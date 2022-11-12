ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks to visit Elon Phoenix Thursday

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (1-2) at Elon Phoenix (1-2) BOTTOM LINE: The Elon Phoenix play the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks. Elon finished 10-22 overall with a 7-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Phoenix averaged 4.6 steals, 2.4 blocks and 12.2 turnovers per game last season.
