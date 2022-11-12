ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

San Jose State hosts Hofstra following Estrada’s 33-point game

Hofstra Pride (3-0) at San Jose State Spartans (3-0) BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra visits the San Jose State Spartans after Aaron Estrada scored 33 points in Hofstra’s 85-80 win over the George Washington Colonials. San Jose State went 8-23 overall with a 7-9 record at home during the 2021-22 season....
SAN JOSE, CA
WTOP

Seton Hall hosts Iowa after Murray’s 22-point outing

Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) at Seton Hall Pirates (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: Iowa visits the Seton Hall Pirates after Kris Murray scored 22 points in Iowa’s 112-71 win over the North Carolina A&T Aggies. Seton Hall finished 21-11 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pirates...
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy