE
WTOP

Season’s first flakes expected in DC’s western suburbs

Just as the growing season ends along Interstate 95 from Monday morning’s sub-freezing temperatures, Mother Nature has tricks up her sleeves on Tuesday. Low pressure pushing across the southern Plains will sweep into the D.C area just in time for the Tuesday evening commute. While the storm will be all rain for the Washington area, it’ll be a different story along and west of the Blue Ridge, where cold air will hang on as the moisture pushes into the region.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Long-awaited Silver Line extension opens in Fairfax, Loudoun

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Metro is up and running in Loudoun County. Eight years after the first phase of the Silver Line opened five new stations in Fairfax County and more...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

NORAD conducting flight exercises over DC-area early Tuesday morning

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The North American Aerospace Defense Command plans to conduct military training flights starting at midnight tonight over the D.C. area. Aircraft participating in the flight exercise include...
WTOP

Kansas refuses to increase Legislature’s power over agencies

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters have narrowly rejected a proposal to curb the power of the governor and other officials to regulate businesses and set environmental and public health rules, rebuking the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature again after affirming abortion rights this summer. The Associated Press called the...
KANSAS STATE
WTOP

How 1 new Silver Line stop could spark development in 2 counties

Some local residents might not know the location of one particular stop along the new Silver Line extension — Innovation Station. But if someone mentioned “that oddly shaped, dark-colored glass building you see from the Dulles Toll Road,” that would solve the mystery. “If you’ve seen the...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Loudoun landowner proposes more data centers

Chuck Kuhn, founder of JK Moving Services and one of the largest landowners in Loudoun County, is seeking county approval for a large data center and warehouse development on 112 acres he owns near Leesburg, Virginia. JK Land Holdings LLC’s proposal would replace asphalt and concrete plants on Cochran Mills...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Footage of Md. road rage shooting released

Maryland State Police have released video of a deadly road rage shooting earlier this year, and they hope the public can identify the shooter. It happened around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, along eastbound U.S. Route 50 at Veterans Parkway. Police believe the victim, 29-year-old Delonte Hicks of D.C., had been exchanging words with the driver of a dark sedan when the driver pulled a gun and shot into the tow truck Hicks was driving.
MARYLAND STATE

