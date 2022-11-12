Arizona likely sends two new GOP congressmen to Washington, Democrats could unseat another – The Center Square

Read full article on original website
If Democrats lose Arizona's U.S. Senate race, they've got a huge Kyrsten Sinema problem
No one knows who will win the U.S. Senate race in Arizona. The latest Fox News poll conducted Oct. 26-30 has Mark Kelly up by 2 points and within the margin of error. A toss-up. ...
Kari Lake Called John McCain a 'Hero' When He Died — Now She's Calling Him a 'Loser'
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for Arizona governor, called late Arizona Sen. John McCain — who was also a Republican — a "loser" this week, echoing remarks allegedly made by former President Donald Trump. During a recent campaign event — footage of which was shared to Twitter —...
GOP Loses Again, So Trump Demands New Arizona Election 'Immediately'
All it took was for Democrat Mark Kelly to win Arizona’s Senate race Friday for Donald Trump to demand a new election because of his unfounded claims of “tainted” votes. “Idiot, and possibly corrupt, officials have lost control of the tainted Election in Arizona,” the former president wrote on his Truth Social platform after Kelly was declared the winner in a tight midterm race against against controversial MAGA candidate Blake Masters.
Donald Trump Says Democrats 'Finding All Sorts of Votes' in Arizona, Nevada
Donald Trump on Friday criticized how Democrats are achieving narrow gains in their midterm races against Republicans in Arizona and Nevada. "The Democrats are finding all sorts of votes in Nevada and Arizona. What a disgrace that this can be allowed to happen!" the former president wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.
Breaking News - Arizona Governor Ducey Files Lawsuit Against the Federal Government to Keep the Border Wall Containers
Governor Ducey - Twitter Pictures of AZ Border Mission containers. On Oct. 21 Governor Doug Ducey announced that he had filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the US Dept. of Agriculture in order to keep the Arizona border wall shipping containers.
Lake says Arizona 'will show Texas how' to declare an invasion
(The Center Square) –Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake reiterated her commitment to declare an invasion at the Arizona-Mexico border at a news conference on Friday. She said once she’s governor, “Arizona would show Texas how to do it.”. If elected, and after being sworn in, she...
Native people angry after bloody Indigenous Peoples' Day tweet by Kari Lake campaign aide
An Indigenous Peoples' Day tweet posted by a campaign aide for GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake drew outrage among Arizona's Native peoples and others after a Democratic official retweeted it. The tweet, sent by Lake campaign aide Colton Duncan on Oct. 10, depicted an image of a bloody human sacrifice...
‘Do bette[r]’: Bette Midler slammed for sharing Kari Lake parody as if it was real
Actress Bette Midler was blasted for sharing on social media a fake news and parody site about Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.
GOP senator says he supports 2024 presidential candidate who looks ‘to the future’
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) on Sunday said he would support a 2024 Republican presidential candidate who is “looking to the future,” dodging a question on whether that candidate would be former President Trump. Cassidy told NBC’s “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd that “our party should be about...
Lauren Boebert Is Preparing for Recount as New Votes Threaten Her Election
As mail-in ballots remain to be counted, Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert is preparing for a recount in a tighter-than-expected contest to defend her seat. In a message to supporters last week, Boebert called on her backers to contribute additional funds to her campaign as the possibility remains for Democratic challenger Adam Frisch to close the gap in the final anticipated ballot drop on Wednesday.
Kari Lake's unintentionally hilarious put-down of Barack Obama
In the next paragraph there is a quote from Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, and after reading it I’d like you to try very hard not to laugh. When asked during a recent interview what she would say to former President Barack Obama if she bumped into him in, Lake said in part, “I think I would tell him … I was so disappointed in him when he didn’t work to bring us together.”
Why did so many Arizona voters hold on to their mail-in ballots until the last day?
One didn’t trust the system enough to part with her ballot early. Another dropped off his ballot on Election Day because he was simply too busy to mail it before. Their ballots were among the approximately 290,000 dropped off at polling locations on Election Day. Officials said on Thursday that was an unprecedented...
Residents of Navajo Nation forced to relocate due to lack of water
A large population that resides in the southeast corner of the Beehive State is dependent on Mother Nature directly — and lately, she isn’t providing enough.
Arizona Republicans have a winner ... in the candidate who didn't get Trump's endorsement
Opinion: If Arizona Republicans want to know where their party went wrong, just look at state Treasurer Kimberly Yee. She's the Republican who won – the one who wasn't endorsed by Donald Trump. Arizona Republic. There is at least one Arizona candidate who owes her election to Donald Trump.
While Democrats may have bucked the national trend, Republicans still hold a large sway in GOP-led states
In Democratic-leaning and swing states, voters last week delivered an unmistakable cry of resistance to the restrictive Republican social agenda symbolized by the drive to ban abortion.
Arizona official hits back at Kari Lake over vote-counting accusations
A top Maricopa County election official hit back at Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on Thursday over her accusations that election officials are intentionally slowing down vote counting in the Grand Canyon State. “Quite frankly, it is offensive for Kari Lake to say these people behind me are slow-rolling...
With Democrats’ win in Arizona, control of the Senate may come down to Nevada
(Washington) — Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly has won reelection to the U.S. Senate, according to a late Friday night call by the Associated Press. The result gets Democrats one seat closer to retaining their Senate majority. The call came after Kelly increased his lead after the release of the latest batch of votes from Maricopa County, Arizona’s largest.
Sen. Kelly asks feds to halt Salton Sea project funding until California gives up more Colorado River water
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Arizona Senator Mark Kelly is calling on federal officials to halt funding for California's Salton Sea project until the state gives up more of its Colorado River Water, a letter from the senator said Tuesday. The letter, sent to the U.S. Secretary of the Interior...
Arizona governor's race vote count continues: Hobbs grows lead with Maricopa County's latest results
Update: Katie Hobbs defeated Kari Lake in the race for Arizona governor. Read the latest here. The suspense and prognosticating surrounding Arizona's too-close-to-call governor's race continued Friday as Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs maintained a slim but growing lead over her Republican opponent Kari Lake. Vote counting will continue for days,...
Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority
Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
