JENNIFER SIEBEL NEWSOM CROSS-EXAMINED AT WEINSTEIN TRIAL. LOS ANGELES (AP) — Another day of cross-examination for one of Harvey Weinstein’s most prominent accusers. And a big subject of the questioning centers on the defense claim that Jennifer Siebel (SEE’-bel) Newsom has added details to her accusation that she didn't share when she first told police and prosecutors about what happened between her and Weinstein in 2005. Siebel Newsom says the new details are coming out now — because she has had more time to process what happened. The California governor's wife also says she has nightmares about the encounter. But she denies she can't distinguish between what really happened — and what she has seen in her nightmares.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO