Senior F Jazzmyn Jones (Normangee, Texas) is off to a solid start for the Ladies as she is averaging 10.7 PPG and 6.3 rebounds per game through three games. She scored seven points with three rebounds in Centenary?s season opener at Louisiana Christian University in Pineville, La. on Nov. 8 and then scored a season-high 17 with seven boards and a pair of steals versus LeTourneau in a 67-60 overtime heartbreaker on Friday evening in the East Texas Baptist University Classic in Marshall, Texas. On Saturday in a loss to ETBU, Jones scored eight points and pulled down nine rebounds to lead the Ladies and added a game-high six steals.

NORMANGEE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO