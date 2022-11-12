If you haven't heard, a new Nike Live store has been in the works to open at The Promenade at Sagemore in Marlton NJ since last December. Recently, progress has been seen for the new athletics store in its new location, with new signage finally being displayed on the store front. The location in the shopping center will occupy the space at the former Sur La Table that had been open for 20 years until it closed in July 2020.

MARLTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO