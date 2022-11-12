ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ewing Township, NJ

tcnjathletics.com

Wrestling Handles Wilkes on Opening Night

EWING N.J.- The TCNJ Wrestling team opened their 2022-2023 dual-match season with an impressive victory over the Colonels of Wilkes by a score of 30-9. Besides a forfeit at 133, Wilkes came out victorious in only one of the remaining nine bouts. Ryan Rosenthal started off the action with a...
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
midjersey.news

November 12, 2022

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Around 4:00 p.m. Hamilton Township Fire Department, RWJ EMS and Capital Health Paramedics were dispatched to I-195 West Bound near mile post 2.8 between Exit 3 and Exit 2. It was reported one person was trapped and had to be extricated and four total patients. One vehicle was on its side and another was in the woods. Three additional ambulances were called to the scene. No additional details are available at this time.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Trentonian

Arc Mercer stone-cold wrong about gala venue (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)

Martin Luther King, Jr., reminded us that “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”. In other words, change takes a long time, but it does happen. The Arc of Mercer County poses a significantly different perspective on justice, equality and tolerance. Arc Mercer...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Vicious! 11 towns in South NJ that suck the most

This is absolutely vicious. Now, let me start by saying I am a lifelong resident of South Jersey. I grew up in Collings Lakes, moved to Williamstown when I was four, I went to high school in Haddon Township (Paul VI Eagles!), and now live down the shore where I've worked in the Atlantic City area for nearly 25 years.
New Jersey 101.5

If you love delicious waffles, this is possibly the best in NJ

This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey!. We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancake's delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

A Boujie New Bakery Brings a Delicious Taste of France to New Jersey

We've all had a day where we wish we could up and go to France, especially after watching one too many episodes of Emily in Paris on Netflix. Who could blame us? France is known for romance, beautiful architecture, rich history, and delicious food. And since its unrealistic (and frankly too expensive) to hop on a plane to France anytime soon, authentic French food in New Jersey is the next best thing.
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

In a heated season, mixed results in N.J. school board elections

While pundits weren’t laying odds on the outcomes of New Jersey’s unusually polarized local Board of Education elections, they have drawn attention. And much like in the national elections, the results were mixed. Josh Aikens, chairman of Arise NJ, a conservative-leaning non-profit that provides information to people considering...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Here’s when ‘Nike Live’ is coming to Marlton, NJ

If you haven't heard, a new Nike Live store has been in the works to open at The Promenade at Sagemore in Marlton NJ since last December. Recently, progress has been seen for the new athletics store in its new location, with new signage finally being displayed on the store front. The location in the shopping center will occupy the space at the former Sur La Table that had been open for 20 years until it closed in July 2020.
MARLTON, NJ
penncapital-star.com

Control of Pa. House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
92.7 WOBM

Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey

We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
NEW JERSEY STATE
aroundambler.com

Incumbent Todd Stephens holds 14 vote lead over Melissa Cerrato for 151st state house seat

The election to represent the 151st Legislative District, which includes portions of Lower Gwynedd and Upper Dublin townships, between incumbent Todd Stephens (R) and Melissa Cerrato (D) is still too close to call. On November 10th, the unofficial results showed Stephens leading Cerrato 16,611 to 16,585 (just 26 votes). The updated, but still unofficial results, this morning (November 11) shows Stephens still maintaining a lead, but it is down to just 14 votes (16,635 to 16,621).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

