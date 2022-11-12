Read full article on original website
Well this is awkward: Bruins forced to make wardrobe change due to uniform gaffe before game
It’s often been said there are two events you never want to show up to while wearing white. Weddings and a November game against the Vancouver Canucks. The Bruins were forced to make a quick wardrobe change prior to puck drop against the Canucks after both teams took the ice for pregame warmups wearing white uniforms.
FOX Sports
Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa
WASHINGTON (AP) — While officials reviewed Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel's check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, Tampa Bay's Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington's Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over Friday night between...
ESPN
Hoffman plays hero, Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime
Montreal, Quebec -- — Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Montreal Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. Sean Monahan’s power-play goal at 14:42 of the third period tied the game for Montreal and forced the overtime.
markerzone.com
TRIO OF FIGHTS BREAK OUT IN TBL V. WSH
Last night's game between Tampa Bay and Washington was an absolute treat for Caps fans who paid the price of admission. On top of a 5-1 victory for the Capitals, there was not shortage of action. So far today, a hearing for Aube-Kubel (likely a suspension) and a pair of...
Fleury posts 72nd career shutout, Wild edge Kraken 1-0
SEATTLE (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made NHL history and all he could do was smile at what it meant. “I think it just means I'm old, maybe,” Fleury said after getting a shutout against the 28th different team, the most by any goalie in NHL history. “I have been playing for a while, I guess.”
FOX Sports
Grundstrom scores just 9 seconds in, Kings top Red Wings 4-3
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carl Grundstrom scored just 9 seconds into the game, Sean Durzi added two goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Saturday night. Cal Petersen made 18 saves for the Kings, who swept their four-game homestand and have won five...
NHL
Bjork delivers with goal, poise in his NHL debut for Blue Jackets
Defensemen from Sweden made it a memorable first game by becoming just seventh CBJ player to score in his debut. Marcus Bjork likes to cook dinner for teammates, loves music (in particular house music that is popular in his native Sweden) and supports Manchester City in his off time. Those...
ESPN
Blues win 3-2 to snap Golden Knights' 9-game win streak
LAS VEGAS -- — Ryan O’Reilly had a goal and an assist, and the St. Louis Blues rallied to beat Vegas 3-2 on Saturday night, snapping the Golden Knights’ nine-game winning streak. Ivan Barbashev and Brandon Saad also scored to help St. Louis get its second straight...
Parise scores in OT as Islanders beat Blue Jackets
NEW YORK — Zach Parise scored 39 seconds into in overtime to give the New York Islanders a 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night. Brock Nelson scored twice and Scott Mayfield had a goal and an assist to help the Islanders get their third win in four games and eighth in the last 10. Sebastian Aho had two assists and Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves. In the extra period, Parise rifled a high shot past Columbus netminder Joonas Korpisalo for his fifth goal of the season and the 413th of his career, sending the home crowd...
ESPN
McGinn scores as Penguins beat Maple Leafs 4-2
TORONTO -- — Brock McGinn and Jake Guentzel scored in the third period, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins top the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Friday night. Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, which earned its second straight win since its seven-game slide. Jason Zucker also scored, and Casey DeSmith made 28 stops.
Maine Campus
Bruins fans outraged over controversial free agent signing
Reader discretion, this article presents multiple incidents of racially targeted language. The Boston Bruins have come out of the gates strong in 2022 with a 13-2 start. However, the relationship between the Bruins’ front office and the fanbase remains strained. The tension was recently exacerbated by the signing of free agent Mitchell Miller, who had previously been released by the Arizona Coyotes shortly after he was drafted due to evidence of Mitchell’s serial abuse of a Black, disabled classmate that began in elementary school.
Yardbarker
Predators - 2, Rangers - 1: Parssinen Scores in NHL Debut as Preds Win Gritty Game
The Nashville Predators returned home after a five game west coast road trip and welcomed the New York Rangers to Bridgestone Arena. The Rangers entered the game tonight 7-5-3 and riding high off of an 8-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings. The Rangers have a strong power play, offensive firepower, and reliable goaltending.
Boqvist helps Devils beat Coyotes for 9th straight
NEWARK, N.J. — Jesper Boqvist's first goal of the season provided the spark the New Jersey Devils needed to keep their hot streak going.Boqvist scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Devils beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 Saturday night for their ninth straight win."Timely goal scoring by different guys," Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. "I even think tonight you know Bo getting on the score sheet, that gave us some energy, that got us going. Soon after we scored another one. ... I think it's been a total team effort. A lot of guys have contributed...
