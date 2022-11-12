ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – November 14th, 2022

The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
Hit the Gas on Your Holiday Cheer: YCPAC’s Let the Season Begin! gets you in the spirit Dec. 2 & 3

There are two ways to greet the holidays: 1) Sourly, backing into a festive season that’s coming whether you like it or not; or: 2) Enthusiastically, embracing the moment for all its joy and good cheer. With special guest artists and a heavenly choir of voices, Yavapai College Performing Art Center’s Let the Season Begin! starts your holidays off the right way, Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m.
A Busy Weekend for the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office: A Plane Crash and an Attempted Homicide

Single Engine Airplane Crashes in Mazatzal Wilderness Area. On Friday afternoon, November 11, 2022, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office received a notification from the Arizona Department of Emergency Management (DEMA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of a downed single engine airplane. With assistance from the Civil Air Patrol, the destroyed aircraft and the pilot were located approximately 8.7 miles North of Sheep’s Bridge on the Verde River in the Mazatzal Wilderness area. The pilot survived with only minor injuries. AZ DEMA helped arrange for a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office helicopter to retrieve the pilot and fly him to the Scottsdale airport to be reunited with his wife. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating to determine the cause of the crash.
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public Assistance in Identifying Fraud Suspect

On Saturday, October 8, 2022, at approximately 1:00 PM, an unidentified female stole a purse from a victim in Prescott Valley which contained credit cards and identification. The female suspect then used that information to attempt to purchase gift cards at one location totaling nearly $500. She used the same information at a second location to purchase a gift card and other items totaling more than $500. At a third location, the female suspect then attempted to cash a check using the victim’s information.
