NEWARK, N.J. — Jesper Boqvist's first goal of the season provided the spark the New Jersey Devils needed to keep their hot streak going.Boqvist scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Devils beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 Saturday night for their ninth straight win."Timely goal scoring by different guys," Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. "I even think tonight you know Bo getting on the score sheet, that gave us some energy, that got us going. Soon after we scored another one. ... I think it's been a total team effort. A lot of guys have contributed...

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO