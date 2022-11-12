ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spearman, TX

KFDA

The Wrap Up: Final Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is the final week of the high school football season!. Below you can watch the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Final Week:. THE WRAP UP FINAL WEEK: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP FINAL WEEK: 4A and...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High School Volleyball: Regional Championship Roundup

Region I-4A Championship:Randall defeated Hereford in four sets, 22-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-22 Region I-3A Championship:Bushland swept Holliday, 25-18, 25-14, 25-14 Region I-2A Championship:Windthorst defeated Highland Park, 28-26, 25-8, 25-19 Both Randall and Bushland will play their State Semifinal games on Thursday, November 17 with the 3A semifinals slated for either 11:00 a.m. or 1:00 p.m. […]
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Winter weather advisory issued for Texas, Oklahoma panhandles

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Our first accumulating snow of the season is on its way to start off the work week. A powerful low pressure system will go just south of the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles. However, the wrap around moisture will give us several inches of snow. With...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Top 5 Underrated Amarillo Restaurants

When going out for a meal, franchise restaurants can be a bit boring, and some of Amarillo's more well-known spots can be a bit too expensive. It's always the best feeling when you are left full and satisfied at a reasonable price. Oftentimes, it's the small, local, and relatively unknown food spots that'll leave you with this ecstatic feeling.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

WTAMU to host Women’s Business Leadership Event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M college of business is set to host the Women’s Business Leadership Event. The free event will be held on Nov. 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., at Legacy Hall inside the Jack B. Kelley Student Center on the WT campus.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Snowfall building over High Plains this morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Snow has begun to fall in the northwest Panhandles with more likely to develop near and after sunrise. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect until 6PM CST Monday for most of the Panhandles region from I-40 to the north. Many will see light totals...
AMARILLO, TX
acranger.com

Frozen flurries in the forecast

Winter is not the greatest time of the year for going out, whether it’s running errands, or just going to the store to get some snacks. More importantly, winter weather can make travel to Amarillo College difficult. When snow starts falling, students need to know if–or when–classes will be canceled and whether they should stay home.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

TAMUS approves nearly $54 million to WTAMU to bring life to ‘Old Ed’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents approved yesterday two major infrastructure projects for West Texas A&M University totaling nearly $54 million. The Geneva Schaeffer Education Building renovation, approved for $44.9 million, and $8.9 million for the Bain Athletic Center expansion project. The Education Building,...
CANYON, TX

