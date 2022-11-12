Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M swimming teams to compete at Art Adamson Invite with eye on postseason
The college swimming and diving postseason is four months away, but it will be in the back of the minds of competitors at the 10th annual Art Adamson Invitational on Wednesday through Friday at Texas A&M’s Rec Center Natatorium. “This is the closest thing we have to get ready...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M volleyball team to host LSU on Senior Night
LSU (14-11, 8-7) is in seventh place in the Southeastern Conference standings, while A&M (12-14, 4-11) is 11th. The Aggies will end the regular season with two matches at Missouri on Saturday and Sunday in Columbia, Missouri.
voiceofmotown.com
Texas A&M and West Virginia Deal for Jimbo Fisher?
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University will soon be on the search for a new head coach after Neal Brown is inevitably fired following the team’s final two games of the season. At Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher is going through his worst season of his 13 years as a head coach, and the fanbase there desperately wants to fire him.
5-Star LB Anthony Hill had a ‘great visit’ to Texas football vs. TCU
Texas football just had one of its biggest recruiting weekends of the year when it hosted the No. 4 ranked TCU Horned Frogs for a key Big 12 contest at home on Nov. 12. Unfortunately, though, Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity that was presented to them over the weekend to get a huge win over TCU on home turf in front of dozens of important visiting recruits.
gocentenary.com
Jazzmyn Jones, Women's Basketball
Senior F Jazzmyn Jones (Normangee, Texas) is off to a solid start for the Ladies as she is averaging 10.7 PPG and 6.3 rebounds per game through three games. She scored seven points with three rebounds in Centenary?s season opener at Louisiana Christian University in Pineville, La. on Nov. 8 and then scored a season-high 17 with seven boards and a pair of steals versus LeTourneau in a 67-60 overtime heartbreaker on Friday evening in the East Texas Baptist University Classic in Marshall, Texas. On Saturday in a loss to ETBU, Jones scored eight points and pulled down nine rebounds to lead the Ladies and added a game-high six steals.
Burnt Orange Nation
Kickoff time set for No. 18 Texas vs. Baylor
On Nov. 25, the No. 18 Texas Longhorns will kick off against the Baylor Bears at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium at 11 a.m. Central on either ABC or ESPN, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. Following this weekend’s games, the network will be determined. In the all-time...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Six Texas A&M soccer players earn spots on All-District 7 academic team
Texas A&M’s Carissa Boeckmann, Laney Carroll, Kate Colvin, Maile Hayes, Macy Matula and Taylor Pounds made the All-District 7 academic team Tuesday. Boeckmann has a 3.58 grade-point average majoring in general studies. Carroll has a 3.58 GPA in health. Colvin has a 3.77 GPA in marketing. Hayes has a 3.87 GPA in supply chain management. Matula has a 3.89 GPA in general engineering, and Pounds has a 4.00 GPA in accounting.
KBTX.com
Kick Time Announced for LSU Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against LSU on Saturday, Nov. 26 is set to kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. A&M is 6-5-1 against the Tigers as the home team, including wins the last two games at Kyle Field.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan's Brooks helps Vikings beat College Station, spoil Reese's homecoming
Bryan’s Darius Brooks banked in a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the third quarter and spur the Vikings to a 63-54 nondistrict boys basketball victory over the College Station Cougars on Tuesday night at Viking Gym. Brooks’ shot gave Bryan the lead for good in an entertaining, well-played game for...
Two Central Texas schools reprimanded by UIL
AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Marlin ISD and Harker Heights High School received disciplinary action on Monday. The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) handed down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and possible rules violations. Marlin High ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson was issued two years suspension from sideline access and game […]
Tasty News: It Looks Like Killeen, Texas IS Getting A Shaq Big Chicken Afterall
Get excited for some finger-licking news in Killeen, Texas ! Our prayers have definitely been answered. Recently I wrote an article on Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal's Big Chicken restaurant opening its first Texas location. In the piece, I questioned (with tongue firmly in cheek) why we weren't getting some Shaq chicken here in Killeen. Well, it turns out we are.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Art Adamson Preview: Jay Holmes
Texas A&M men's swimming coach Jay Holmes previews this week's Art Adamson Invitational at his press conference inside the Kyle Field Media Center. (November 14, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Demani Richardson
Texas A&M defensive back Demani Richardson's press conference previewing the UMass game. (November 14, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
NCAA Cross Country Championships Preview: Wendel McRaven, Jonathan Chung
Texas A&M assistant track & field coach Wendel McRaven and Jonathan Chung preview Chung's trip to the NCAA Cross Country Championships. (November 14, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rebounding, defensive effort propels Aggie women's basketball past Army
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team used an aggressive defensive effort to power the Aggies past Army 73-49 Sunday at Reed Arena. A&M (2-0) shot just 37.7% from the field, but the Aggies used rebounding, second-chance points and forcing turnovers to lead them past the Black Knights (1-2). The...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Art Adamson Preview: Steve Bultman
Texas A&M women's swimming coach Steve Bultman previews this week's Art Adamson Invitational at his press conference inside the Kyle Field Media Center. (November 14, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Bird Kuhn
Texas A&M head volleyball coach Bird Kuhn's weekly press conference from the Kyle Field Media Center. (November 14, 2022)
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum weighs in on what's next for Texas A&M
The Texas A&M Aggies have been called the most disappointing team in college football by some and that’s not necessarily a bold statement, given the fact the team currently holds an overall record of 3-7 with just 1 win in conference play after the Aggies were projected to be among the nation’s best teams at the beginning of the season.
KWTX
Marlin ISD superintendent, coach and team at KISD, reprimanded and suspended by UIL
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The University Interscholastic League’s State Executive Committee on Monday morning issued suspensions against Marlin Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson; and against Harker Heights High School Head Boys Basketball Coach Celneque Bobbitt, and the Harker Heights High School boys basketball program, in another case.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Jimbo Fisher
Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher's weekly press conference previewing the UMass game. (November 14, 2022)
