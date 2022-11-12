Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTOP
North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks to visit Elon Phoenix Thursday
North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (1-2) at Elon Phoenix (1-2) BOTTOM LINE: The Elon Phoenix play the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks. Elon finished 10-22 overall with a 7-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Phoenix averaged 4.6 steals, 2.4 blocks and 12.2 turnovers per game last season.
WTOP
North Dakota State visits Indiana State after Hastreiter’s 24-point showing
North Dakota State Bison (0-3) at Indiana State Sycamores (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State takes on the Indiana State Sycamores after Sam Hastreiter scored 24 points in North Dakota State’s 91-86 loss to the Pacific (CA) Tigers. Indiana State went 8-6 at home last season while going 11-20...
Comments / 0