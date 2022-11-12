Read full article on original website
Opinion: How Fair Voting Maps Turned Out Voters in the Midterm Elections – Inside Sources
Pundits who focused on Democratic versus Republican battles before the election missed the real story — that fairly drawn voting maps boosted turnout and elevated voter choices in places like California, Colorado and North Carolina. The inspiring turnout of young people, women and people of color in the midterm...
Arizona charter school students outperforming most of nation – The Center Square
Arizona’s charter schools, if separated from their public school counterparts, have eighth graders that perform at higher levels than nearly any other state. The National Assessment of Educational Progress, better known as the Nation’s Report Card, found that Arizona district and charter students scored at approximately the national average in fourth and eighth-grade math and reading NAEP testing.
Arizona Utility Regulators Approve New Energy Saving Programs for TEP and APS Customers – Arizona PIRG Education Fund
New offerings will provide more ways for Arizonans to save money and improve home comfort. Yesterday, utility regulators at Arizona Corporation Commission approved new energy efficiency programs for Arizona Public Service (APS) and Tucson Electric Power (TEP) customers. The energy efficiency programs, unique to each service territory, will give customers more options to save money on their utility bills and improve the health and safety of individuals. The decision to approve ~$97 million annually for both utilities includes funding for several new offerings, such as Advanced Rooftop Controls that improve indoor air quality for public schools and expanded access to home weatherization services that can make or break many customers’ electric bills.
Arizona Weekly Gas Price Update for Week of November 14, 2022
Average gasoline prices in Arizona are unchanged in the last week, averaging $4.23/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,269 stations in Arizona. Prices in Arizona are 25.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 63.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.3 cents in the last week and stands at $5.34 per gallon.
