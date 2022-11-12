ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Bryan College Station Eagle

Jimbo Fisher: 'We're playing for each other and Texas A&M'

The Texas A&M football team will be playing for pride in season-ending games against Massachusetts and LSU. It doesn’t seem like much motivation, but it should be more than enough, said head coach Jimbo Fisher. “We’re playing for each other and Texas A&M,” said Fisher on Monday at his...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Cessna: It's time for A&M to pick up the pieces

The thought in August was Texas A&M would get healthy this week and play many reserves against Massachusetts in preparation of taking care of business against LSU in the regular-season finale before heading to a New Year’s Day Six bowl or if the Aggies got lucky, the College Football Playoff.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan's Brooks helps Vikings beat College Station, spoil Reese's homecoming

Bryan’s Darius Brooks banked in a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the third quarter and spur the Vikings to a 63-54 nondistrict boys basketball victory over the College Station Cougars on Tuesday night at Viking Gym. Brooks’ shot gave Bryan the lead for good in an entertaining, well-played game for...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Six Texas A&M soccer players earn spots on All-District 7 academic team

Texas A&M’s Carissa Boeckmann, Laney Carroll, Kate Colvin, Maile Hayes, Macy Matula and Taylor Pounds made the All-District 7 academic team Tuesday. Boeckmann has a 3.58 grade-point average majoring in general studies. Carroll has a 3.58 GPA in health. Colvin has a 3.77 GPA in marketing. Hayes has a 3.87 GPA in supply chain management. Matula has a 3.89 GPA in general engineering, and Pounds has a 4.00 GPA in accounting.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Art Adamson Preview: Jay Holmes

Texas A&M men's swimming coach Jay Holmes previews this week's Art Adamson Invitational at his press conference inside the Kyle Field Media Center. (November 14, 2022)
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Weekly Press Conference: Jalen Preston

Texas A&M wide receiver Jalen Preston's press conference previewing the UMass game. (November 14, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle

Aggies sign 2023 guard

Texas A&M men's basketball announced the signing of Baltimore, Maryland high school guard Bryce Lindsay on Sunday. Currently, the guard is playing a post-graduate season at IMG Academy. During the 2021-22 season though, Lindsay averaged 19.6 points, three rebounds and three assists for St. Frances Academy in Maryland. He also won a Class 3A state championship as a freshman at Baltimore Polytechnic.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

AgriLife Extension offers education for horse breeding industry

Texas is filled with horse enthusiasts, so it’s no wonder that each time the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service horse specialists Chelsie Huseman, Ph.D., and Jennifer Zoller, Ph.D., offer a live program on equine reproductive management, there’s a waiting list. Because of the limited space allowed at live...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Taylor Show tonight:

Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor will have her weekly radio show from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at Rudy’s Country Store & Bar-B-Q. It will air on KZNE (1150 AM/93.7 FM) with Steve Miller as the host.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

The Joni Taylor Radio Show, Episode 2

The latest edition of the Joni Taylor Radio Show, featuring head coach Joni Taylor and host Steve Miller. (air date November 14, 2022). The Joni Taylor Radio Show originates on Tuesdays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on Harvey Road in College Station.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Wednesday, Nov. 16

The story of young Cockney flower seller Eliza Doolittle and linguistics professor Henry Higgins in “My Fair Lady” comes to Rudder Auditorium (401 Joe Routt Blvd. on Texas A&M campus in College Station) on Dec. 6-7 at 7:30 p.m. Boasts classic songs such as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” “Wouldn’t It Be Lovely” and “On The Street Where You Live.” Tickets” $29-$102. Call the MSC Box Office at 979-845-1234 or 888-890-5667.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Caldwell man arrested for September double homicide in Bryan

A Caldwell man was arrested on three murder charges and other charges in his connection to two homicides Sept. 4 on Silver Hill Road in Bryan. Police said 30-year-old Jalen Deshawn Bloom was arrested on three counts of capital murder, one count of injury to a child, and two counts of tampering with evidence. He was booked Tuesday and is being held on $1.75 million bail.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bryan: Cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Gobble this up: 500 families to receive Thanksgiving meals

United Way of the Brazos Valley is gearing up for another successful round of Thanksgiving meal deliveries. With the assistance of Epicures Catering and Chartwells, Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley will deliver over 2,000 meals to families in need on Thursday, Nov. 24. As of Wednesday, over 230 volunteers had...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
BRYAN, TX

