Read full article on original website
Related
KFDA
The Wrap Up: Final Week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is the final week of the high school football season!. Below you can watch the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Final Week:. THE WRAP UP FINAL WEEK: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP FINAL WEEK: 4A and...
The Locker Room: Scores and highlights for Nov. 11, 2022
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It is finally here the high school football playoffs here on the High Plains. You can check here for all of your scores and highlights. Don’t forget to watch The Locker Room live right here at 11:30 p.m., or on Fox 14. Did you miss it live? We’ll have a full replay […]
High School Volleyball: Regional Championship Roundup
Region I-4A Championship:Randall defeated Hereford in four sets, 22-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-22 Region I-3A Championship:Bushland swept Holliday, 25-18, 25-14, 25-14 Region I-2A Championship:Windthorst defeated Highland Park, 28-26, 25-8, 25-19 Both Randall and Bushland will play their State Semifinal games on Thursday, November 17 with the 3A semifinals slated for either 11:00 a.m. or 1:00 p.m. […]
2022 High school football stat leaders on the High plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the 2022 high school football season wraps up here’s a look at whos been dominating this season on the High plains. According to Max Preps, the Tascosa Rebels are the number-one team in the area ending the season with a 9-1 record. Max Preps utilizes a system that has a […]
Rodeo – not football – is the official sport of Texas. Here’s how that happened
From hosting the United States' favorite team to its high schools supplying some of the most impressive stadiums and the most NFL players out of any state, Texas reigns supreme in the realm of football. However, the heart of the Lone Star State is officially with an entirely different stadium sport.
abc7amarillo.com
Winter weather advisory issued for Texas, Oklahoma panhandles
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Our first accumulating snow of the season is on its way to start off the work week. A powerful low pressure system will go just south of the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles. However, the wrap around moisture will give us several inches of snow. With...
Abandoned Airfields in the Texas Panhandle Hold Stories of Days Past
The Texas Panhandle holds so much history in the top 28 counties of Texas. It's amazing what these Texas Plains have seen. Things that once were an important piece of our towns no longer exist except in fading memories and pictures. One of those historical memories includes the number of...
It’s Time to Release the Rage Amarillo With New Business
It may not be a brand new concept, but it is a more recent concept to Amarillo. It's a place to release some steam—a place to go to let out all the rage. Have you ever heard of a rage room? Have you taken your rage out in a rage room?
Top 5 Underrated Amarillo Restaurants
When going out for a meal, franchise restaurants can be a bit boring, and some of Amarillo's more well-known spots can be a bit too expensive. It's always the best feeling when you are left full and satisfied at a reasonable price. Oftentimes, it's the small, local, and relatively unknown food spots that'll leave you with this ecstatic feeling.
KFDA
WTAMU to host Women’s Business Leadership Event
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M college of business is set to host the Women’s Business Leadership Event. The free event will be held on Nov. 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., at Legacy Hall inside the Jack B. Kelley Student Center on the WT campus.
abc7amarillo.com
Snowfall building over High Plains this morning
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Snow has begun to fall in the northwest Panhandles with more likely to develop near and after sunrise. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect until 6PM CST Monday for most of the Panhandles region from I-40 to the north. Many will see light totals...
Get Ready Amarillo a New Chick is Moving into Our City
As Amarillo continues to grow, new businesses will open up and give us a chance to try something new. One of those new businesses just happens to be a new restaurant. This is a type of restaurant we really haven't had before in the city. So who's the new chick...
acranger.com
Frozen flurries in the forecast
Winter is not the greatest time of the year for going out, whether it’s running errands, or just going to the store to get some snacks. More importantly, winter weather can make travel to Amarillo College difficult. When snow starts falling, students need to know if–or when–classes will be canceled and whether they should stay home.
Special Space Amarillo to host ‘Holiday Extravaganza’ Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with Special Space Amarillo (SSA) announced that will host its “Holiday Extravaganza” fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Gymnasium at Crockett Middle School, located at 4720 Floyd Ave. Entry for the event is $3. Kids 3 & under free. According to a release, local vendors will be […]
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo firefighters battle cold, flames during early morning fire at unoccupied home
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo firefighters battled the cold and flames during an early morning fire. Firefighters were dispatched around 3:15 a.m. to 309 Park Avenue. The first crew on scene found an unoccupied house with flames shooting through the back roof. It took about 45 minutes to get...
Go Home Internet You’re Drunk: The Top 10 Night Clubs In Amarillo
The Internet strikes again with yet another delightfully horrible list of the best in Amarillo. We have yet another beautifully crafted tale of caution; a warning for you that you can't believe half of anything you see on the Internet anymore. Go home Internet. You're drunk. You had to be,...
KFDA
Laura W. Bush Institute hosting “Lunch and Learn: Keep Calm and Merry On”, registration required
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) will host, “Lunch & Learn: Keep Calm and Merry On.”. The event is from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Amarillo National Bank Skyline...
KFDA
TAMUS approves nearly $54 million to WTAMU to bring life to ‘Old Ed’
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents approved yesterday two major infrastructure projects for West Texas A&M University totaling nearly $54 million. The Geneva Schaeffer Education Building renovation, approved for $44.9 million, and $8.9 million for the Bain Athletic Center expansion project. The Education Building,...
Heads Up; Here Is What Is Closed In Amarillo For Veteran’s Day
Just in case you've forgotten, Friday is Veteran's Day. While there are many places that will be serving up all kinds of meal specials in Amarillo, there are some services that we will going without. Here is what will be closed for Veteran's Day in Amarillo when it comes to...
Borger officials announce emergency drill at Johnson Tank Farm
BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – City of Borger and Hutchinson County officials announced that there would be an Emergency Response Drill at the Johnson Tank Farm on Highway 136 and FM 1559 on Thursday, as a courtesy to others in the community. According to officials, the drill will run from around 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. […]
Comments / 0