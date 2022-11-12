Read full article on original website
Philadelphia is Preparing For the Expected Arrival of 52 Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Rookie Cop Shot Right After Graduating The AcademyStill UnsolvedPhiladelphia, PA
The richest person in PhiladelphiaLuay RahilPhiladelphia, PA
Temple Owls Score Comeback Win Over Villanova WildcatsFlurrySportsRadnor Township, PA
tcnjathletics.com
Wrestling Handles Wilkes on Opening Night
EWING N.J.- The TCNJ Wrestling team opened their 2022-2023 dual-match season with an impressive victory over the Colonels of Wilkes by a score of 30-9. Besides a forfeit at 133, Wilkes came out victorious in only one of the remaining nine bouts. Ryan Rosenthal started off the action with a...
midjersey.news
November 12, 2022
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Around 4:00 p.m. Hamilton Township Fire Department, RWJ EMS and Capital Health Paramedics were dispatched to I-195 West Bound near mile post 2.8 between Exit 3 and Exit 2. It was reported one person was trapped and had to be extricated and four total patients. One vehicle was on its side and another was in the woods. Three additional ambulances were called to the scene. No additional details are available at this time.
Trentonian
Arc Mercer stone-cold wrong about gala venue (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
Martin Luther King, Jr., reminded us that “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”. In other words, change takes a long time, but it does happen. The Arc of Mercer County poses a significantly different perspective on justice, equality and tolerance. Arc Mercer...
Vicious! 11 towns in South NJ that suck the most
This is absolutely vicious. Now, let me start by saying I am a lifelong resident of South Jersey. I grew up in Collings Lakes, moved to Williamstown when I was four, I went to high school in Haddon Township (Paul VI Eagles!), and now live down the shore where I've worked in the Atlantic City area for nearly 25 years.
Parx Casino Addresses the Burning Issue of Gamblers Who Wish to Smoke during Play
A Bucks County casino is just one of many in the Philadelphia area that has made a decision on smoking options inside its building. Tracy Tully wrote about the health v. hospitality conundrum in The New York Times. Parx Casino, located in Bensalem, worked to keep operations going during the...
If you love delicious waffles, this is possibly the best in NJ
This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey!. We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancake's delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
A Boujie New Bakery Brings a Delicious Taste of France to New Jersey
We've all had a day where we wish we could up and go to France, especially after watching one too many episodes of Emily in Paris on Netflix. Who could blame us? France is known for romance, beautiful architecture, rich history, and delicious food. And since its unrealistic (and frankly too expensive) to hop on a plane to France anytime soon, authentic French food in New Jersey is the next best thing.
N.J. eatery known for small sandwiches and sliders to open new spot
Hoagitos, a Monmouth County-based sandwich shop, is expanding in New Jersey. The eatery is set to open another location at 529 Bay Ave. in Point Pleasant. It will share a parking lot with Last Wave Brewing Company. “We think Point Pleasant Beach is a great town with a fantastic downtown...
Pair Arrested Stealing Copper Wire In Hamilton
November 11, 2022 HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Hamilton Police reported they placed Mathew Kerr and Javier Torres under arrest for burglary…
This Beer Was Chosen as the Highest Rated in New Jersey
There is no shortage of variety of beer in New Jersey. The Garden State is full of microbreweries and each has its own unique look and taste. VinePair did a deep dive into Beer Advocate’s top-rated beers to come up with the highest-rated beer in each state. They established...
3 NJ Italian restaurants you shouldn’t miss in 2023
It has been an amazing culinary year in New Jersey. We have had some great restaurants to choose from all over the state, and as we prepare for an even better year in 2023, we offer you the three New Jersey Italian restaurants you can't miss in the upcoming year.
Balance of power in Pa. House rides on 2 Philadelphia suburban races that are too close to call
The majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is still up in the air after Tuesday’s midterm election. The races for the final two seats, both in the Philadelphia suburbs, are too close to call.
Deptford Township police search for man who boarded school bus, confronted students
Deptford Township police say the man boarded the school bus and confronted the students, saying they threw debris onto his car.
In a heated season, mixed results in N.J. school board elections
While pundits weren’t laying odds on the outcomes of New Jersey’s unusually polarized local Board of Education elections, they have drawn attention. And much like in the national elections, the results were mixed. Josh Aikens, chairman of Arise NJ, a conservative-leaning non-profit that provides information to people considering...
Here’s when ‘Nike Live’ is coming to Marlton, NJ
If you haven't heard, a new Nike Live store has been in the works to open at The Promenade at Sagemore in Marlton NJ since last December. Recently, progress has been seen for the new athletics store in its new location, with new signage finally being displayed on the store front. The location in the shopping center will occupy the space at the former Sur La Table that had been open for 20 years until it closed in July 2020.
penncapital-star.com
Control of Pa. House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey
We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
aroundambler.com
Incumbent Todd Stephens holds 14 vote lead over Melissa Cerrato for 151st state house seat
The election to represent the 151st Legislative District, which includes portions of Lower Gwynedd and Upper Dublin townships, between incumbent Todd Stephens (R) and Melissa Cerrato (D) is still too close to call. On November 10th, the unofficial results showed Stephens leading Cerrato 16,611 to 16,585 (just 26 votes). The updated, but still unofficial results, this morning (November 11) shows Stephens still maintaining a lead, but it is down to just 14 votes (16,635 to 16,621).
Dangerous Driving: This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in NJ
A popular website has determined what is the deadliest stretch of road in New Jersey. And you might be surprised to learn that it's not the Turnpike, the Garden State Parkway, it's not the Atlantic City Expressway, nor is it any of the interstate highways in the state. While those...
