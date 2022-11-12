ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofmotown.com

Texas A&M and West Virginia Deal for Jimbo Fisher?

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University will soon be on the search for a new head coach after Neal Brown is inevitably fired following the team’s final two games of the season. At Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher is going through his worst season of his 13 years as a head coach, and the fanbase there desperately wants to fire him.
MORGANTOWN, WV
FanSided

5-Star LB Anthony Hill had a ‘great visit’ to Texas football vs. TCU

Texas football just had one of its biggest recruiting weekends of the year when it hosted the No. 4 ranked TCU Horned Frogs for a key Big 12 contest at home on Nov. 12. Unfortunately, though, Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity that was presented to them over the weekend to get a huge win over TCU on home turf in front of dozens of important visiting recruits.
AUSTIN, TX
gocentenary.com

Jazzmyn Jones, Women's Basketball

Senior F Jazzmyn Jones (Normangee, Texas) is off to a solid start for the Ladies as she is averaging 10.7 PPG and 6.3 rebounds per game through three games. She scored seven points with three rebounds in Centenary?s season opener at Louisiana Christian University in Pineville, La. on Nov. 8 and then scored a season-high 17 with seven boards and a pair of steals versus LeTourneau in a 67-60 overtime heartbreaker on Friday evening in the East Texas Baptist University Classic in Marshall, Texas. On Saturday in a loss to ETBU, Jones scored eight points and pulled down nine rebounds to lead the Ladies and added a game-high six steals.
NORMANGEE, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Kickoff time set for No. 18 Texas vs. Baylor

On Nov. 25, the No. 18 Texas Longhorns will kick off against the Baylor Bears at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium at 11 a.m. Central on either ABC or ESPN, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. Following this weekend’s games, the network will be determined. In the all-time...
AUSTIN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Six Texas A&M soccer players earn spots on All-District 7 academic team

Texas A&M’s Carissa Boeckmann, Laney Carroll, Kate Colvin, Maile Hayes, Macy Matula and Taylor Pounds made the All-District 7 academic team Tuesday. Boeckmann has a 3.58 grade-point average majoring in general studies. Carroll has a 3.58 GPA in health. Colvin has a 3.77 GPA in marketing. Hayes has a 3.87 GPA in supply chain management. Matula has a 3.89 GPA in general engineering, and Pounds has a 4.00 GPA in accounting.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Kick Time Announced for LSU Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against LSU on Saturday, Nov. 26 is set to kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. A&M is 6-5-1 against the Tigers as the home team, including wins the last two games at Kyle Field.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan's Brooks helps Vikings beat College Station, spoil Reese's homecoming

Bryan’s Darius Brooks banked in a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the third quarter and spur the Vikings to a 63-54 nondistrict boys basketball victory over the College Station Cougars on Tuesday night at Viking Gym. Brooks’ shot gave Bryan the lead for good in an entertaining, well-played game for...
BRYAN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Two Central Texas schools reprimanded by UIL

AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Marlin ISD and Harker Heights High School received disciplinary action on Monday. The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) handed down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and possible rules violations. Marlin High ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson was issued two years suspension from sideline access and game […]
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Art Adamson Preview: Jay Holmes

Texas A&M men's swimming coach Jay Holmes previews this week's Art Adamson Invitational at his press conference inside the Kyle Field Media Center. (November 14, 2022)
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Art Adamson Preview: Steve Bultman

Texas A&M women's swimming coach Steve Bultman previews this week's Art Adamson Invitational at his press conference inside the Kyle Field Media Center. (November 14, 2022)
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum weighs in on what's next for Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies have been called the most disappointing team in college football by some and that’s not necessarily a bold statement, given the fact the team currently holds an overall record of 3-7 with just 1 win in conference play after the Aggies were projected to be among the nation’s best teams at the beginning of the season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Weekly Press Conference: Jimbo Fisher

Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher's weekly press conference previewing the UMass game. (November 14, 2022)

Comments / 0

Community Policy