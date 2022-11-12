Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in California (Opinion Piece)justpene50Altadena, CA
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Two plus-size models have hit out at a nightclub, claiming they were both refused entry because of their sizeShameel ShamsLos Angeles, CA
12 Spots to Gobble Up Thanksgiving in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
wcn247.com
Leuchten leads UC Irvine past Loyola Marymount, 79-64
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Bent Leuchten had 20 points in UC Irvine’s 79-64 victory over Loyola Marymount. Leuchten shot 7 of 8 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line for the Anteaters. (3-0). The Lions were led by Cameron Shelton, who posted 18 points.
wcn247.com
Peterson sparks Southern Cal to 59-57 victory over Vermont
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drew Peterson scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half and Southern Cal rallied to beat Vermont 59-57. Peterson made just 1 of 7 shots in the first half and the Trojans (2-1) trailed 27-22 at intermission. But the senior came out after the break and hit 5 of 7 shots from the floor, all five of his free throws and took over down the stretch. Peterson’s layup tied the game at 30 with 13:44 left to play. From there the lead changed hands nine times until Peterson sank four straight free throws to give the Trojans a 46-44 lead with 4:43 remaining. Vermont (1-3) tied the game at 49 on a 3-pointer by Nick Fiorillo with 3:01 left, but Peterson answered with a layup and a three-point play and the Trojans stayed in front.
wcn247.com
Pepperdine earns 94-80 win against Vanguard
MALIBU, Calif. — Led by Jevon Porter's 23 points, the Pepperdine Waves defeated the Vanguard Lions 94-80. The Waves moved to 3-1 with the victory and the Lions dropped to 0-1.
wcn247.com
AM Prep-Music
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Beyoncé needs four Grammy wins to be the all-time leader, and she's got a pretty good shot at it this time around. She’s already the woman with the most Grammys, at 28. Conductor Georg Solti has the most Grammys overall, with 31. He died in 1997. Beyoncé got nine more nominations yesterday — which set a record in itself, with someone very close to her. Her husband, Jay-Z, also earned five nominations, so Beyoncé and Jay-Z are tied for the most Grammy nominations ever, with 88 each. The Grammys will be held Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.
wcn247.com
AM Prep-Segue
JENNIFER SIEBEL NEWSOM CROSS-EXAMINED AT WEINSTEIN TRIAL. LOS ANGELES (AP) — Another day of cross-examination for one of Harvey Weinstein’s most prominent accusers. And a big subject of the questioning centers on the defense claim that Jennifer Siebel (SEE’-bel) Newsom has added details to her accusation that she didn't share when she first told police and prosecutors about what happened between her and Weinstein in 2005. Siebel Newsom says the new details are coming out now — because she has had more time to process what happened. The California governor's wife also says she has nightmares about the encounter. But she denies she can't distinguish between what really happened — and what she has seen in her nightmares.
wcn247.com
Defense: Masterson rape case plagued by contradictions
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A defense lawyer for actor Danny Masterson says a jury should acquit him because testimony by his accusers was riddled with inconsistencies and contradictions. Attorney Phillip Cohen said Tuesday during closing arguments in Los Angeles Superior Court that prosecutors failed to prove the former star of the sitcom “That '70s Show” was guilty of three counts of rape. Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller says that if the statements by the women were all consistent then it would have indicated they were scripted. Mueller says the victims put themselves through painful interrogations about their trauma and had no motive to lie.
wcn247.com
LA deputies won't be charged for killing Black bicyclist
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors say two Los Angeles County deputies won’t face criminal charges for fatally shooting a Black man they tried to stop for riding a bicycle the wrong direction. A memo released Tuesday says the deputies acted in self-defense and that Dijon Kizzee was holding a pistol when the 29-year-old was shot in South Los Angeles in August 2020. The memo says at one point he picked up a gun he had dropped. An autopsy found that Kizzee was struck 16 times by bullets in the front and back. His death sparked protests.
wcn247.com
2 critically stabbed at LA Target store; suspect shot
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police say a man stabbed and critically injured two people inside a Target store in downtown Los Angeles before he was shot and killed by a security guard. It happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities say a homeless man walked into the store, grabbed a butcher-style knife from a shelf, stabbed a 9-year-old boy in the shoulder and stabbed a 25-year-old woman in the chest. Police Chief Michel Moore says another person was slightly injured in what he called a “stampede" of fleeing customers. Police say the suspect was shot by a guard and pronounced died at a hospital. Police say he didn't know the victims.
Comments / 0