Arizona likely sends two new GOP congressmen to Washington, Democrats could unseat another – The Center Square

In the next paragraph there is a quote from Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, and after reading it I’d like you to try very hard not to laugh. When asked during a recent interview what she would say to former President Barack Obama if she bumped into him in, Lake said in part, “I think I would tell him … I was so disappointed in him when he didn’t work to bring us together.”

ARIZONA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO