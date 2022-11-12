Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Jimbo Fisher: 'We're playing for each other and Texas A&M'
The Texas A&M football team will be playing for pride in season-ending games against Massachusetts and LSU. It doesn’t seem like much motivation, but it should be more than enough, said head coach Jimbo Fisher. “We’re playing for each other and Texas A&M,” said Fisher on Monday at his...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Cessna: It's time for A&M to pick up the pieces
The thought in August was Texas A&M would get healthy this week and play many reserves against Massachusetts in preparation of taking care of business against LSU in the regular-season finale before heading to a New Year’s Day Six bowl or if the Aggies got lucky, the College Football Playoff.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan's Brooks helps Vikings beat College Station, spoil Reese's homecoming
Bryan’s Darius Brooks banked in a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the third quarter and spur the Vikings to a 63-54 nondistrict boys basketball victory over the College Station Cougars on Tuesday night at Viking Gym. Brooks’ shot gave Bryan the lead for good in an entertaining, well-played game for...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Six Texas A&M soccer players earn spots on All-District 7 academic team
Texas A&M’s Carissa Boeckmann, Laney Carroll, Kate Colvin, Maile Hayes, Macy Matula and Taylor Pounds made the All-District 7 academic team Tuesday. Boeckmann has a 3.58 grade-point average majoring in general studies. Carroll has a 3.58 GPA in health. Colvin has a 3.77 GPA in marketing. Hayes has a 3.87 GPA in supply chain management. Matula has a 3.89 GPA in general engineering, and Pounds has a 4.00 GPA in accounting.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Bird Kuhn
Texas A&M head volleyball coach Bird Kuhn's weekly press conference from the Kyle Field Media Center. (November 14, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Art Adamson Preview: Jay Holmes
Texas A&M men's swimming coach Jay Holmes previews this week's Art Adamson Invitational at his press conference inside the Kyle Field Media Center. (November 14, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Jalen Preston
Texas A&M wide receiver Jalen Preston's press conference previewing the UMass game. (November 14, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rebounding, defensive effort propels Aggie women's basketball past Army
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team used an aggressive defensive effort to power the Aggies past Army 73-49 Sunday at Reed Arena. A&M (2-0) shot just 37.7% from the field, but the Aggies used rebounding, second-chance points and forcing turnovers to lead them past the Black Knights (1-2). The...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggies sign 2023 guard
Texas A&M men's basketball announced the signing of Baltimore, Maryland high school guard Bryce Lindsay on Sunday. Currently, the guard is playing a post-graduate season at IMG Academy. During the 2021-22 season though, Lindsay averaged 19.6 points, three rebounds and three assists for St. Frances Academy in Maryland. He also won a Class 3A state championship as a freshman at Baltimore Polytechnic.
Bryan College Station Eagle
NCAA Cross Country Championships Preview: Wendel McRaven, Jonathan Chung
Texas A&M assistant track & field coach Wendel McRaven and Jonathan Chung preview Chung's trip to the NCAA Cross Country Championships. (November 14, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
AgriLife Extension offers education for horse breeding industry
Texas is filled with horse enthusiasts, so it’s no wonder that each time the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service horse specialists Chelsie Huseman, Ph.D., and Jennifer Zoller, Ph.D., offer a live program on equine reproductive management, there’s a waiting list. Because of the limited space allowed at live...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Taylor Show tonight:
Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor will have her weekly radio show from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at Rudy’s Country Store & Bar-B-Q. It will air on KZNE (1150 AM/93.7 FM) with Steve Miller as the host.
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Joni Taylor Radio Show, Episode 2
The latest edition of the Joni Taylor Radio Show, featuring head coach Joni Taylor and host Steve Miller. (air date November 14, 2022). The Joni Taylor Radio Show originates on Tuesdays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on Harvey Road in College Station.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Wednesday, Nov. 16
The story of young Cockney flower seller Eliza Doolittle and linguistics professor Henry Higgins in “My Fair Lady” comes to Rudder Auditorium (401 Joe Routt Blvd. on Texas A&M campus in College Station) on Dec. 6-7 at 7:30 p.m. Boasts classic songs such as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” “Wouldn’t It Be Lovely” and “On The Street Where You Live.” Tickets” $29-$102. Call the MSC Box Office at 979-845-1234 or 888-890-5667.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Caldwell man arrested for September double homicide in Bryan
A Caldwell man was arrested on three murder charges and other charges in his connection to two homicides Sept. 4 on Silver Hill Road in Bryan. Police said 30-year-old Jalen Deshawn Bloom was arrested on three counts of capital murder, one count of injury to a child, and two counts of tampering with evidence. He was booked Tuesday and is being held on $1.75 million bail.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Thanks and giving: Rotary Club of Aggieland prepares to donate, deliver 500 Thanksgiving meals
The Rotary Club of Aggieland is preparing to donate and deliver 500 Thanksgiving meal baskets to families in need on Friday. Volunteers will gather at A&M Church of Christ to package the meals to be delivered across the Brazos Valley. This marks the 24th year the Rotary Club of Aggieland...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bryan: Cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for November 16
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (5) updates to this series since Updated 2 hrs ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Gobble this up: 500 families to receive Thanksgiving meals
United Way of the Brazos Valley is gearing up for another successful round of Thanksgiving meal deliveries. With the assistance of Epicures Catering and Chartwells, Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley will deliver over 2,000 meals to families in need on Thursday, Nov. 24. As of Wednesday, over 230 volunteers had...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Comments / 0